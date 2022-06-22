The best bags for going back to the office in 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Jarana Creatives / Getty Images

After more than two years of remote work, many companies want employees back in the office, even if it's just for one or two days a week. If you're among the many planning a return to the office in the near future, it might be time to refresh your professional wardrobe.

A good place to start is with something you'll likely rely on every day: a great work bag. Best of all, many top-rated bags and backpacks are on sale now.

Top products in this article:

Best designer bag deal: Kate Spade essential large work tote, $222 (with code EXTRA30)

Best budget-friendly bag: Kroser laptop bag with USB port, $29

Best work accessory: Dare to Roam Sidekick laptop case, $60

We found stylish backpacks, totes and laptop bags from top brands, including Kate Spade, Beis, Ted Baker London and more. These reviewer-loved bags will make your transition back to the workplace just a little bit easier and more organized.

Best bags for returning to the office in 2022

Here's our roundup of the best bags in 2022 to carry you (and your stuff) back to the office.

Kate Spade essential large work tote

Kate Spade

Crafted with pebbled leather, this chic designer tote can fit your phone, a large wallet, tablet, an up-to-15-inch laptop and a binder for documents. Right now, all five colors of the Kate Spade essential large work tote are on sale for $222 when you use the code EXTRA30 at checkout.

Kate Spade essential large work tote, $222 (reduced from $398)

Parker Clay Mari backpack

Parker Clay

At $398, the Mari backpack may the priciest pack on this list -- but it's also the only bag in this roundup made from premium, full-grain leather, which, on top of being naturally water-resistant and durable, will develop a beautiful patina over time. That means this bag will only get better with age.

The Mari backpack has a padded 15-inch laptop sleeve, two built-in water bottle holders and six pockets. The Mari backpack also includes stroller clips, making it a great choice for working parents.

Parker Clay Mari backpack, $398

Beis Travel Work Tote

Beis Travel

The Work Tote from Beis Travel features a padded laptop sleeve with a velcro strap closure, multiple pockets and pen slips, and a key-ring leash to help you stay organized. This fashionable and functional bag is available in four colors.

Beis Travel Work Tote, $138

Nevver striped PU document bag

Ted Baker

This stylish, retro-inspired document bag from Ted Baker London can be carried two ways. While designed to be slim, it can fit a laptop. This bag is available in two work-appropriate colors: brown and black.

Nevver striped PU document bag, $130

Kroser laptop bag with USB port

Kroser via Amazon

This stylish laptop bag features a built-in USB port for charging on the go -- you just need to add a power bank. (You can buy a 10,000 mAh Mophie Powerstation battery on Amazon for $35.)

It's a sleek step up from a casual backpack, while still providing plenty of storage. This bag can be carried like a briefcase, purse or backpack, and has room for both a laptop and tablet.

Kroser laptop bag with USB port, $29 (reduced from $43)

Mophie Powerstation battery pack (10,000 mAh), $35 (reduced from $50)

Tomtoc 360 protective laptop shoulder bag

Amazon

This messenger-style laptop bag features a thick, fleece-padded interior and a water-resistant exterior. Its corners are well protected against accidental drops and bumps.

This bag features a main compartment designed for a 13-inch laptop and two pockets for tech accessories. (Larger designs are also available.) The bag comes in three colors.

Tomtoc 360 protective laptop shoulder bag, $31 (reduced from $36)

Bellroy Tokyo Tote backpack

Bellroy

The Tokyo Tote backpack is made from recycled, water-resistant ripstop fabric. Along with a laptop sleeve, vertical front pockets and multiple internal pockets, there are two internal Pop Pockets -- compartments that can be removed for extra storage and tucked away when necessary. The Tokyo Tote is available in six colors.

Bellroy Tokyo Tote backpack, $189

Dare to Roam Sidekick laptop case

Dare to Roam

This laptop case from Dare to Roam is antimicrobial and water-resistant. It features padded lining to protect your tech. The case can fit a laptop up to 15 inches long in the main compartment. It has a front pocket with a magnetic snap, perfect for holding a portable keyboard, mouse or other small tech accessories.

Dare to Roam Sidekick laptop case, $60

Monos Metro duffel

Monos Travel

Available in nylon or vegan leather, the Monos Metro duffel works for all types of travel, from your everyday commute to your three-day weekend getaway. The bag's outer compartment is detachable, making it easy to transition between your daily office bag and airplane carry-on.

The bag fits up to a 15-inch laptop and is available in seven colors and styles.

Monos Metro duffel, $205 and up

Related content from Essentials: