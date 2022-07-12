The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on SodaStream

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 will quench your thirst for deals: SodaStream machines and drink mixes are on sale now. Raise a glass and celebrate the small-batch sodas or sparkling water you'll soon be making at home. Here are the best Amazon Prime Day deals on SodaStream machines and products that you can shop right now.

SodaStream Aqua Fizz sparkling water machine, $125 with Amazon Prime (reduced from $160)

SodaStream Art sparkling water maker bundle, $110 (regularly $180)

Below, we've rounded up the best deals you can get on SodaStream products right now on Amazon.

SodaStream Terra sparkling water maker bundle: $100 (save $60)



SodaStream Store via Amazon

Save $60 on a SodaStream bundle during Amazon Prime Day. This SodaStream bundle includes a sparkling water maker, two quick connect 60-liter Co2 cylinders, three dishwasher-safe, BPA-free, reusable carbonating bottles and two Bubly Drops flavors.

An Amazon customer who purchased the SodaStream bundle called it "the perfect starter set." "It's truly everything you need to get started," they wrote.

SodaStream Terra sparkling water maker bundle, $100 (regularly $160)

Want to try more Bubly Drops flavors? This Bubly Drops pack is discounted for Amazon Prime Day. It includes six Bubly Drops flavors.

SodaStream Bubly Drops variety pack, $21 (regularly $30)

SodaStream Aqua Fizz sparkling water machine: $125 (save $35)

SodaStream via Amazon

Save over 20% on this sparkling water machine -- if, that is, you're an Amazon Prime member. If you're not a member, then you'll pay the $160 list price.

The manual-pump SodaStream Aqua Fizz comes with a carbonation cylinder and two glass carafes. You can choose how much fizz you'd like in your drink.

SodaStream Aqua Fizz sparkling water machine, $125 (reduced from $160)

SodaStream Art sparkling water maker bundle: $110 (save $70)

SodaStream Store via Amazon

What makes the SodaStream Art so different from the rest? Besides being $70 off right now, the SodaStream Art features a retro looking design along with a unique carbonating lever.

The on-sale bundle includes a sparkling water maker, two 60-liter Co2 cylinders, two dishwasher-safe bottles and two Bubly Drops flavors.

SodaStream Art sparkling water maker bundle, $110 (regularly $180)

SodaStream Fizzi One Touch sparkling water maker: $92 (save $38)



SodaStream via Amazon

Right now, the SodaStream Fizzi One Touch sparkling water maker is on sale on Amazon.

The machine is powered by electricity, so it makes fizzy drinks at the touch of a button. You can even choose from three levels of fizz. The Fizzi One Touch comes with a carbonation cylinder and a 1-liter, BPA-free, reusable bottle.

This sparkling-water maker comes in two colors, black and white. Both are on sale, but the best deal we saw was for the black model.

SodaStream Fizzi One Touch sparkling water maker, $92 (reduced from $130)

SodaStream flavors original variety pack (4 pack): $13 (save $9)



SodaStream via Amazon

This SodaStream drink mix four-pack is over 40% off right now during Amazon Prime Day.

Each bottle makes 36 servings of your preferred fizzy beverage, without high-fructose corn syrup or aspartame.

SodaStream flavors original variety pack (4 pack), $13 (reduced from $22)

These SodaStream machines and products are also available on Amazon Prime. While they're not on sale right now, be sure to check back later. We've seen deals on these items before.

SodaStream Art sparkling water maker

SodaStream via Amazon

The retro-styled manual sparkling water maker comes with a carbonation cylinder and a 1-liter, dishwasher-safe bottle. Choose from four colors; prices vary. The best deal we saw was for the blue SodaStream Art.

SodaStream Art sparkling water maker, $130

SodaStream cola (2-pack)

SodaStream via Amazon

This two-pack of cola-flavored SodaStream drink mix isn't marked on sale at Amazon right now, but its price is right in line with previous deal prices we've seen on this item.

Each bottle makes 36 servings of cola -- no high-fructose corn syrup or aspartame involved.

SodaStream cola (2-pack), $17

