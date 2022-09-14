Essentials Fall 100: Apple AirPods Pro 2 are the must-have earbuds for fall

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are the must-have earbuds for fall. The new generation of Apple AirPods, introduced just last week, include upgrades that customize your sound and let you listen longer. Keep reading to see why the Apple AirPods Pro 2 are a fall essential -- and how you can preorder a pair right now.

What's new in the AirPods Pro 2?

Apple

Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the Apple AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods. Users will also get a new extra-small tip with their AirPods. The case did get a notable design upgrade with a new lanyard loop and a built-in speaker to help you find your lost AirPods case.

The new Apple AirPods Pro 2 retail for $249. You can preorder the Apple AirPods Pro 2 on Amazon now; the official release date is Sept. 23.

(You can learn more about the new Apple AirPods Pro 2, the new Apple iPhone 14 and the new Apple Watch Series 8 by reading our coverage of the unveiling.)

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $249

How to preorder all the new apple devices

The AirPods Pro 2 are currently available for preorder on Amazon.

Amazon has a wide variety of Apple Watch 8 models available for preorder now.

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS, 41mm), $399

Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen (GPS + cellular, 40mm), $299

Apple Watch Ultra (GPS + cellular, 49mm), $799

The iPhone 14 is available for preorder on the Apple site. The smartphone is also available for preorder through major carriers such as T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon. Ordering through your preferred wireless carrier can help you snag special discounts or trade-in deals.

Get the iPhone 14 on AT&T

Get the iPhone 14 on Verizon

Get the iPhone 14 on T-Mobile

While we expect these new Apple headphones to be popular this fall, you don't need to spend $250 to get an Apple AirPods listening experience for yourself or others. That's because the original Apple AirPods Pro earbuds are on sale now for $180, ahead of the Apple AirPods Pro 2 release date. The original model still offers plenty of features and a top rating from reviewers on Amazon.

Save $70 on the Apple AirPods Pro

Apple

The Apple AirPods Pro are a CBS Essentials bestseller. Our readers love the AirPods Pro for their active noise cancellation tech, well-fitting design and great sound quality. They're water resistant, as well, and offer up to 24 hours of battery life with the included case.

Now on sale at Amazon and Walmart for $180, the older model of the Apple AirPods Pro offers a great deal.

Apple AirPods Pro, $180 (reduced from $249)

Save now on last year's Apple iPhone, Apple Watch, Apple AirPods and more

Now that the latest models have been announced, you can score some great deals on last year's models of the Apple iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods Pro and more.

Apple iPhone 13 (128 GB): $679

Apple via Walmart

If you're looking to buy a new 6.1-inch Apple iPhone 13 for the new school year, know this: You'll save money if you buy the iPhone at Walmart rather than the Apple Store. Right now at Walmart, you can get the Apple iPhone 13 (128 GB model) for $18.87 per month for 36 months. That's a final price of $679, well under the $799 you'd pay at the Apple Store.

Apple iPhone 13 (128 GB), $679 (reduced from $799)

You can get better-than-Apple pricing on other models of the iPhone 13, as well, including the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini ($16.09 per month for 36 months) and 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max ($29.14 per month for 36 months).

Apple iPhone 13 mini (128 GB), $579 (reduced from $699)

Apple iPhone 13 Pro (128 GB), $949 (reduced from $999)

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max (128 GB), $1,049 (reduced from $1,099)

Apple AirPods with MagSafe case (3rd generation)



Apple

The latest generation of Apple AirPods are a nice upgrade over the second-generation model. They support 3D spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. You get more listening time, too -- up to 30 hours with the included MagSafe charging case.

Apple AirPods (3rd generation), $169 (reduced from $179)

Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm)



Apple via Amazon

The larger, somewhat weightier 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 is on sale at Walmart and Amazon now.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (45mm), $359 and up (regularly $429)

Apple iPad Mini 6

Amazon

The iPad Mini 6 is a compact tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display screen. Released in 2021, the Apple tablet is powered by an A15 Bionic chip. It features a 12 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts landscape stereo speakers. Available in four colors.

Note that the Apple iPad Mini is not compatible with Apple's external Magic Keyboard. It can, however, be used with other Bluetooth-enabled external keyboards.

Apple iPad Mini 6 with cellular connectivity (64 GB) (space gray), $550 (reduced from $799)

Apple iPad Air 5

Apple

Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model thanks to Apple's turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple's Liquid Retina display.

Available in five colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad Air 5 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.

Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB) (space gray), $559 (reduced from $599)

Apple iPad Air 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $679 (reduced from $749)

Apple iPad 9

Apple

The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple's iPad offerings. It offers a 8 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by a A13 Bionic chip. It boasts up to 10 hours of battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil for drawing or note-taking.

Available in two colors; prices vary.

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver), $280 (reduced from $329)

