Christmas Gift Guide 2022: Best smart home gifts this holiday by Google, Amazon, Ring and more

Smart home items make great holiday gifts. Who doesn't love being able to check who's at the door, turn on the lights or adjust the thermostat directly from their phone?

From smart speakers to video doorbells to smart lights, these are CBS Essentials' picks for the best smart home holiday gifts to give in 2022.

Not sure what to get your friends and family this year? Smart home gifts are always a great option. Smart speakers make great gifts for people of all ages, while smart thermostats and lights are great energy-saving devices for the winter. You can even get smart cleaning devices, like robot vacuums and mops, to help busy friends or family members save time on chores. We've compiled a guide to the top smart home gifts of 2022 to help you find the right items to give this holiday season. All the items below are popular with CBS Essentials readers and highly rated by Amazon reviewers. Keep reading to find smart home gifts for everyone on your list.

Best smart speakers to gift in 2022

Popular smart home speakers, like the Echo Dot, are great holiday gifts. These voice-activated devices can play music, search the web for answers to questions and more.

Echo Dot

Amazon

Amazon unveiled updated versions of the Echo Dot and the Echo Dot with Clock last month. These new smart speakers deliver double the bass of the previous generation. They also have a new temperature sensor, new gesture controls and an updated display.

These new Echo Dot products will come with Amazon Eero, the company's mesh Wi-Fi system, built-in. This means that your Echo Dots can also be used as a Wi-Fi extenders to enhance the network coverage in your home.

Amazon Echo Dot, $28 (reduced from $50)

You can get the Echo Dot with Clock for $12 more.

Amazon Echo Dot With Clock, $40 (reduced from $60)

Amazon also has a kid-friendly owl and dragon designs. The device comes with a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ with access to child-appropriate games, books and videos.

Amazon Echo Dot Kids, $30 (reduced from $60)

Amazon Echo Studio speaker

Amazon

Amazon's premium Echo speaker, the Amazon Echo Studio, is also an excellent gift. The speaker supports spatial audio-processing technology and frequency range extensions to provide an enhanced sound quality.

Amazon Echo Studio, $160 (reduced from $200)

Google Nest Audio

Walmart

The Google Nest Audio adapts to your environment to make your music and more sound better. And to get it to play your songs, playlists, podcasts and audiobooks from streaming services, all you have to do is ask. Buy several of these 30-watt speakers to play the same music in different rooms of your home. Or, use your team of Google Nest Audio devices to broadcast messages, chat between rooms and make calls. Available in several colors. Prices vary by color.

Google Nest Audio, $59 and up

You should know there's also a miniature, 15-watt version of the Google Nest Audio. With the Google Nest Mini, you can ask your Google Assistant to play your favorite songs from Spotify, YouTube Music and more. Or, use the device to stream music from your phone. Ask it to tell you the weather or news and to set timers and alarms. You can hear your personalized schedule, commute times, reminders, and more with Voice Match. The Google Nest Mini works with thousands of compatible smart lights, smart thermostats and smart TVs -- and all you have to say is "Hey, Google." Find it in four colors.

Google Nest Mini, $25 (reduced from $49)

Apple HomePod Mini

Walmart

The Apple HomePod Mini is a great smart speaker for those who want to stay within the Apple-Siri ecosystem -- and, natch, are willing to pay extra for the privilege.

You can place several Apple HomePod Minis throughout your house for a connected sound system and to work with Siri to control your smart home. The HomePod Mini's voice-recognition feature offers everyone in the house a personalized experience. And you can essentially hand off audio by bringing your iPhone in close proximity to the HomePod Mini. Choose from five colors.

Apple HomePod Mini, $99 and up

Best smart thermostats to gift in 2022

Smart thermostats make great smart home gifts as we head into the winter. After all, no one wants to get up from under the covers to adjust their thermostat on a cold winter morning.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat

Google via Amazon

Like other smart thermostats, the Google Nest Learning Thermostat is an energy saver. When you're out of the house, the thermostat turns itself down. And like its competitors, the Google Nest Learning Thermostat can be controlled remotely via an app.

Unlike some other smart thermostats, and even unlike some other Google Nest devices, the Google Nest Learning Thermostat doesn't just process the numbers you feed it every day; it uses them to please you. If you allow it, the thermostat will, say, warm the house to 69 degrees by 7 a.m. because it knows you like the house that way when you wake up.

The battery-powered Google Nest Learning Thermostat is said to be compatible with 95 percent of home heating and air-conditioning systems.

You can get the Google Nest Learning Thermostat on sale at Amazon for $199, a sizable markdown from list price. The thermostat is available in a variety of colors, including brass and stainless steel.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat, $199 (reduced from $249)

Google Nest Thermostat

Google via Amazon

The standard Google Nest thermostat is the third-bestselling programmable thermostat on Amazon. We found the device for as little as $90 on Amazon. (Prices vary depending on the model's color.)

Like the Google Nest Learning Thermostat, the Google Nest looks out for your energy bill and turns itself down when you're away. And like its sibling device, you can control it remotely via your phone or device of your choice. (And, yup, it works with either iOS or Android phones.) Google says installation will take you about 30 minutes or less, the same amount of time it says you'd need to set up the Google Nest Learning Thermostat.

Google Nest Thermostat, $90 (reduced from $130)

Amazon Smart Thermostat

Amazon

The Amazon Smart Thermostat is the No. 1-selling programmable thermostat on Amazon. List prices start at $60 for a smart thermostat without a C-wire (or, common-wire) power adapter kit. You may need a C-wire adapter to properly hook up your smart thermostat -- or you may not, depending on your current thermostat (best to check before you buy).

As you might've guessed, the Amazon Smart Thermostat works with Alexa, but it's not a two-way communication device. If you want to tell it that you're leaving the house and that you want it to adjust the air conditioning accordingly, then you need to give that instruction through the Alexa app or via an Alexa-enabled device.

Amazon Smart Thermostat, $60

Best smart lights to gift in 2022

Smart lights make a festive gift this time of year. With the sun setting earlier during the winter, many people like to use smart lights to light up their backyards or patios.

Philips Hue white and color ambiance (2 pack)

Amazon

Choose from white and color, white and white ambiance in these lightbulbs suitable for indoor and outdoor use. Control the lightbulbs from your phone or with your favorite voice assistant. They promise a lifetime of 22 years.

Philips Hue white and color ambiance (2 pack), $76 after coupon (reduced from $90)

Corsair iCUE LT100 smart lighting tower starter kit

Amazon

These Corsair light towers for the gamer or movie lover match the onscreen action. They also function as a living visualizer for your music. This set includes two 16.6-inch tall towers. Plug them into your wall and then into your speakers with a USB cable.

Corsair iCUE LT100 smart lighting tower starter kit, $110 (reduced from $150)

Govee Phantasy outdoor LED strip lights



Govee

Light up your house with these 32.8-foot outdoor LED strip lights. They have a water-resistant coating and 64 scene modes. Control them through an app. They have a 98.4-foot remote control range.

Govee Phantasy outdoor LED strip lights, $67 (reduced from $89)

The best smart cameras and doorbells to gift in 2022

Smart home cameras can make your loved one's feel more secure. Exterior cameras, indoor cameras and camera doorbells are all thoughtful smart home gifts to give this year.

Ring Alarm 8-piece kit with Ring Indoor Cam and Echo Show 5

This Ring Alarm set brings together three components: Amazon's video-capturing Echo Show 5, the Ring Indoor Cam and an eight-piece Ring Alarm system featuring a Ring Alarm keypad, a base station, a motion detector, a range extender and four contact sensors. The bundle is rated 4.7 stars (out of five) by Amazon users.

As with other Ring DIY home-security systems, other (sold-separately) pieces can be added as your needs change or grow. And, yup, because of the Amazon-Ring connection, the Ring Alarm system works with Alexa (as do the Ring Indoor Cam and Echo Show 5, natch).

Ring Alarm 8-piece kit with Ring Indoor Cam and Echo Show 5, $272 (reduced from $385)

Ring Video Doorbell bundle with Echo Show 5

The Ring video doorbell bundle features a 1080p HD outdoor camera with enhanced features that let you see, hear and speak to anyone from your phone, tablet or PC.

Receive mobile notifications when anyone presses your doorbell or triggers your built-in motion sensors.

Ring Video Doorbell bundle with Echo Show 5, $70 (reduced from $185)

Blink Mini smart home security camera (2 pack)

Blink Home Security via Amazon

Start or expand your smart home security setup with a two-pack of Blink Mini cameras.

