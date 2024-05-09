Rat parts in sliced bread spark wide product recall in Japan

Workers at an East Bay McDonald’s strike after rat infestation plagues location Workers at an East Bay McDonald’s strike after rat infestation plagues location 03:15

Tokyo — More than 100,000 packets of sliced bread have been recalled in Japan after parts of a black rat's body were discovered inside two of them, the manufacturer said Wednesday. Food recalls are rare in Japan, a country with famously high standards of sanitation, and Pasco Shikishima Corporation said it was investigating how the rodent remains had crept in to its products.

The company said it was so far unaware of anyone falling sick after eating its processed white "chojuku" bread, long a staple of Japanese breakfast tables.

Around 104,000 packs of the bread have been recalled in mainland Japan, from Tokyo to the northern Aomori region.

An image from the Pasco Shikishima Corporation's website shows some of its sliced bread products. Pasco Shikishima Corporation

"We would like to apologize deeply for causing trouble to our customers and clients," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Pasco then confirmed on Wednesday that parts of a black rat had contaminated the two packs. They were produced by the breadmaker at a factory in Tokyo, whose assembly line has been suspended pending a probe, Pasco said.

"We will strengthen our quality management system to ensure there won't be a recurrence," it added.

Cleanliness and hygiene are taken seriously in Japan, but food poisonings and recalls do occasionally make headlines. Last year, convenience store chain 7-Eleven apologized and announced recalls after a cockroach was found in a rice ball.

The latest health scare scandal in Japan was over the recall by drugmaker Kobayashi Pharmaceutical of dietary supplements meant to lower cholesterol. The firm said last month that it was probing five deaths potentially linked to the products containing red yeast rice, or "beni koji."