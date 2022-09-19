Essentials Fall 100: The Apple Watch 8 is the must-have smartwatch for fall workouts

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Apple Watch 8 is fall's must-have wearable. The upgraded Apple smartwatch includes a bigger battery, even more health features, new Apple Watch colors and all the text, talk and streaming functions you love from the original Apple Watch. Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about all the new Apple Watch 8 models and why you need one this fall.

Now is the best time to get an Apple Watch: A new model, the Apple Watch 8, has just been rolled out. The device includes a bunch of must-have features and functions you won't find on older watch models.

If you've never owned an Apple Watch before, let Apple's latest wearable be your first. Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about the Apple Watch Series 8, including where you can preorder one now.

What's new in the Apple Watch Series 8?

Apple

Apple Watch Series 8, the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup, features the new S8 chip for improved performance. It also includes an always-on display and new watch face options. The Apple Watch 8 will has a larger battery than previous models: Battery life can be extended to 36 hours when in low-power mode. The Apple Watch 8 features a durable design and is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant.

Like the iPhone 14, the Apple Watch 8 also detects when the wearer is in a car crash.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor, and a new body temperature sensor. The temperature sensor is presented as a women's health tool to more accurately track ovulation times and other changes in a woman's monthly cycle. (In light of increased concern regarding data privacy around cycle tracking information, Apple assured consumers that their data is secure and encrypted.)

The Apple Watch 8 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizing options. Shoppers can choose between stainless steel or aluminum casing and several different colors; new watch band options are available via Nike and Hermes.

The Apple Watch 8 is available for preorder on Amazon in most sizes and colors.

What's new in the Apple Watch SE 2nd generation

Apple

Apple Watch SE (2nd generation), the most affordable Apple Watch option, includes core Apple Watch features such as car crash detection, heart rate monitoring, fall detection and activity tracking. The updated watch can be paired with a parent's iPhone, but still operate independently for calling and texting. It's a smart choice for families that want to stay connected.

The new Apple Watch SE is 20% faster than the last generation. The display is 30% larger than the prior model as well. The back case design now features 100% recycled aluminum.

The Apple Watch SE is available for order on Amazon.

Apple Watch Ultra

Apple

The Apple Watch Ultra is designed to be a more rugged and durable option for athletes and adventurers. It provides up to 36 hours of life on a single charge with standard use, or 60 hours of battery life with the soon-to-be-released battery optimization setting. It is made with a stronger titanium alloy material for improved impact resistance. It also offers a brighter display and a second speaker for better sound and display visibility during outdoor use. Apple says it's also optimized for diving and water sports.

The Apple Watch Ultra provides enhanced GPS functionality to trace your steps and improve navigation for outdoor expeditions. There is also an action button that can be used to more accurately track your workouts by marking segments of your workout.

The Apple Watch Ultra features a large 49 mm display screen. It's available for preorder on Amazon now; the watch will officially be released on Sept. 23.

How to order all the new apple devices

A wide variety of Apple Watch 8 models are available for preorder now on Amazon.

The AirPods Pro 2 are currently available for preorder on Amazon. They will be released on Sept. 23.

The iPhone 14 is available for purchase on the Apple site and through retailers such as Walmart. (It is not yet available for purchase on Amazon.) The smartphone is also available for preorder through major carriers such as T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon. Ordering through your preferred wireless carrier can help you snag special discounts or trade-in deals.

Save now on last year's Apple iPhone, Apple Watch, Apple AirPods and more

Now that the latest models have been announced, you can score some great deals on last year's models of the Apple iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods Pro and more.

Apple iPhone 13 (128 GB): $679

Apple via Walmart

If you're looking to buy a new 6.1-inch Apple iPhone 13 for the new school year, know this: You'll save money if you buy the iPhone at Walmart rather than the Apple Store. Right now at Walmart, you can get the Apple iPhone 13 (128 GB model) for $18.87 per month for 36 months. That's a final price of $679, well under the $799 you'd pay at the Apple Store.

Apple iPhone 13 (128 GB), $679 (reduced from $799)

You can get better-than-Apple pricing on other models of the iPhone 13, as well, including the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini ($16.09 per month for 36 months) and 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max ($29.14 per month for 36 months).

Apple iPhone 13 mini (128 GB), $579 (reduced from $699)

Apple iPhone 13 Pro (128 GB), $949 (reduced from $999)

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max (128 GB), $1,049 (reduced from $1,099)

Apple AirPods Pro

Amazon

Upgrade your old AirPods to the Apple AirPods Pro. Compared to older models, these AirPods fit active noise cancelation technology, water resistance and hearing health tracking in a more-compact, better-fitting design. They're also lauded for their great sound quality.

Now at $180, the Apple AirPods Pro are a great deal for those with some flexibility in their budget.

Apple AirPods Pro, $180 (reduced from $249)

Apple AirPods with MagSafe case (3rd generation)

Apple

The third generation of Apple AirPods are a nice upgrade over the second-generation model. They support 3D spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. You get more listening time, too -- up to 30 hours with the included MagSafe charging case.

Apple AirPods (3rd generation), $150 (reduced from $179)

Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm)



Apple via Amazon

The larger, somewhat weightier 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 is on sale at Walmart and Amazon now. We found the best deal on the starlight aluminum color.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (45mm), $329 and up (regularly $429)

Apple iPad Mini 6

Amazon

The iPad Mini 6 is a compact tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display screen. Released in 2021, the Apple tablet is powered by an A15 Bionic chip. It features a 12 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts landscape stereo speakers. Available in four colors.

Note that the Apple iPad Mini is not compatible with Apple's external Magic Keyboard. It can, however, be used with other Bluetooth-enabled external keyboards.

Apple iPad Mini 6 with cellular connectivity (64 GB) (space gray), $599 (reduced from $799)

Apple iPad Air 5

Apple

Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model thanks to Apple's turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple's Liquid Retina display.

Available in five colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad Air 5 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.

Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB) (space gray), $559 (reduced from $599)

Apple iPad Air 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $679 (reduced from $749)

Apple iPad 9

Apple

The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple's iPad offerings. It offers a 8 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by a A13 Bionic chip. It boasts up to 10 hours of battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil for drawing or note-taking.

Available in two colors; prices vary.

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver), $280 (reduced from $329)

