CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

Should you shop now, or just wait for the next Amazon Prime Day sale? With two Amazon Prime Day sales dropping in the last two months, you may think that the next Amazon Prime sale is right around the corner. But if you're thinking about delaying your purchases until the next event, you may want to reconsider.

We've got all the details on the next Amazon Prime Day sale, so that you can be ready for your next chance to save. In the meantime, shop the current Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals before midnight to take advantage of Amazon's current sales event.

When is the next Amazon Prime Day after the October 2023 deals end?

The next Amazon Prime Day sale will not come until summer 2024. If Amazon follows historic patterns, there will likely be an Amazon Prime Day in July 2024 and possibly a follow-up event in October 2024. This is quite a long way away, so it's a good idea to take advantage of the current deals while you can.

However, even without a Prime Day in the near future, there is still one major Amazon sale to look forward to. Amazon's Black Friday sale will be happening on Nov. 24.

The top October Prime Day deals to shop while you still can

There are thousands of items on sale at Amazon's huge early Black Friday sale, so you can find a deal on just about anything you're looking for. Not sure where to start? Consider these top deals, handpicked by CBS Essentials editors for your consideration.

Lowest price we've ever seen: Apple AirPods Pro 2 are $189

Apple

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods. The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation.

You're paying for the better ergonomics here, improved sound, and what you'll definitely end up agreeing is a premium experience. There's certainly a lot to love about the Apple AirPods 2, especially when they're on sale for just $189. That's the best price we've ever seen for these top-rated headphones.

You can now choose between a USB-C compatible AirPods charging case or a Lightning compatible case. Both are on sale for the same price.

Why we like the Apple AirPods 2:

They have an upgraded wireless chip with improved active noise cancellation for enhanced audio quality.

They offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case.

Their unique custom sound feature allows iPhone's camera to analyze ear anatomy for personalized audio settings.

Amazon

If you're looking to save money on tasty snacks for the whole family, the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale is the place to shop today. Right now, the online retailer is offering this 40-piece Frito-Lay snack variety pack for just $17.49. Note that you must be an Amazon Prime member to get this deal.

These one-ounce bags are perfect for packing in school lunches or taking to work as a mid-day snack. The variety pack includes a mix of Lay's Classic Potato Chips, Crunchy Cheetos, Chili Cheese Fritos, Lay's BBQ Potato Chips, Original Funyuns, Doritos Nacho Cheese, Original Fritos and Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream Chips.

Gift idea under $50: Amazon Fire 7 tablet

Amazon

The most recent (2022) version of the Amazon Fire 7 tablet is on sale during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days for just $40. The tablet features a 7-inch touchscreen display, 10-hour battery life and 16GB of internal storage (you can upgrade to 32GB for $20 extra). This is the lockscreen ad-supported version of the tablet; an ad-free version is available for $55. Both versions are available in black, blue or rose.

These tablets are great for anyone who needs basic functionality, like being able to stream music or video, check email or do online shopping. They're also make a great under-$50 Christmas gift.

Note that you must be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of this deal.

Why we like the Amazon Fire 7 tablet:

It offers a compact and lightweight design, so it's comfortable to hold for extended periods, while reading an eBook.

Internal storage is expandable up to 1TB, which is enough space to store multiple full-length movies, in addition to a wide range of other content.

It's one of the most affordable tablets



Secure your home for the holidays: Blink video doorbell, $30

Amazon

With the help of your smartphone, the Blink Video Doorbell can help protect your home on its own, or it can be used in conjunction with other easy to install, indoor and outdoor home security cameras from Blink to create a setup with more coverage. (Lots of Blink cameras are on sale during the October Prime Day sale.)

Right now, for just $30, you can answer your door regardless of where you are, be instantly alerted if the doorbell picks up any motion near your door, and capture 1080p resolution recordings via the camera's wide-angle (135 degree) lens.

There's never been a better time to enhance your home security with a one of the best budget video doorbells. Choose between white and black.

Why we like the Blink Video Doorbell:

It's wireless and is powered using two AA lithium batteries.

The camera offers 1080p (30fps) resolution and records video (that gets stored in the cloud) at 640 x 350 pixel resolution.

You get live, two-way communication with whomever approaches your door.

The video doorbell can be installed in just minutes.

What else is on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days?

During the Amazon Big Deal Days sales event, you'll also find big discounts across all of Amazon's departments, including home, tech, kitchen, fitness and so much more. This is the perfect time to kick off (and potentially even finish) your holiday shopping, without having to deal with Black Friday crowds and having the gifts you want to purchase being sold out. You'll find deals on luggage for your holiday travels, too.

Do you need to be a Prime Member to shop Prime Big Deal Days deals?

While some of the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers are Prime-exclusive or invite-only, there will also be tons of deals that are open to all shoppers. So even if you don't have an Amazon Prime membership, there will be deals available to you.

If you want to shop the best deals, though, you'll want to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. Prime memberships costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and include access to Amazon Prime Video (Thursday Night Football) and a number of other great perks.

What other stores are holding competing early Black Friday sales?

Savvy shoppers know that any of the Amazon Prime Day events offer the perfect time to find tens of thousands of popular products on sale from Amazon, including some at their lowest price of the year. However, many other popular online and retail merchants, such as Walmart, Target, Best Buy and even your favorite department stores, such as Macy's, all tend to kick off sales either at the same time or around the same dates as Amazon Big Deal Days.

Best Buy's 48-Hour Flash Sale is happening on Oct. 10 and Oct. 11, the same days as Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.

Walmart's Holiday Kickoff sale

Do products on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days sell out?

You bet they do -- and sometimes things sell out within hours. If you see something on sale that you want to get your hands on during the Amazon Big Deal Days sale, order it right away. Often, quantities are limited. Once a product is sold out at the sale price, Amazon won't always restock right away and when it does restock, the sale price likely won't be offered.

Can products bought from Amazon during Amazon Big Deal Days be returned?

Unless it specifically states in the product description or near the "add to cart" and "buy now" buttons that the product being offered on sale is a final sale or not returnable, Amazon's regular return policy for that product will be honored.

On the right side of a product description on Amazon, just below the "buy now" button (and where it says "ships from and sold by"), look for the heading that says "returns."

If the text says, "eligible for return, refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt," that's the return policy that will be honored. However, you may be responsible for paying return shipping to Amazon, unless you drop off the product as a Whole Foods or Kohl's, which accepts some Amazon returns.

The best October Prime Day deals at Amazon to shop now

The shopping experts at CBS Essentials are keeping track of the best deals on Amazon right now. Check out our coverage of Prime Big Deal Days below.