20 absolute best Christmas gift ideas for your husband who has everything

Christmas shopping for a guy can be a huge challenge, especially if the man you're shopping for already has just about everything he needs. As we're all gearing up for the holiday season, our in-house shopping experts have compiled this extensive list of awesome gift ideas that we're confident your husband (or just about any guy in your life) will absolutely love.

Our goal with this gift guide is to showcase premium Christmas gift ideas that your husband might not necessarily buy for himself, but he'll truly appreciate. We've found Christmas gifts for every price point. These gift ideas include several fun, useful and truly memorable options.

The best Christmas gift ideas for your husband

This handpicked gift collection offers practical, whimsical and memorable items that make perfect Christmas or Hanukkah presents for your husband or any guy. Whether it's your spouse, father, grandfather, son or brother, these gifts are sure to impress this holiday season.

Give him a relaxation oasis: The Hammock Throne

Yellow Leaf Hammocks

The Hammock Throne is a custom-made piece of furniture, suitable for indoors or outdoors, featuring a metal base, wooden arms and a premium hammock.

The 46-inch swivel base can rotate 360 degrees, and the hammock stretches over seven feet, creating a floating sensation. You can customize the metal color, wood finish and hammock color when ordering online, with delivery in four to eight weeks.

What we like about the Hammock Throne: This is not just a luxury hammock, it's a high-quality piece of furniture that can become a statement piece in a room, on a porch, or in a backyard.

An automated bartender for your home: Bartesian premium cocktail and margarita machine

Bartesian

There's something special about visiting a high-end bar and ordering a custom-made cocktail from a professional bartender that's made from top shelf liquor. Well, now that same experience is available at home using this automated bartender. Think of the Bartesian premium cocktail and margarita machine as being like a Keurig coffee maker that prepares premium cocktails.

Using this cocktail maker, there's no need for mixing and measuring to create your favorite alcoholic beverages. Simply insert the appropriate drink capsule (sold separately) and make sure the machine's tanks are filled with your favorite whiskey, vodka, rum, gin or tequila. The Bartesian does the rest and consistently creates the perfect cocktails on demand.

Each capsule is created by a master mixologist and includes the ingredients for a specific type of drink, like a margarita, whiskey sour, lemon drop, sex on the beach, Long Island iced tea, or many more. You can order a selection of capsules to create multiple types of drinks, or just stock up on just your favorites.

What we like about the Bartesian premium cocktail and margarita machine: Enjoy dozens of premium drink options at home using a machine that mimics the talents of a professional mixologist and bartender.

Scratch an item off his to-do list: Husqvarna Automower 430X robotic automatic lawn mower

Amazon

For homeowners with a yard, lawn mowing can be a dreaded task. With the Husqvarna Automower 430X robotic lawn mower, your husband can skip the manual effort. Just a few taps on his smartphone, and this cutting-edge automatic mower gets to work.

This robotic mower is ultra-quiet and can mow up to a 0.8-acre yard on a single battery charge. Using the mower's mobile app, scheduling, setting adjustments and mower location tracking is easily handled. After you initially install the boundary wire around your lawn, this mower can cut any type of lawn – even on a 45-degree slope – and cover 1,430-square-feet per hour.

What we like about the Husqvarna Automower 430X robotic automatic lawn mower: This robotic mower eliminates the labor of lawn mowing. Operate it with your smartphone, and once it's at work, you're free to relax inside or catch a nap.

The ultimate music listening experience: Bowers & Wilkins Px8 headphones

Bowers & Wilkins

If you're in the market for top-dollar, high-end wireless headphones, the Bowers & Wilkins Px8s are a top choice. With up to 30 hours of battery life and ultra-high-resolution 40mm carbon drivers, they offer superb audio quality.

These headphones boast premium materials, from Nappa leather ear cup coverings to lightweight, adjustable aluminum arms, providing a touch of luxury. Adjust audio EQ with the Bowers & Wilkins app, and enjoy clear hands-free calls, even in noisy settings, thanks to the six-microphone system and active noise cancellation.

Be sure to check out our recent coverage of the best over-the-ear noise canceling headphones for 2023, to learn more about these and other high-quality headphones, including the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e ($399) and Bose QuietComfort Ultra ($429) headphones, which are among our top picks.

