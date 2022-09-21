Essentials Fall 100: Why this Samsung washer and dryer are CBS Essentials best sellers

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

CBS Essentials readers can't get enough of this bestselling Samsung washer and dryer set. The laundry duo includes some of the best washer and dryer features of 2022. Plus, the appliances are on sale now.

Keep reading to see why this Samsung laundry package is a CBS Essentials bestseller -- and one of our picks for the 100 most essential items for fall 2022.

The Samsung front-load washer with OptiWash and CleanGuard and dryer with Super Speed Dry both have 4.6-star ratings and tons of positive Samsung customer reviews. These home appliances are smartphone-compatible. The washer features tech that senses soil levels to improve cleaning, plus antimicrobial technology to keep the washer drum smelling fresh.

The matching dryer can dry a full load of laundry in just 30 minutes. According to Samsung, the dryer eliminates 99.9% of germs and bacteria on clothing.

You can take advantage of interest-free Samsung Financing (if paid in full in 12 months) when you buy this set. Home installation and old appliance haul away are also available for an added fee.

Samsung front-load washer with OptiWash and CleanGuard and dryer with Super Speed Dry set



Samsung

Upgrade from your current washer and dryer with our bestselling Samsung laundry duo.

The Samsung extra-large capacity Smart Dial front-load washer with OptiWash and Smart Dial electric dryer with Super Speed Dry features a range of smart abilities that older washers and dryers just don't have. We're talking AI technology (appliances use it to recommend cleaning cycles) and Wi-Fi connectivity (which you tap into to run the show). When you download Samsung's SmartThings App, you can remotely start or stop the appliances, receive end-of-cycle alerts, schedule cycles and more.

Samsung front-load washer and dryer set, $2,878 (regularly $3,198)

The washer and dryer can also be purchased separately. They are both on sale right now.

Samsung extra-large capacity Smart Dial front-load washer with OptiWash, $1,439 (regularly $1,600)

Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer with Super Speed Dry, $1,439 (regularly $1,600)

Shop more top-rated washers and dryers

Want more laundry appliance recommendations for fall cleaning? We've found the best washers, dryers and washer-dryer combos that you can shop from top appliance retailers. Many of these washers and dryers are on sale right now.

Shop our top picks from Samsung, Maytag and LG below.

Samsung Bespoke laundry set: $1,898



Samsung

The new Samsung Bespoke laundry line features generously sized 5.3-cubic-foot washers. The Bespoke laundry line includes all the latest AI technology you've come to expect from Samsung laundry appliances. These washers and dryers are outfitted with a smart dial for easy cycle selection, an auto-dispenser for adding laundry detergent and Samsung's Super Speed wash and dry settings for quick loads.

Samsung has added a new feature to its Bespoke laundry line. The latest Bespoke appliance line includes Samsung's AI Optimal Dry. The tech feature uses sensors to detect the moisture content of your laundry and automatically selects the best drying setting.

Like other Samsung Bespoke appliances including kitchen appliances such as the Samsung Bespoke refrigerator and the cleaning tools such as the Samsung Bespoke Jet, the Bespoke washer and dryer are available in multiple colors. The dryer is available in electric and gas versions. (Expect to pay $90 extra for a gas-powered dryer.)

Samsung Bespoke washer and dryer pair (electric), $1,898 (reduced from $2,898)

The washer and dryer can also be purchased separately.

New Samsung Bespoke washer, $1,099 (regularly $1,649)

New Samsung Bespoke dryer, $1,099 (regularly $1,649)

Samsung smart top-load Steam Sanitize+ washer and electric dryer set: $2,338

Samsung

The Samsung washer in this set can clean up to 8 pounds of laundry in as little as 28 minutes. Both the washer and dryer feature Wi-Fi connectivity, so they can be controlled via most smart devices when you download Samsung's SmartThings app.

Samsung smart top-load Steam Sanitize+ washer and electric dryer set, $2,338 (regularly $2,598)

The washer and dryer are also on sale separately.

Samsung extra-large capacity smart top-load washer, $1,169 (regularly $1,299)

Samsung smart electric dryer with Steam Sanitize+, $1,169 (regularly $1,299)

Samsung smart top-load washer and electric dryer: $749



Samsung

This Samsung washer-dryer set is on sale now. Like the washer featured above, the washer in this set can clean a full load in as little as 28 minutes.

Both the washer and dryer boast Wi-Fi connectivity.

Samsung smart top-load washer with ActiveWave agitator and Super Speed Wash in champagne, $749 (regularly $1,100)

Samsung smart electric dryer with Steam Sanitize+ in champagne, $749 (regularly $1,100)

Samsung smart top-load washer and smart steam sanitize electric dryer set: $1,498

Samsung

Save $460 when you buy this washer and smart steam electric dryer set from Samsung.

