Attention new parents: Walmart is practically giving away this baby monitor at its Holiday Kickoff sale

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walmart

Amazon's October Prime Day may be over, but you still have one day left to shop Walmart's competing Holiday Kickoff Sale. There are plenty of can't miss deals to shop on tech, home goods and more, but this baby monitor deal is one of the best.

The 4.5-star-rated Febfoxes baby monitor and indoor camera offers 1080p video quality and two-way audio. It features 360-degree tracking for a clear view of the whole room. Normally priced at $70, right now you can get this camera on sale for only $20 at Walmart's Holiday Kickoff Sale.

"This monitor was a game-changer for us," says one Walmart customer. "The video quality is crystal clear during the day, and the night vision works like a charm. The two-way audio feature lets us soothe our baby from another room. The temperature sensor is a handy bonus."

Why we like the Febfoxes baby monitor:

It's an ultra-affordable monitor with robust feature offerings.

The camera offers 360-degree horizontal tracking and 90-degree vertical tracking.



It offers motion detection alerts and two-way audio.

Related: How we select our products

See all the deals at Walmart's Holiday Kickoff Sale



Ready to get a head start on your holiday shopping? Check out these hot Walmart deals right now, while they last.

Join Walmart+ for special perks and deals



During the deals event, Walmart is offering major discounts on top-rated products from popular brands, including Dyson, Apple, Reebok, Keurig and more. Plus, you can sign up for Walmart+ now to get fast, free shipping on all of your holiday purchases, along with special perks, including access to Paramount+. Walmart+ is normally priced at $12.95 per month, or $98 per year. A 30-day free trial is available.

Join Walmart+ today.

When is the Walmart Holiday Kickoff sale?

The sales event is going on now, with deals running through Thursday, Oct. 12. This gives you plenty of time to shop before, during and after the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale.

The shopping experts at CBS Essentials will be comparing prices at both retailers to help you find the best deals across the two major sales events, so be sure to check back here for the hottest deals on toys, kitchen gadgets, smart TVs, Christmas gift ideas and so much more.

Related content from CBS Essentials