What we like about the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 headphones: These are some of the highest-quality and most luxurious over-the-ear headphones available.

A touch of masculine style for your husband's finger: David Yurman Meteorite signet ring in sterling silver

David Yurman

Show the man in your life that he's out of this world with the David Yurman Meteorite signet ring. Not only does this sterling silver ring exude a sophisticated and timeless style, its centerpiece is made from a genuine meteorite. Next to his wedding ring, this will likely become his most cherished piece of jewelry. It's available in ring sizes between 7 and 13, but can be resized to achieve a perfect fit.

What we like about the David Yurman Meteorite signet ring in sterling silver: This is a unique piece of masculine jewelry that can be worn anytime, with casual or formal attire.

Escalate his golf game to the next level: Rapsodo MLM2PRO mobile launch monitor and golf simulator

Amazon

Hiring a golf pro for game improvement can be expensive. But with the Rapsodo MLM2PRO mobile launch monitor and golf simulator, your husband can enhance his game, practice more and receive expert shot analysis instantly.

This simulator offers more than 30,000 simulated courses. At the same time, it offers dual swing replay and uses a wide angle "shot vision" camera that records a video with shot trace. Every shot is tracked and evaluated based on 13 core metrics. It works with iPhones and Android-based smartphones.

What we like about the Rapsodo MLM2PRO mobile launch monitor and golf simulator: This highly portable and user-friendly device contains an impressive golf simulator and swing analyzer. It's designed for both indoor and outdoor use, making it ideal for practice and stroke improvement.

Add a touch of nostalgia to music listening: Marantz TT-15S1 manual belt-drive premium turntable



Amazon

In the past few years, record players and turntables that play vinyl records have had a resurgence in popularity, so if your husband has a record collection from his earlier years stored in the attic or basement, giving him a premium turntable will allow him to reconnect with the unique sound quality of records (compared to streaming audio).

For someone who already has a sound system in place, the Marantz TT-15S1 manual belt-drive turntable offers a high-end way for your husband to enjoy his favorite vinyl albums in a way that captures the warmth of analog music. This turntable not only looks beautiful, it makes 33 ⅓ and 45 RPM sound fantastic. Using a floating motor, it deadens vibrations and distortions in a way that brings out an album's authentic stereo sound.

What we like about the Marantz TT-15S1 manual belt-drive premium turntable: For more than 50 years, Marantz has manufactured high-end audio equipment. This turntable taps into those decades of expertise, yet uses modern technology and a contemporary design aesthetic to provide a nostalgic vinyl album listening experience your husband will truly appreciate.

This toy is not just for kids: Lego Titanic

Lego

Lego Titanic (set #10294) is a perfect choice for Lego enthusiasts or those who relish the therapeutic process of constructing intricate models. This set, designed for adults, comprises a staggering 9,090 Lego pieces. Once assembled, it forms an exquisite 1:200 scale replica of the Titanic ship, measuring an impressive 54 x 18 x 7 inches.

The Titanic is built in three sections. The outside showcases the ship's infamous design, with more than 300 portholes, while the inside includes recreations of the ship's bridge, reading lounge, swimming pool, first class dining room, the grand staircase, a boiler room, multiple cabins and more. This is just one of the more than 100 Lego collectible model building sets designed for the 18+ crowd. This particular set is ideal for collectors of historical memorabilia and folks who just enjoy building with Lego bricks.

What we like about the Lego Titanic: Lego Titanic is one of the largest and most intricate building sets that's fun and challenging to build. Once complete, it's something your husband will be proud to display at home or in their office.

Put his name or favorite saying in lights: Yellowpop custom neon sign

Yellow Pop Neon

If you're looking for a unique and whimsical gift that can literally put your husband's name in lights, or showcase his favorite saying on a wall, a custom neon sign from Yellowpop is the ideal gift. When ordering online, choose what you want the neon to say, the size of the sign, its font and color. You can even add a graphic design and choose between indoor-only or an indoor/outdoor variation that's weatherproof.

Pricing starts at just $150, but goes up considerably based on the size and design of the sign. This can be a perfect addition to any man cave. These signs use LED technology (not traditional neon), so there's no flickering or hum. The sign will shine brightly for years.