Both appliances feature integrated Wi-Fi, so you can remotely start or stop your cycle, schedule laundry, receive end-of-cycle alerts and more. The washer's Super Speed function allows you to take clean 8 pounds of laundry in less than a half hour.

Samsung smart top-load Super Speed Wash washer and smart Steam Sanitize+ electric dryer set, $1,498 (regularly $1,998)

If you prefer, the Samsung washer and dryer can be purchased separately.

Samsung extra-large capacity smart top-load washer with Super Speed Wash, $1,079 (regularly $1,200)

Samsung smart electric dryer with Steam Sanitize+, $749 (regularly $999)

LG single unit front load LG wash tower: $2,339



LG

This space-saving smart LG wash tower features built-in sensors that use AI technology to detect fabric texture and load size. The machine customizes wash motions and the washer can even tell the dryer to select a compatible drying cycle.

"Our laundry room is very small and space is limited," wrote an LG customer who purchased the wash tower. "I love that both doors swing left. Unit is quiet, which is nice since our utility room is near our main living area."

LG single unit front load LG wash tower, $2,339

LG single unit front load LG wash tower: $2,519

LG

This wash tower features a variety of wash cycles, including an allergy-friendly cycle that LG says can remove up to 95% of common allergens such as dust, pet dander and pollen.

"Both the washer and dryer accommodate large loads with no noise or vibration," wrote an LG customer who purchased the appliance. "The electronic controls were a little intimidating at first, but after just a few uses we found them to be pretty intuitive. This is an attractive and well-optioned unit."

LG single unit front load LG wash tower, $2,519 (regularly $2,799)

GE Profile smart washer and dryer set: $1,800

GE via Best Buy

The 4.5-star-rated smart laundry duo can be controlled via smartphone, tablet or voice assistant. These GE appliances are equipped with a bunch of smart features, including extra cycles for active wear and casuals, customized stain removal technology and sensor dry to prevent over-drying laundry.

GE Profile smart washer and dryer set, $1,800

LG mega-capacity smart front load washer: $1,484

LG

This LG washer is designed to clean big loads of laundry in under 30 minutes. The smart washer can select the best wash settings for your laundry.

This appliance auto-dispenses detergent and fabric softener for each load. It can clean up to 18 loads of laundry with only one fill.

LG mega-capacity smart front load washer, $1,484 (regularly $1,649)

LG mega-capacity top load washer with TurboDrum: $854

LG

This LG mega-capacity top load washer is $90 off right now.

This washer features a deep-fill function for soaking or large loads. It features four pulsators (one main, three mini) that blast clothes with water from below during wash cycles for an optimal clean.

LG mega-capacity top load washer with TurboDrum, $854 (regularly $949)

LG mega-capacity smart front load electric dryer: $1,484



LG

This front-loading dryer features a reversible door. The appliance includes smart features that can select the best drying cycle for your load. It also tells you when it's time to clean the dryer ducts and lint filter.

LG mega-capacity smart front load electric dryer, $1,484 (regularly $1,649)

Maytag high-efficiency smart top-load washer: $1,035

Maytag via Best Buy

This smart appliance can be controlled via the Maytag app. Download the app to your phone or tablet to remotely start or stop the machine, and get end-of-cycle notifications. The home appliance features a built-in water faucet and a deep-fill option, so you can soak dirty clothes before you wash them, or use the extra water to tackle tough stains.

"Hands down, the best washer I could ever imagine," wrote a verified customer on the Best Buy site.

Maytag high-efficiency smart top-load washer, $1,035

Best Buy carries a matching smart Maytag dryer that can also be controlled with the Maytag app.

Maytag smart electric dryer, $1,035

LG ultra-large capacity gas dryer with sensor dry technology: $944

LG

This LG dryer features a built-in sensor that detects moisture and auto adjusts drying time. The home appliance periodically tumble-dries clothes for up to three hours after the cycle is done to help prevent wrinkles.

This LG machine is $105 off right now.

LG ultra-large capacity gas dryer with sensor dry technology, $944 (regularly $1,049)

The CBS Essentials Fall 100

Want the secret to the perfect fall? The shopping experts at CBS Essentials (that's us!) have compiled the first-ever Essentials Fall 100, a list of the 100 most essential products of fall 2022.

These must-have items include bestsellers, seasonal favorites, top-rated products and hotly anticipated new gadgets including the new Apple iPhone 14, Apple Watch 8 and Apple AirPods Pro 2. Before you buy anything this season, check out the CBS Essentials Fall 100 list for the best in tech, kitchen gadgets, home appliances, robot vacuums, 4K televisions, must-have apparel, cozy furniture, fall decor, Halloween costumes, Thanksgiving turkeys and more.

We'll be updating this list all season long. Be sure to check back and see what top-rated products make our Essentials Fall 100.

