Samsung Black Friday sale starts today: Shop these CBS Essentials exclusive deals

Samsung

Black Friday is still two weeks away -- but CBS Essentials readers can get early access to the Samsung Black Friday sale right now. Shop the best deals on Samsung Galaxy devices before the general public.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128 GB), $975 (reduced from $1,200)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (256 GB), $760 (reduced from $1,060)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (256 GB), $1,470 (reduced from $1,800)

Samsung is offering CBS Essentials readers a first look at the brand's Black Friday deals. Starting Nov. 11, you can shop the sale before everyone else. Score special discounts on popular Samsung Galaxy devices, like the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the Samsung Galaxy Flip 4.

Keep reading to find the best deals on the popular Samsung Galaxy devices. Remember, this is a special early access deal for CBS Essentials readers, so you won't find these deals publicly on Samsung's website -- you'll need to follow the links in this article to see the special discounts.

The best early Black Friday deals on Samsung Galaxy devices

Shop these early access deals on Samsung smartphones, tablets, smartwatches and earbuds before they're made available to the general public.

Samsung Galaxy S22: $75 off and up to $500 enhanced trade-in credit

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S22 line is one of the best Android smartphone options for 2022. It has a high-quality camera, a durable design and fast charging capabilities. One luxe feature of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is its aluminum-Gorilla Glass construction. It's a protective design that is perfect for those prone to dropping their phones.

Right now, you can save $75 on the Samsung Galaxy S22 and get up to $500 in enhanced trade-in credits when you trade in an eligible device.

Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB), $725 (reduced from $800)

You can also save on the S22 with 256GB of storage right now.

Samsung Galaxy S22 (256GB), $775 (reduced from $850)

Samsung Galaxy S22+: $150 off and up to $600 enhanced trade-in credit

Amazon

The upgraded Samsung S22+ model is also a great smartphone choice for yourself or to give as a gift this year. The S22+ model comes with an 8K camera -- so you can capture all of your memories in stunning quality.

During Samsung's Black Friday early access sale, you can save $150 on the Samsung Galaxy S22+ and get up to $600 in enhanced trade-in credits when you trade in an eligible device.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (128GB), $850 (reduced from $1,000)

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (256GB), $900 (reduced from $1,050)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: $225 off and up to $700 enhanced trade-in credit



Samsung

If you really want to wow the recipient, you can also gift the Ultra version of this popular smartphone. The S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen, compared with the standard S22's 6.1-inch screen. It also offers a 40MP front camera, compared with the standard 10MP front camera for better selfies. The back camera is also enhanced with a better wide-angle camera and stronger zoom functionality.

From Nov.11 to Nov. 18, you can save $225 on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and get up to $700 in enhanced trade-in credits when you trade in an eligible device.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128 GB), $975 (reduced from $1,200)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (256 GB), $1,075 (reduced from $1,300)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: up to $200 off and enhanced trade-in credits

Amazon

The new Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers enhanced charging support, an upgraded processor chip and some notable camera upgrades. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 includes two rear cameras -- a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide. The rear cameras convert to front-facing selfie cameras with a flip of the phone. The Galaxy Flip 4's Flexcam camera captures vivid photos at a wide range angles. It also offers a mode to capture better photos at night.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch foldable display screen with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. This upgraded Gorilla Glass offers improved scratch resistance and durability. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 supports 25 W wired charging and features 15 W wireless charging support, another upgrade from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Save up to $200 on this new smartphone through the CBS Essentials exclusive early access Samsung sale. You can also score up to $600 in enhanced trade-in credits this week.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (unlocked, 256 GB), $760 (reduced from $1,060)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (unlocked, 512 GB), $980 (reduced from $1,180)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: up to $450 off and enhanced trade-in credits

Samsung

The brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 offers a 6.2-inch outer display with a folding design. The Galaxy Fold 4 is also a bit lighter than the previous model and includes a slimmer hinge.

The smartphone offers a 50-megapixel primary camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 10-megapixel telephoto camera on the back. It also includes a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the front. A new taskbar is designed to make multi-tasking easier. The 120 Hz refresh rate supports seamless gaming when in immersive mode (that is, when the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is fully folded out for a flat tablet-like design).

