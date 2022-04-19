The best new washer and dryer features in 2022, plus deals

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Spring cleaning deals are plentiful right now on top-rated washers and dryers from top brands such as Samsung, LG and more. Think we're just talking about phone alerts when your laundry's done? Nope -- there's some serious smarts hiding in these laundry duos.

The top products in this article:

Our best-selling Samsung washer dryer set: Samsung front load washer with CleanGuard and dryer with super speed dry set, $1,748 (reduced from $2,898)

Top-rated stackable smart washer dryer set: LG stackable smart front-load washer with 6Motion Technology and 12-cycle smart wi-fi gas steam dryer, $2,300

The quietest Samsung washer: Samsung front-load washer with vibration reduction technology, $700 (regularly $945)

We've found deals on appliances from top brands including Samsung, LG, Whirlpool and Maytag that have the best new washer and dryer features in 2022.

These washer and dryer sets include the latest technology. Many of these home appliance models have Wi-Fi connectivity so you can start, stop and check in on the progress of your load from your phone. Some washers have laundry detergent reservoirs, so you only need to add detergent every 20 loads.

And as for dryers, we've found a selection that feature sensors that automatically adjust drying time and temperature. That means no more shrunken shirts, no more ruined elastic waistbands and no more damp laundry.

Keep scrolling to read more about the best new washer and dryer features in 2022 -- and what laundry pairs you'll find them on.

Samsung front load washer with CleanGuard and dryer with super speed dry set



Samsung

If you're not satisfied with the quality of your old washer and dryer and the amount of time it takes to get your clothes clean and dry, it might be time to upgrade to a new pair. Samsung has this washer/dryer set with a brushed black finish on sale now. The washer and dryer have smart dial controls that learn and recommend your preferred washing or drying cycles. The dryer can dry a full laundry load in just 30 minutes.

Following its most recent price cut, you can get this washer-dryer pair at Samsung for more than $1,000 off. Plus, you can add 3 years of Samsung Care+ parts and labor coverage (a $360 value) for just $1 more.

Samsung front load washer with CleanGuard and dryer with super speed dry set, $1,748 (reduced from $2,898)

The Samsung washer and dryer can be purchased separately. You'll save $500 each.

Extra-large capacity smart dial front load washer with MultiControl, $949 (regularly $1,449)

Smart dial electric dryer with super speed dry, $949 (regularly $1,449)

Samsung smart dial front-load super speed washer and electric dryer set

Samsung

Save $700 when you buy this smart washer and dryer set from Samsung. Great choices for busy families, both machines include AI-powered Smart Dial to learn your favorite washing cycles and recommend specific ones. Samsung's super speed wash and super speed dry features can finish a full load of laundry in 30 minutes.

The home appliance duo is highly rated by Samsung customers.

"I have had the pleasure of using both products the washer and dryer," wrote a Samsung customer who reviewed the set. "I love front-load washing machines because it seems like they clean better, so this one with all of its tech features make(s) for a very good washing machine. They did a great job on the appearance as it's very modern looking and very sleek."

Samsung smart dial front-load super speed washer and electric dryer set, $1,598 (regularly $2,298)

Samsung smart top-load super speed washer and smart steam sanitize electric dryer set

Samsung

Looking for a top-loading washer? You can save $500 when you buy this super speed washer and smart steam electric dryer set from Samsung. Both appliances feature-integrated Wi-Fi, so you can remotely start or stop your cycle, schedule laundry, receive end-of-cycle alerts and more.

"What can I say about this washer and dryer set besides its the best that we've ever owned?" reviewed an enthusiastic customer who purchased the Samsung home appliance duo. "The washer and dryer have sleek, stylish designs and buttons and dial that are easy to use."

Samsung smart top-load super speed washer and smart steam electric dryer set, $1,798 (regularly $1,998)

The Samsung washer and dryer can be purchased separately.

Samsung extra-large capacity smart top-load washer with super speed wash, $829 (regularly $1,200)

Samsung smart electric dryer with steam sanitize, $899 (regularly $999)

Samsung front-load washer with vibration reduction technology

Samsung

Good news if you work from home: This Samsung washer uses vibration reduction technology for a quieter wash. That means no more laundry sounds drowning out your Zoom calls. Customers love that this self-cleaning washer includes 10 preset washing cycles and six additional washing cycles.

"This washing machine has a wide variety of settings for washing, which is great for a large family and lots of laundry to do," wrote a Samsung customer who purchased the washer. "The bedding and waterproof items setting are awesome! Without the center cylinder, things like this can tangle, but not so with this setting."