What we like about the Yellowpop custom neon sign: Designing a custom neon sign takes less than five minutes, but will provide whimsical decor in any home, office or man cave.

Transform a TV room into the ultimate home theater: AWOL Vision LTV 3500 Pro projector



AWOL

Whether it's your home's main TV room or your husband's man cave, the AWOL Vision TVL 3500 Pro projector will replace the traditional big screen TV with a state-of-the-art laser projector that can display a smooth, vivid and sharp picture that's up to 150-inches, with a maximum brightness of 3,500 lumens. The result is a true, cinematic home theater experience, whether he's watching live sports or a blockbuster action move. This is an ultra-short throw projector, so it can be placed close to the screen and will not take up a lot of space.

The AWOL Vision TVL 3500 Pro projector supports Dolby Vision HDR, 4K 3D (compatible with any active shutter 3D glasses) and HDR10+. And for sound, it supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. It uses triple laser technology that can display more than one billion colors with incredible accuracy. Whatever content is being projected, expect to see bright whites, dark blacks, rich colors and impressive contrast from this premium laser projector.

What we like about the AWOL Vision LTV 2500 Pro projector: While we recommend using a soundbar or surround sound system with any high-end TV, the picture and sound quality offered by this projector is superb. The home theater setup he's been dreaming about can finally become a reality.

A perfect shave for your perfect man: Philips Norelco Prestige S9000 shaver



Norelco

Whether your husband has been using an electric shaver for years, or has never tried one, the latest Philips Norelco Prestige S9000 shaver offers a smooth, close and comfortable shave. The wet/dry shaver itself is ergonomically designed and uses flexile shaver heads that pivot to conform to the user's face. The shaver also has a sensor that measures hair density 500 times per second and adapts its cutting power accordingly, so it's always as gentle as possible.

The rechargeable battery offers up to 60 minutes of shaving time. It comes with a custom designed wireless charging pad, as well as a cleaning system that cleans, sanitizes and lubricates the shaver after each use. Between its modern design, features that are literally cutting-edge and the close and gentle shave it provides, this will quickly become your husband's all-time favorite electric shaver. The included carrying case makes it easy to bring along on trips.

What we like about the Philips Norelco Prestige shaver: This is one of the most advanced electric shavers on the market. It comes with everything needed to consistently provide a gentle, smooth and close shave.

For a guy with a keen eye for fashion: Gunnar Optiks Tallac frames

Gunnar

Gunnar Optiks provides a wide array of premium frames for the guy who values stylish eyewear, whether it's sunglasses or prescription glasses. Take their Tallac frames, for instance, available as sunglasses, reading glasses, computer glasses, or prescription eyeglasses. These frames boast a mountaineer-style, lightweight acetate design with detachable leather side shields to block peripheral light. With high-quality spring hinges and their patented lens tech for blocking blue light and UV, along with a dual-sided anti-reflective lens coating, Gunnar Optiks ensures both style and protection.

What we like about the Gunnar Eyewear Tallac frames: These frames offer a masculine and durable design. The frame can be combined with non-prescription or prescription lenses that offer filters and coatings for protecting eyes against blue light and UV. As sunglasses, a variety of tints and lens colors are available.

A fitness tracker worn on a finger: Oura Horizon Ring



Oura

While most fitness and sleep trackers are worn around a wrist (some resembling a smartwatch), the Oura Horizon Ring offers the same level of accuracy, but it's packed into a stylish and fashionable ring designed to be worn on an index finger. Integrated within the ring are a handful of tiny sensors that measure heart rate, body temperature and other metrics, allowing it to collect and share valuable and insightful data with the Oura mobile app.

The Oura Ring is mainly a sleep and stress level tracker, but it measures more than 20 biometric signals that allow it to also serve as a versatile fitness tracker that's worn 24/7. The ring itself comes in a variety of styles and colors and is made from durable and biocompatible titanium. It's also non-allergenic and waterproof. Its battery lasts up to seven days. It works with either an iPhone or any Android-based smartphone. In addition to working with its own Oura app, the ring can share data with Apple Health, Google Health Connect, Stava and other health and fitness mobile apps.

What we like about the Oura Horizon ring: While a traditional fitness tracker looks like a piece of technological equipment being worn on a wrist, the Oura Ring is a stylish piece of unisex jewelry that collects health and fitness-related data 24/7 and then transmits it to a smartphone for analysis.