Right now you can save up to $450 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 through this exclusive early-access sale. You can also get up to $1,000 in enhanced trade-in credits.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (256 GB), $1,350 (reduced from $1,800)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (512 GB), $1,470 (reduced from $1,920)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: Save up to $200

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is a portable two-in-one device with PC and tablet functionality. It features Microsoft 365 integration for a better PC experience.

Right now you can save on this powerful and versatile tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (128 GB), $550 (reduced from $700)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (256 GB), $580 (reduced from $780)

Samsung Galaxy Buds2: Get a free wireless charger with purchase

Samsung

There is also a special offer on Samsung's highly coveted earbuds, the Galaxy Buds2 Pro, during the Samsung Black Friday early access sale. For a limited time, buyers will get a free wireless charger with purchase.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro with free wireless charger, $155 (reduced from $230)

More Samsung early Black Friday deals and holiday gift ideas

If you're looking for other Samsung products like smart vacuums, refrigerators or laptops check out these other great deals.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

Samsung

The 4.6-star-rated Galaxy Tab A8 offers a 10.5-inch LCD display, 32 GB of storage and fast-charging capabilities. Now on sale at Amazon for $160, the Galaxy Tab A8 is a great budget tablet for gifting.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (32 GB), $160 (reduced from $230)

Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with Clean Station



Amazon

While this more affordable Jet Bot+ robot vacuum by Samsung doesn't feature 3D recognition with AI, it does have LiDAR sensor navigation, five watts of adjustable suction and the all-important, self-emptying Clean Station.

Mapping can be controlled via your phone with the Samsung SmartThings App. Remotely check the Jet Bot+'s cleaning status, pause or stop cleaning and view the cleaning history.

Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with clean station, $680 (reduced from $799)

Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum with object recognition

Samsung

The Samsung Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum has a bunch of cool features, including 30 watts of adjustable suction, 3D object recognition with AI and powerful LiDAR navigation. This robot vacuum can recognize what objects to avoid, so you won't have to deal with it constantly crashing into the couch or a pile of laundry on the floor.

You can even watch your robot vacuum operate no matter where you are, using Samsung's SmartThings App. The Jet Bot AI+ comes with a front camera that can live stream in real time. It boasts its own no-touch "Clean Station" that will empty your dustbin using Samsung's Air Pulse technology. The vacuum's 0.2 liter dustbin is fully washable.

Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum with object recognition, $1,099 (reduced from $1,299)

Samsung Jetbot mop



Amazon

The Samsung Jetbot Mop robot mop is good for cleaning tile, vinyl, laminate and hardwoods. Plus, you can use it in hand-held mode to clean bathroom walls, countertops and more.

Samsung Jetbot mop, $299

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is an upgrade from the popular Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. It features 10W smart-charging capabilities, a notable upgrade from the slower 5W charging offered by the prior model. It also offers an advanced workout algorithm and sleep tracking technology.

The Galaxy Watch 5 features an advanced bioactive sensor that collects more accurate data. This data can be managed and tracked in the Samsung Health app.

This is the first time that Samsung is offering its sapphire glass on its non-premium smartwatch options. (Sapphire glass isn't actually glass. It is a ceramic that mimics the transparency of glass and offers more durability.)

Like prior Galaxy Watch models, the Galaxy Watch 5 is available in 40mm and 44mm display sizes. It is also available in five colors.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, $250 (reduced from $280)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Samsung

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro offers a bigger and stronger smartwatch option. The watch face and battery are larger in the Pro model. The Pro model features a titanium case and sapphire glass. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro also boasts improved navigation with track-back mode to help you navigate your way to back your starting point.

The Watch 5 Pro is available in two colors, but only the Gray Titanium is on sale. It comes in one size, 45mm.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, $400 (reduced from $450)

13.3" Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro (Intel Core i7)

Samsung via Amazon

Like the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro, the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro includes 16 GB of memory and 512 GB storage. This lightweight laptop features a powerful Intel Core i7 processor inside.

13.3" Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro (i7 processor), $900 (reduced from $1,300)

15.6" Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 (Intel Core i7)



Samsung

Give them the power and features of the Samsung Galaxy Book2 combined with the convenience of a tablet. The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 has a 360-degree hinge that flips the device between laptop mode and tablet mode. It also has a AMOLED touchscreen, an Intel Core i7 processor and Samsung's longest-lasting battery.