The washer is currently on sale at Best Buy and Samsung, though Best Buy has the better price.

Samsung front-load washer with vibration reduction technology, $700 (regularly $945)

Samsung also offers a matching dryer to complete your washer and dryer set. The dryer is on sale at Best Buy and Samsung.

Samsung electric dryer with sensor dry, $700 (regularly $945)

Samsung front-load washer and dryer set



Samsung

This Samsung washer/dryer set with a brushed black finish is on sale right now. The higher-end washer and dryer have smart dial controls that learn and recommend your preferred washing or drying cycles. The dryer can dry a full laundry load in just 30 minutes.

This laundry duo can be ordered direct from Samsung. It can also be purchased through your local Best Buy store. Best Buy is offering a deal on the washer and dryer set.

Samsung front-load washer and dryer set, $1,748 (reduced from $2,798)

Whirlpool stackable front-load washer with Load and Go dispenser and electric dryer



Whirlpool via Best Buy

One of the coolest features on this stackable washer is that you can fill the Load and Go dispenser with detergent once and then skip refilling it for the next 20 loads. This appliance also lets you create up to 35 customized washing machine cycles for your perfect clean.

The stackable Whirlpool dryer includes advanced moisture sensing technology and uses three moisture sensors to help prevent over-drying and protect your laundry.

Whirlpool stackable front-load washer and Load and Go dispenser and electric dryer, $1,889

LG stackable smart front-load washer with steam and 6Motion Technology

LG via Best Buy

The LG SmartThinQ app lets you use this washer remotely. Use your phone or compatible voice assistants including Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa to select a cycle, start or stop the wash and get notifications about when your laundry will be done.

This washer features LG's Allergiene cycle, which uses a gentle yet deeply penetrating steam clean to remove over 95% of pet dander allergens.

LG stackable smart front-load washer with steam and 6Motion Technology, $1,099

The smart device-friendly LG washer has a matching high-tech dryer. The dryer includes a Sensory Dry feature that detects the level of moisture in the fabric and automatically adjust drying time and temperature to protect your laundry.

LG 12-cycle smart wi-fi gas steam dryer with Sensor Dry and TurboSteam, $1,200

The washer and dryer duo can also be purchased as a set.

LG stackable smart front-load washer with 6Motion Technology and 12-cycle smart wi-fi gas steam dryer, $2,300

Maytag high-efficiency smart top-load washer

Maytag via Best Buy

This smart appliance can be controlled with the Maytag app. Use your phone or tablet to remotely start or stop the machine and get end-of-cycle notifications. The home appliance features a built-in water faucet and a deep-fill option, so you can soak dirty clothes before you wash them, or use the extra water to tackle tough stains.

"Hands down, the best washer I could ever imagine," wrote a Best Buy customer who purchased the Maytag high-efficiency smart top-load washer. "This state of the art washer can be controlled from an app on my phone and sends me alerts when it's finished! My queen size comforter fits easily along with all of my sheets and pillowcases at the same time! Well worth the price, Maytag is the absolute best."

Maytag high-efficiency smart top-load washer, $899 (regularly $990)

Best Buy carries a matching smart Maytag dryer that can also be controlled with the Maytag app. It's on sale, too.

Maytag smart electric dryer, $899 (regularly $990)

LG smart front-load washer and electric dryer WashTower



LG via Best Buy

This more-than-six-foot-tall tower offers extra-large capacity washer and dryer chambers. The home appliance features AI technology to select the best wash and dry motions and settings.

"We've had this unit for a month, and are impressed more each day of use. The clincher was when we loaded it with TWO large items...a blanket and bedspread, and the washer never gave it a second thought. Dryer? Just as good!" raved a Best Buy customer in their review of the LG washer and dryer tower.

LG smart front-load washer and electric dryer WashTower, $2,300 (regularly $2,700)

LG high-efficiency stackable washer package

LG via Best Buy

This LG package includes four items: the high-efficiency stackable smart front-load washer, the stackable smart gas dryer with steam and built-in AI, a laundry pedestal with storage drawer, and a SideKick six-cycle high-efficiency pedestal washer.

Both the LG washer and dryer use AI technology to analyze your clothing and select the perfect settings for the best clean. The LG pedestal storage drawer will raise your front-loading appliances off the floor and provide more storage for stain sticks, detergent and dryer sheets.

LG high-efficiency stackable washer package, $3,653 (regularly $4,430)