Help him escape into near total silence: Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds

Sony

The new Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds can be used with a smartphone, tablet, computer, smartwatch, e-reader or smart TV. They deliver incredibly clear and robust sound. And they utilize Sony's proprietary active noise canceling technology, so when this feature is turned on, the earbuds are able to block out almost all ambient noise.

The Sony WF-1000XM5s can be comfortably worn for extended periods. They also allow someone to simply relax and enjoy almost total silence, even if they're traveling on a noisy airplane, train or bus, walking through a busy (and loud) city, or working in the middle of a noisy office. When used to listen to music, podcasts, or audiobooks, these wireless earbuds generate immersive stereo sound. This quality (and superior noise cancellation) extends over to when the earbuds are used for hands-free calling. This new version of the earbuds has been redesigned to be smaller and lighter than previous models, yet still provide excellent audio quality that's combined with AI-based noise cancellation.

What we like about the Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds: Using Sony's own Processor V2, these wireless earbuds offer impressive noise cancellation, generate high-quality audio and provide up to eight hours of listening time per charge. They come with a charging case that easily fits in a pocket.

An elegant overnight bag: Burberry Men's charcoal check holdall duffel bag

Burberry

For a guy who wants to carry around his most important stuff in style, or needs a high-quality and fashionable overnight bag, we recommend the timeless Burberry Men's charcoal check holdall duffel bag. It offers a stunning and sophisticated charcoal checkered design on the outside that's complemented by leather handles and a matching (removable) shoulder strap. This duffle bag measures 19.7 x 9.8 x 10.6 inches and offers a double zip closure with a leather-wrapped padlock for keeping his belongings firmly in place.

What we like about the Burberry Men's charcoal check holdall duffel bag: This is a beautifully designed and high-quality duffel bag that's made from the finest materials. The iconic Burberry logo is displayed on the side.

Introduce your husband to the pickleball craze: Selkirk Vanguard Power Air Premium Pickleball paddle

Amazon

If your husband has a competitive streak, but never fell in love with playing tennis, he might enjoy taking part in pickleball - a sport that's currently sweeping across the country and gaining more popularity by the day. Pickleball is now played at country clubs, tennis clubs, retirement communities and even aboard cruise ships. Like tennis, playing pickleball requires a paddle.

The Selkirk Vanguard Power Air Premium Pickleball paddle is a premium option that's made from carbon fiber with a 360 proto molding and flexfoam perimeter. It's designed to be lightweight and easy to control on the court. This paddle is handcrafted in the USA and offers a 4 1/8-inch grip size. It weighs a mere 10.58 ounces. Using this paddle will definitely give your husband a competitive edge.

What we like about the Selkirk Vanguard Power Air Premium Pickleball paddle: This is a well-made, premium-quality pickleball paddle that's lightweight and easy to control. It's also USAPA tested and approved for tournament play.

A status symbol for the office: Montblanc Men's Meisterstück Glacier Solitaire ballpoint pen

Montblanc

In an office setting, people pay attention to a man's shoes, wristwatch and accessories when forming a first impression. For someone who needs to handwrite notes and sign contracts, for example, there's no better way to impress than with a Montblanc pen in hand.

This men's Meisterstück Glacier Solitair ballpoint pen offers an attention-grabbing, but extremely elegant blue color that's accented with platinum. It's a contemporary design that simultaneously harnesses the timeless style and luxury aspect of Montblanc's fine writing instruments.

What we like about the Montblanc Men's Meisterstuck Glacier Solitaire ballpoint pen: This is a fine writing instrument that's perfect for the modern man who wants to showcase a sense of style whenever the need to handwrite or sign something arises. It's also a valuable keepsake that can be passed down to future generations.

He'll pack for his next trip in style: Tumi Alpha 3 extended trip 4-wheel garment bag

Tumi

For frequent travelers, luggage goes through a lot of wear and tear, especially when checked with airlines. That's why we're long-time fans of Tumi luggage. It's renowned for its exceptional quality, durability and style, making it easier to pack and keep your items secure and organized. If you're someone who often needs to pack business suits and formal attire without worrying about wrinkles, the Tumi Alpha 3 extended trip 4-wheel garment bag is an ideal choice. Its size, design, and style make it perfect for navigating airports with ease, thanks to its smooth-rolling wheels. Besides accommodating up to six business suits or sport coats, it provides compartments for shoes, casual clothing, accessories and toiletries.

