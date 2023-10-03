Nintendo Switch 2023-4 new game release schedule: The best Nintendo games to pre-order and buy

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There are a slew of great Nintendo Switch games on the horizon, including some new additions to the Mario series. If you're ready to add some new titles to your collection, you might need some help pruning your list of must-haves. A few of the games featured in this roundup are brand new, while some are scheduled to debut over the next few months (buy can be pre-ordered right now) Want to be one of the first gamers you know to get your hands on some of the best games on Nintendo Switch in 2023 and early-2024? It'd be a good idea to lock in your favorites right now. Especially if you're writing up your Christmas wish list, we've got some great suggestions.

Nintendo Switch OLED Model: Mario Red Edition

To commemorate the launch of "Super Mario Bros. Wonder," Nintendo has launched a limited-edition version of the Nintendo Switch OLED Edition, called the Mario Red Edition. This bundle includes the console, one Joy-Con controller and a dock. It's themed around the iconic Mario red color and is one of the hottest console options this holiday season.

There are plenty of other Switch console options available to shop right now. The best deal, however, is the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle. It comes with a non-OLED Nintendo Switch and a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. You also get three months of Nintendo Switch Online for free, which allows access to multiplayer gaming as well as online collections of retro games to play for free and other goodies.

No matter which Switch system someone is using, another ideal holiday gift is a one year membership to Nintendo Switch Online ($20). This offers unlimited access to a bunch of classic games, unlocks online game play for popular games and much more.

The best Nintendo Switch games to buy (or pre-order) right now

Whatever types of games you love, they're either available right now or will soon be released on the Nintendo Switch. Here are a few of our top picks for late-2023 and early-2024.

Just released: Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Release date: October 20, 2023 | Genre: Platform | Rating: E

The newest addition to the "Mario" game series is the most interesting yet. In fact, within 24 hours after its release, it because the #1 bestselling Switch game worldwide and will no doubt hold this position throughout the holiday season. But don't just take our word for it: Marc Deschamps of Comicbook.com called the new action/adventure a "Mario masterpiece," and that it "might even be the best 2D Mario game ever."

Choose from several iconic characters -- Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Princess Daisy, Toad, Toadette, Nabbit, and Yoshi -- and explore the Flower Kingdom. It's classic Super Mario through and through, as you dodge enemies like Goombas and Piranha Plants, zoom through Warp Pipes, and collect the "Wonder Seeds" scattered across each stage. Yet, while the game offers some familiar aspects, this is an all-new and totally original 2D action/adventure that takes full advantage of the Switch's sound and graphics capabilities.

Wonder Seeds help Mario and friends transform into a variety of forms, including an elephant. You can trap enemies in bubbles with a unique flower, drill through obstacles with a hat-transforming mushroom, or sow chaos with the Wonder Flower, bringing pipes to life, spawning enemy mobs, and wildly changing your character's looks and skills.

There are also a variety of badges to collect. Action badges unlock new moves, while boost badges will enhance passive skills. Expert badges unlock other surprises. There's something for every play style. Best of all, you can play solo or team up with up to three other friends or family members locally (on one switch System) or online (via Nintendo Switch Online). We believe "Super Mario Bros. Wonder" is one of the best Switch games to ever be released. We highly recommend it to gamers of all ages who want to experience a colorful and light-hearted adventure that's chock full of new challenges and surprises. There's even a special game play mode for young gamers. This is an entirely original game, not a remake or sequel.

Sonic Superstars

Release date: October 17, 2023 | Genre: Platform | Rating: E

Sometimes you have to go back and enjoy the classics. "Sonic Superstars," which was just released, sends you back into the world of side-scrolling action of yesterday. It serves up nostalgia from the '90s Sega Genesis "Sonic the Hedgehog" game series, but with fresh, 2.5D graphics. You'll journey through the North Star Islands' 12 zones, battling Eggman and baddies Fang the Hunter and Trip the Sungazer. Your goal is to save the islands' giant animals.

