Essentials Fall 100: The iRobot Roomba i7+ is our best selling robot vacuum

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

CBS Essentials

Fall cleaning is so important. Falling leaves, windy days and lots of rain mean you may be tracking in more dirt and debris into your home this season. It's time to invest in a robotic vacuum with powerful suction that will clean your space while you're out living your best fall life.

Top products in this article:

iRobot Roomba i7+, $730 (reduced from $1,000)

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $250 (reduced from $274)

iRobot Roomba j7+ self-emptying robot vacuum with Braava Jet M6 robot mop, $1,079 (reduced from $1,250)

If your fall schedule is so packed you can't find time to vacuum, it's time for an iRobot Roomba i7+, a CBS Essentials bestseller. The cleaning device sucks up dirt, debris and pet hair on carpet and hardwood floors. This top-rated robot vacuum features expert navigation that learns the layout of your home and avoids large items such as pet bowls and toys. The home gadget can be controlled entirely by your smartphone or with a compatible voice assistant. The iRobot Roomba i7+ can perform scheduled cleanings and send you personalized cleaning recommendations and seasonal suggestions to help keep your floors clean year-round.

Don't worry about constantly emptying your new robot vacuum's dustbin. The iRobot Roomba i7+ is equipped with a cleaning base with automatic dirt disposal that allows the i7+ to empty itself for up to two months.

This 4.4-star-rated iRobot Roomba is on Amazon right now for a great deal. This affordable Roomba will clean your space while you're returning to the office, in the yard dealing with fall leaves, out shopping for the best fall boots or getting cozy on the couch to stream the best fall TV.

iRobot Roomba i7+

Amazon

The Roomba i7+ is one of the more advanced robot vacuum models you can buy. It features a three-stage cleaning system with strong suction power great for picking up pet hair, dust and dancer. It's smart enough to learn the layout of your home and clean in neat rows, while staying out of areas you don't want it to go.

This CBS Essentials reader-favorite vacuum is low maintenance, too: The included cleaning base requires emptying only once every 60 days.

iRobot Roomba i7+, $730 (reduced from $1,000)

Shop more fall deals on iRobot Roombas

We've found even more deals on top-rated robot vacuums from iRobot. Keep reading to discover slashed prices on robot vacuums that will clean most floor types (including wood floors and carpet) while you're busy doing literally anything else.

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum

Amazon

The budget-minded Roomba 694 is Wi-Fi-enabled. Control the vac with your connected smartphone or device via the iRobot Home app. The Roomba 694 has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges.

On Amazon, one reviewer praised the iRobot device's ability to keep a pet-friendly household clean. "We have two dogs, one that sheds moderately," the customer wrote. "I purchased in hopes that it at least would help between regular vacuuming. I vacuumed first with my Dyson then set it free.

"When it was done with the job, I didn't expect much in the dust trap... I was wrong! It was full! Super impressed."

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $250 (reduced from $274)

iRobot Roomba j7 (7150) robot vacuum

iRobot via Amazon

The Roomba j7 is 19% off at Amazon right now.

The robot vacuum uses smart sensors to navigate under and around furniture and to protect itself from falling down stairs. The iRobot Roomba j7 is smart phone and voice assistant compatible. Use a compatible device to schedule multiple cleanings and designate keep-out areas.

iRobot Roomba j7 (7150) robot vacuum, $487 (regularly $600)

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal

Amazon

The iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO uses smart-mapping tech to learn the layout of your home. Use your connected phone to direct the Wi-Fi-enabled robot vacuum to clean any room you want. You can even schedule a future clean. This Roomba is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

The smart appliance learns your cleaning habits, and can suggest extra cleanings during peak pollen and pet-shedding seasons. And don't even worry about dumping your dustbin. The Roomba i3+ EVO features iRobot's "Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal" system, and empties your accumulated dirt into an enclosed bag.

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal, $499 (reduced from $550)

iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO (4552) robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal

iRobot via Amazon

The iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO has all the same smart features as the i3+ EVO. But the i4+ EVO boasts a 20% larger battery.

"The i4+ is extremely quiet as it moves, and the SmartMap feature is really cool," wrote an Amazon customer who purchased the device. "I am able to direct my Roomba to clean common areas with more frequency than say, my bedroom. The i4+ isn't a bumper car the way that other models were, and the cleaning pattern is very neat.

"I can also see exactly where was cleaned on a post-cycle map."

iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO (4552) robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal, $509 (regularly $650)

iRobot Roomba j7+ self-emptying robot vacuum with Braava Jet M6 robot mop

iRobot via Amazon

Amazon has this 4.4-star-rated floor robot vacuum and robot mop bundle on sale now. It includes the iRobot Roomba 7+ and the Braava Jet M6 robot mop.

The iRobot Roomba 7+ uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. It features dual, multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types -- and help prevent them from getting tangled with pet hair. Billed as a self-cleaning vac, the Roomba 7+ automatically empties into enclosed bags.

The Braava Jet M6 robot mop, also by iRobot, delivers a jet spray that helps tackle messes on finished hard floors of stone, tile, wood and more.

iRobot Roomba j7+ self-emptying robot vacuum with Braava Jet M6 robot mop, $1,079 (reduced from $1,250)

The CBS Essentials Fall 100



Want the secret to the perfect fall? The shopping experts at CBS Essentials (that's us!) have compiled the first-ever Essentials Fall 100, a list of the 100 most essential products of fall 2022.

These must-have items include bestsellers, seasonal favorites, top-rated products and hotly anticipated new gadgets, including the Apple iPhone 14 and Apple AirPods Pro 2. Before you buy anything this season, check out the CBS Essentials Fall 100 list for the best in tech, kitchen gadgets, home appliances, smart cleaning tools, must-have apparel, cozy furniture, fall decor, Halloween costumes, Thanksgiving turkeys and more.

We'll be updating this list all season long. Be sure to check back and see what top-rated products make our Essentials Fall 100.

Related content from CBS Essentials