What we like about the Tumi Alpha 3 extended trip 4-wheel garment bag: This versatile piece of luggage is constructed mostly from ballistic nylon, which is designed to last for years (and withstand a lot of airline abuse).

Get more BOOM from this wireless speaker: Monoprice Soundstage 3 Bluetooth speaker



Amazon

The Monoprice Soundstage 3 Bluetooth speaker is not your run-of-the-mill portable Bluetooth wireless speaker that generates meager sound quality at a not-so-loud volume. This mega-speaker is wireless, battery powered and designed to fill a large space with high-quality audio that sounds great. Built into this single speaker unit are two, 1-inch silk dome tweeters and a 5.25-inch subwoofer. The rechargeable battery offers up to 10 hours of continuous audio playback from a music source that's either connected to the speaker using a 3.5mm audio cable or a Bluetooth (wireless) connection.

If your husband enjoys hosting outdoor barbeques or tailgating parties, this is the portable Bluetooth speaker he'll want pumping out the music. The speaker itself measures 13.6 x 6.9 x 7.3 inches and it weighs 10.8 pounds -– making it larger and more powerful than a typical Bluetooth portable speaker.

What we like about the Monoprice Soundstage 3 Bluetooth speaker: This portable Bluetooth speaker is ideal for generating music that's loud enough to be heard at parties and social gatherings held indoors or outdoors.

A 2-in-1 computer that's good for work and play: Lenovo Yoga Book 9i

Lenovo

Introduce him to the brand new Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 computer. This portable computer offers a stunning, 14-inch, 4K resolution OLED touchscreen display and can perform as a Windows-based tablet. However, it can just as easily be used as a full-featured and versatile laptop computer that runs all of his favorite work and entertainment-oriented apps. The display has a maximum brightness of 400 nits and is able to flip around 360-degrees so it can be adjusted to the ideal viewing angle, based on how and where the device is being used.

Powered by a 13th generation Intel Evo Core i7-1360P professor with an integrated Intel Iris Xe GPU, this 2-in-1 computer comes with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed and is configured with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage. It can easily handle just about any work-related tasks, but thanks to its OLED display, any of your husband's favorite games will look and sound great too. Or, the Yoga 9i can be used to stream movies or TV shows from his favorite services. The entire computer/tablet combo measures 12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6 inches and weighs just over three pounds.

What we like about the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i: In addition to offering a thin and lightweight design, this 2-in-1 computer offers a battery life of up to 14 hours. And for sound, it utilizes two built in tweeters and two subwoofers that were designed by Bowers & Wilkins and that support Dolby Atmos.

How to pick the perfect holiday gift for a guy



Every man is different and has his own interests, personality and lifestyle. That's why it'll probably take a bit of creativity and thought to choose the perfect gift for the most important guys in your life -– especially if your husband already has everything. This roundup contains 20 fun and unique gifts that our shopping experts have selected as being among the best options available in 2023 for Christmas, Hanukkah or whatever you will be celebrating during the holiday season.

This roundup features premium gift ideas, some of which are rather expensive. So, before making a purchase, here are some questions to ask yourself when choosing the ideal gift for the most important men in your life –- whether it's your husband, father, grandfather, son, friend, boss, or a male co-worker:

Are you looking for a humorous or lighthearted gift?

Do you want a sentimental gift he'll cherish for many years to come?

Will he appreciate a functional gift he'll use in his everyday life?

If he has a hobby, like golf or outdoor grilling, would a related gift be appreciated?

Would he prefer a gift that he'd never buy for himself, but will enjoy using?

Does the man you're shopping for prefer gifts that can somehow enhance his overall health or wellbeing?

Do you want to present a gift that's truly over-the-top and shows you've spared no expense?

Once you determine what type of gift(s) you're looking for -- based on the impact you want to make -- deciding on the ideal gifts will be much easier. If a gift needs to be custom made or shipped from a company other than Amazon (which typically offers two-day or faster Prime shipping), be sure to schedule your shopping accordingly.