Choose from four iconic characters -- Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose -- as you zip through each zone. Fly through loops, grab rings, and snag shields. And be sure to check out new features like grindable jungle vines and the ability to transform into a pixelated creature.

Dive into special stages to score seven Chaos Emeralds, which grant you cool power-ups, like the ability to swim up cascades to creating character clones. When you get all seven emeralds, you'll unlock a super form, which boosts your speed and makes you untouchable. It's the "Sonic the Hedgehog" game action you remember, but repackaged in a brand new and colorful adventure. It features new friends, new and old enemies, and plenty of fun things to do. We recommend this game to those looking for a nostalgic gaming experience, but it's just as amazing for gamers who have never played a "Sonic the Hedgehog" game.

Hogwarts Legacy

Release date: November 14, 2023 | Genre: Fantasy/Adventure | Rating: T

The blockbuster game "Hogwarts Legacy" is finally making its way onto the Nintendo Switch after becoming a global phenomenon on other platforms. This is an open-world exploration game that takes players through infamous locations from the various Harry Potter novels and movies -- including Hogwarts, Hogsmeade and the Forbidden Forest.

During this adventure, players learn how to cast spells, brew potions, grow magical plants and tame magical beasts. Each player gets sorted into a house and must develop the skills needed to become a master wizard. Of course, there will be countless enemies to defeat, including some who are familiar and some never-before-seen adversaries that are threatening the fate of the wizarding world.

For Harry Potter fans of all ages, we can't recommend this game highly enough. It's a single player adventure with some compelling RPG elements.

EA Sports FC 24

Release date: September 29, 2023 | Genre: Sports Simulation | Rating: E

This recently-released game is a realistic and challenging sports simulation based around football (soccer in America). As you'd expect from an EA Sports game, this one features faithful recreations of 19,000 players, 700+ teams and 30+ leagues from around the world. The game offers a vast selection of customizable features and offers a solo or online-based multiplayer experience.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong

Release date: February 16, 2024 | Genre: Action/Adventure | Rating: E

What happens when you combine two of Nintendo's all-time most popular game franchises and put their respective star characters head-to-head in an all-new and totally original game? Well, you'll need to wait until mid-February 2024 to find out. But here's a teaser.

Donkey Kong has stolen a bunch of Mini-Mario toys, so it's up to Mario to run, jump, climb and explore his way through a seemingly endless array of puzzle-filled stages that are loaded with obstacles like spikes, lava and falling bricks. This adventure is based on the classic Game Boy game, but has been resigned and updates to take full advantage of the graphics and sound capabilities of the Nintendo Switch. There will even be a co-op mode in this one or two player game. It'll be suitable for the age eight and up gaming crowd.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1



Release date: October 24, 2023 | Genre: Stealth Action | Rating: M

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of the franchise, "Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1" brings the stealth-action saga to the latest consoles. It's a collection of the early part of Metal Gear's history, showcasing the best from the series history.

The only missing piece is "Metal Gear Solid 4." But the Master Collection Vol. 1 more than compensates, with HD remasters of the iconic first three "Metal Gear Solid" titles, plus throwbacks to the NES and MSX days. And for the super fans, dive into digital graphic novels that revisit the "Metal Gear Solid" storyline.

At the heart of the Master Collection are special versions of "Metal Gear Solid," "Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty," and "Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater." There are also VR missions, special missions, digital screenplay books, and and master books loaded with maps, hidden treasures and detailed character backgrounds.

Plus, go retro with the original "Metal Gear" titles from both NES and MSX, including "Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake" and the unique NES spin-off, "Snake's Revenge." There's a ton of content to unpack here, which means you get one of the biggest bangs for your buck as a "Metal Gear" fan.

Fashion Dreamer

Release date: November 3, 2023 | Genre: Fashion | Rating: E

Have you ever wished you could design your own clothes, and see them on models? Hit the virtual runway with "Fashion Dreamer." In this world, your own clothing creations set the trend. Start your own label, style your muse, and make waves in the digital fashion universe on Switch.