The Blink Mini smart home security camera features 1080p video recording (cloud-based saving optional), motion detection and two-way audio. Blink Mini works with Alexa, so you can monitor your cameras from your Amazon Echo Show ($35) via voice command.

Blink Mini smart home security camera (2 pack), $30 (reduced from $65)

Blink Outdoor home security camera



Amazon

The Blink Outdoor is a water-resistant security camera designed to monitor the outside of your home. It features two-way audio, motion detection and a live video stream. It is battery-operated and has a two-year battery life.

Like the Blink Indoor camera, the outdoor offering also comes in a variety of multi-packs and bundles.

Blink Outdoor camera kit (1 pc.), $70 (reduced from $100)

Blink Outdoor camera kit (3 pc.), $150 (reduced $250)

Best smart frames to gift in 2022

Share family memories with these smart frames.

Aura Carver Luxe digital photo frame

Nordstrom

This sleek, freestanding smart picture frame displays photos from your iPhone or other smart device. It comes equipped with an ambient-light sensor that automatically adjusts display brightness, dynamic orientation that allows you to switch the frame from portrait to landscape mode and wireless connectivity to make uploading photos easier.

Aura Carver Luxe digital photo frame, $179

Aura Buddy digital photo frame

Aura Frames

This smart frame is a great gift for pet owners. This landscape frame features a color-calibrated 10.1-inch digital display. Users can add photos and videos of their furry friends using the free Aura app.

Aura Buddy digital photo frame, $169 (reduced from $179)

Best smart cleaning devices to gift in 2022

Make your friends and family's lives easier by letting these smart robots handle the mopping or vacuuming.

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum

Amazon

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is designed with the issue of dog poop in mind. This smart vacuum includes iRobot's P.O.O.P., or "Pet Owner Official Promise," guarantee. Your Roomba j7+ is guaranteed to avoid pet waste or iRobot will replace your vacuum for free.

The vacuum features a powerful three-stage cleaning system with iRobot's most powerful suction. The home-cleaning device uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. The Roomba j7+ features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types. Best of all, they don't get tangled with pet hair.

When it's done cleaning, the device automatically empties into its included clean base for easy dirt disposal with enclosed bags. Just empty the cleaning station once every 60 days.

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum, $599 (reduced from $800)

The iRobot Roomba j7 is a bit more affordable and also offers the P.O.O.P. promise. Right now, you can get it for $250 off on Amazon. (A cleaning station is not included.)

iRobot Roomba j7 robot vacuum, $399 (reduced from $600)

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal



Amazon

The iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO uses "Imprint Smart Mapping" technology to map your home. Use your connected phone to direct the Wi-Fi-enabled robot vacuum to clean any room you want. You can even schedule a future clean. This Roomba vacuum is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

The smart appliance learns your cleaning habits, and can suggest extra cleanings during peak pollen and pet-shedding seasons. And don't even worry about dumping out your dustbin. The Roomba i3+ EVO features iRobot's "Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal" system, and empties your accumulated dirt into an enclosed bag.

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal, $399 (reduced from $550)

Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with Clean Station

Amazon

While this more affordable Jet Bot+ robot vacuum by Samsung doesn't feature 3D-recognition with AI, it does have LiDAR sensor navigation, five watts of adjustable suction and the all-important self-emptying Clean Station. Mapping can be controlled via your phone with the Samsung SmartThings App. Remotely check the Jet Bot+'s cleaning status, pause or stop cleaning and view the cleaning history.

Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with clean station, $520 (reduced from $800)

Samsung Jetbot mop

Amazon

Need a robot cleaning solution for non-carpeted areas? The Samsung Jetbot Mop robot mop is good for cleaning tile, vinyl, laminate and hardwoods. Plus, you can use it in hand-held mode to clean bathroom walls, countertops and more.

Samsung Jetbot mop, $299

Eufy by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro

Walmart

This Wi-Fi-compatible robot vacuum can be controlled by your smartphone or voice assistant.

This slim robot vacuum's powerful 2,000 Pa suction operates quietly, at about the same volume as a working microwave. It automatically increases suction when extra vacuuming is needed and features an infrared sensor for evading obstacles and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls.

Eufy by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro, $98 (regularly $300)