15.6" Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 (8GB RAM, 512GB), $950 (reduced from $1,450)

Samsung Galaxy Buds2

Samsung

Samsung's highly coveted earbuds, the Galaxy Buds2, are an excellent gift for fitness enthusiasts or music lovers. Featuring active noise cancelation and ambient sound passthrough, the lightweight Galaxy Buds2 are built for users with an active lifestyle.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2, $120 (reduced from $150)

Samsung Galaxy Live

Samsung

Not to be beaten by the Samsung Galaxy Buds, the Samsung Galaxy Live earbuds are available at an even deeper discount. Samsung designed these earbuds with 12mm speakers and a form factor that allows them to deliver spacious sound quality, resulting in an immersive, concert-like experience. Fans of live shows may want a pair.

Samsung Galaxy Live, $100 and up (reduced from $170)

Samsung Bespoke four-door french door refrigerator with Family Hub

Samsung

Our bestselling Samsung refrigerator is $1,000 off right now at Samsung.

The spacious 29-cubic-foot fridge has a 4.9-star rating. The home appliance features Samsung's Family Hub. The smart fridge feature can control your phone, computer, TV, smart doorbell, Nest thermostat and Samsung home appliances. It can share photos, stream music and more. The Family Hub feature lets you see inside your fridge from anywhere (via your connected device), search recipes based on what you have on hand, plan weekly meals and even send cooking instructions to your Samsung smart oven.

Like all Bespoke Samsung refrigerators, this Samsung refrigerator's exterior is totally customizable. Choose from a variety of refrigerator panel colors and finishes.

Samsung Bespoke four-door french door refrigerator with Family Hub, $3,399 (regularly $4,399)

Samsung Bespoke Flex Column refrigerator



Samsung

This slim, 11.4-cubic-foot refrigerator is a great option for small spaces such as a kitchenette or a garage. This unique appliance can run at fridge or freezer temperatures to best suit your food storage needs. It features a reversible door.

Choose from finishes in white, gray or navy glass.

This 4.7-star-rated refrigerator comes with a 100-day, risk-free trial. Delivery is free when you order directly from Samsung.

Samsung Bespoke Flex Column refrigerator, $999 (reduced from $1,400)

Samsung smart side-by-side refrigerator with Family Hub

Samsung

This Samsung touchscreen refrigerator with Family Hub was rated 4.7 stars. The home appliance is fingerprint-resistant, includes an in-door ice maker and all-around cooling and multi-vent technology for even air circulation.

Best Buy is offering the best deal on this Samsung fridge. A Best Buy customer described the refrigerator as a "high tech appliance for the modern home."

"Very roomy and user friendly, I was able to set up the Family Hub, upload photos and customize the screen right from the fridge. The stainless steel matches my other appliances by Samsung (range/air fryer)," the customer wrote.

Samsung smart side-by-side refrigerator with Family Hub, $1,950 (reduced from $2,166)

Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub

Samsung

This 4.6-star-rated Samsung refrigerator features a beverage center that gives you water in two different ways: You can choose from an internal dispenser, or you can use the built-in pitcher that automatically refills. There's even an option to infuse a flavor.

"This design is brilliant," wrote a Samsung customer. "Each door is small enough to open. There are no handles which makes it being against the wall so much easier. There's no ice maker on the left side of the door to hinder how much you can see on the left side. Opening it at a 90-degree angle is all you need to do everything that you need. It's completely flat which makes opening it to the wall so much easier (if you notice a lot of fridges are domed at the front which does not give you space to open door against the wall)."

Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub (counter-depth), $2,999 (regularly $4,699)

Samsung large capacity 3-door french door refrigerator with Family Hub

Samsung

This full-depth Samsung refrigerator is rated 4.5 stars. Use this refrigerator's Samsung's Family Hub feature to control your smart appliances and devices straight from your fridge door via.

The fingerprint-resistant refrigerator features a full-width bottom drawer big enough to hold party platters, beverages and more. The Samsung kitchen appliance includes an external filtered-water-and-ice dispenser, as well as all-around cooling and multi-vent technology to maintain even air circulation on every shelf.

Samsung large capacity 3-door French door refrigerator with Family Hub, $2,499 (regularly $3,499)

More early Black Friday 2022 deals to shop now

While there's still some time to wait until the official Black Friday 2022 sales start, there are plenty of great deals you can get right now. Check out our early Black Friday deal articles.