Mix, match and showcase your designs, then connect with other in-game designers to swap styles, critique creations, and earn likes. And these likes aren't just for show. They unlock even more design elements to make your brand even bigger and better.

See a muse rocking an outfit you adore? Give a thumbs up and borrow their style or suggest a mashup to other muses. And with more than 1400 items to tweak and customize, you can keep making your own creations for hours.

Go online, and you'll find other players' muses strutting their stuff in your game. Nab their looks, and who knows? Your designs might just go viral. This spiritual successor to the "Style Savvy" games on Nintendo DS looks to be a return to form, with new and improved systems and graphics.

Persona 5 Tactica

Release date: November 17, 2023 | Genre: Tactical role-playing | Rating: T

"Persona 5 Tactica" is a fresh tactical RPG twist on "Persona 5." Command up to three characters, including the Phantom Thieves of Hearts and the Rebel Corps' leader Erina as you take on strategic turn-based encounters on a dynamic grid. You can choose to either get up close and personal or strategize from a distance.

Use "gun" for ranged attacks, potentially hitting multiple foes, or tap into the Phantom Thieves' power to summon personas. These unique manifestations of each character's soul can unleash devastating attacks. Use them to target enemy vulnerabilities to get an additional turn, then unleash the "triple threat" skill to get everyone in on an enemy offensive.

Outside of battle, collect new personas for Joker, the leader of the Phantom Thieves. Joker can recruit or fuse multiple personas together to add to his arsenal. With the help of your own personas and allies, you can explore maps inspired by real-world historical revolutions. It's a very different kind of "Persona" game, but one that should whet the whistles of anyone excited for more of their favorite long-running series.

Super Mario RPG

Release date: November 17, 2023 | Genre: Role-playing | Rating: E

Jump into a whimsical RPG journey with Mario, Bowser and Peach in their mission to mend the magical Star Road. This remake of the original Super Nintendo game breathes new life into a classic and puts it on a more accessible console. Now that it'll be available on Switch, it'll bring some graphical updates and new mechanics to spice things up a bit.

If you've never played the original, there's plenty to like here, whether you're a "Mario" fan or not. Join forces with a quirky team, including original members Mallow and Geno, to thwart the mischievous Smithy Gang. Travel through colorful areas, learn how to battle with timed mechanics, and watch a fun story unfold with your fave "Mario" characters.

There are plenty of ways to interact with the world around you, too. Encountering monsters? Gear up for turn-based skirmishes with your trio. Time your button presses perfectly for that gratifying boost in damage. It's up to you how you want to tackle enemies. This is an adventure that's very "Mario" in scope with traditional RPG touches, so if you're looking to get into the game for the first or fifteenth time, "Super Mario RPG" will be up your alley.

Another Code: Recollection

Release date: January 19, 2024 | Genre: Adventure | Rating: T

"Another Code: Recollection" brings the past into the present with this remake of Nintendo DS games. If you ever played the original title "Trace Memory," this is a new and improved version of that game as well as another never-before-seen-in-the-West game in the series.

Join 13-year-old Ashley on a quest to Blood Edward Island, sparked by a mysterious letter from her father, who was believed to be dead. You'll unravel secrets, experience visions, and solve intricate puzzles as you seek answers to some of the most pressing questions Ashley has been grappling with.

But that's just the beginning. Continue Ashley's saga in "Another Code: R - Journey into Lost Memories," making its debut in North America. Set two years after the first game, it sees Ashley venturing to Lake Juliet to unravel some of the secrets behind Ashley's mother.

Both adventures get revamped graphics, fresh voiceovers, and newly orchestrated soundtracks. And if you're new to the detective scene, handy hints and navigation tools are at your fingertips.

Princess Peach: Showtime!

Release date: March 22, 2024 | Genre: Platform | Rating: E

After nearly two decades, Princess Peach takes the spotlight once again in "Princess Peach: Showtime!", a new adventure exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. Check out the glitz and glam of Sparkle Theater, where Peach's theatrical adventure begins. But it's not all roses and standing ovations. A witch named Grape crashes Peach's big performance, leading the princess and the theater's guardian, Stella, to join forces against Grape's cronies, the Sour Bunch.

Sporting a fresh ponytail look, Peach also gains a slew of new abilities. Stella turns into a ribbon that Peach wears in her hair, and on the way she can turn the Mushroom Kingdom's royalty into a variety of differently-dressed characters.

Whether she's fencing as Swordfighter Peach, sleuthing as Detective Peach, whipping up treats as Pâtissière Peach, or mastering martial arts as Kung Fu Peach, this princess got a move for every moment. She doesn't need Mario's help to restore order, either, which may very well be the best thing about this game.

WarioWare: Move It!

Release date: March 22, 2024 | Genre: Platform | Rating: E

Get ready to shake things up with "WarioWare: Move It!" This new addition to the hilarious microgame series, starring Wario, comes packing tons of new ways to play, all of which inspire you to get up off the couch and, as the title implies, get moving. Like the Wii's "WarioWare: Smooth Moves," this game uses motion controls for microgames that are all about moving your body.

Wario and friends are taking over the tropical Barrio Morro Island, donning fresh tropical outfits and a new attitude. Tackle the story mode solo or bring in some friends for extra chaos. Navigate through levels to complete zany challenges, then hit up special remix stages. Party mode includes five multiplayer modes, where you can pick your favorite crew member and jump into the action.

With the two-player mode, team up and cover each other's back; if one player slips but the other succeeds, you're still in the game. If you like irreverent humor and bite-sized games, there's plenty to get excited about here.

Star Ocean: The Second Story R

Release date: November 2, 2023 | Genre: Role-playing | Rating: T

Set out on an interstellar journey with "Star Ocean The Second Story R." The second entry in the "Star Ocean" RPG series, originally on PlayStation, is returning with a beautifully remastered version on Switch. This time around, it'll blend 2D pixel characters with 3D worlds for a unique 2.5D design.

This isn't just a visual upgrade, though. There are new battle mechanics, dual Japanese and English voiceovers, both re-arranged and classic music tracks, and quick travel options. It's a modern twist on a classic JRPG, making it a great place to start the series for both newcomers and longtime fans.

The tale unfolds in Space Date 366, as a Federation officer is whisked away to a mysterious world. A young girl's plea draws him into an ancient prophecy and a quest to save her civilization. You can play as either Claude or Rena, both with their own paths to travel. The game's system lets you deepen bonds with your team, influencing relationships and potential game endings -- so each playthrough will be a little different.

Combat has evolved, too. "Break" your enemies strategically and coordinate with allies to wipe them out. Customize your team's branching ability paths too, so you can master everything from cooking to metalcraft. If you've never played a "Star Ocean" game before, this Switch installment is the perfect place to start.

How does pre-ordering a Nintendo Switch game work?

Most stores that stock Nintendo Switch games, including big names like Amazon, let you pre-order games before their official release. By pre-ordering, you can make sure that you get a copy of the game you want on release day. Some stores may also offer exclusive editions of certain games. They might come with physical or digital goodies that you can only get through pre-ordering.

What's the benefit of pre-ordering a Nintendo Switch game?

Pre-ordering gives you the advantage of playing as soon as a game comes out, whether that means getting a copy of a physical or digital Nintendo Switch game. On digital platforms, the game typically unlocks immediately upon its official release. Some game developers often release special editions which come with unique content or early-access benefits. Physical copies arrive on release day, so you don't have to leave the house and buy the game you want.

Does pre-ordering a Nintendo Switch game save money?

In most cases, pre-ordering a Nintendo Switch game won't be cheaper than purchasing it post-release. The biggest draw is getting it early and snapping up all the exclusive bonuses or additional content that comes with pre-orders.

How far in advance should I pre-order a Nintendo Switch game?

The timeline for pre-ordering doesn't have a strict rule. If you're looking at buying a sought-after, limited edition version, you should get your copy as soon as possible. Once these limited copies sell out, you could miss out on the unique content or bonuses they offer. Otherwise, you'll have to settle for the standard edition when the game becomes publicly available.

