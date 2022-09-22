Essentials Fall 100: Apple TV is $60 off right now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Save big on a major streaming device today. The 2021 Apple TV is on sale at Amazon right now. Keep reading to see why this Essentials bestseller is the must-have tech upgrade for your at-home streaming experience this fall.

2021 Apple TV (64 GB), $120 (regularly $199)

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $249

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (45mm), $329 and up (regularly $429)

Make watching your favorite fall TV and movies an unforgettable experience. The 2021 Apple TV delivers 4K video quality and Dolby Atmos for immersive, room-filling sound. The Apple streaming device features an A12 bionic chip which boosts audio, video and graphics. Plus, if you have an iPhone, you can use it to color calibrate your Apple TV for an even better picture.

Apple TV isn't just for streaming TV and movies. Enjoy playing games on Apple Arcade, working out with Apple Fitness+ and listening to all your favorite songs on Apple Music.

The 2021 Apple TV retails for $179 at Apple. However, Amazon has the top-rated streaming device listed for $120 right now. And there's more: When you purchase the 2021 Apple TV, you get three free months of Apple TV+.

2021 Apple TV

Apple Store via Amazon

Save $60 on the 2021 Apple TV when you buy it on Amazon.

This bestselling Apple streaming box is rated 4.8 stars on Amazon, with reviewers praising its speed and the redesigned remote that effortlessly pairs with your television.

2021 Apple TV (64 GB), $120 (regularly $199)

The Apple iPhone 14, Apple AirPods Pro 2 and the Apple Watch 8 are available for preorder now.

Apple iPhone 14

Apple

Apple's new iPhone 14 offers several improvements over the prior model, including a new operating system with iOS 16. It is getting a camera upgrade, improved retina display and a larger battery. The new iPhones will feature 6GB of RAM, an increase over the 4GB offered in the iPhone 13.

The iPhone 14 has a new 12MP main camera with a larger sensor and wider aperture. The upgraded smartphone also includes an improved front-facing camera with autofocus for better selfies.

There are also two new safety features; crash detection and emergency SOS. Crash detection uses motion sensors to detect when a severe car crash has occurred. When your phone detects a severe crash, it will contact emergency services and alert your emergency contacts. Emergency SOS is designed to help users connect with help and transfer the necessary data if an emergency occurs in an area with limited connectivity.

The iPhone 14 will start at $799. The iPhone 14 Plus will start at $899. The Apple iPhone 14 is available now, while Apple iPhone 14 Plus models will not be available until Oct. 7.

Several carriers are offering special discounts on the iPhone 14, including increased trade-in credits and incentives for new customers. To learn more about switching carriers, read our article on how to choose the best wireless carrier for the Apple iPhone 14.

Apple iPhone 14 (128 GB), $800 (free with eligible trade-in)

AirPods Pro 2

Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The new Apple AirPods Pro 2 will retail for $249. You can preorder the Apple AirPods Pro 2 on Amazon now. The official AirPods Pro 2 release date is Sept. 23.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $249

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple

Apple Watch Series 8, the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup, features the new S8 chip for improved performance. It also includes an always-on display and new watch face options. The Apple Watch 8 will has a larger battery than previous models: Battery life can be extended to 36 hours when in low-power mode. The Apple Watch 8 features a durable design and is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant.

Like the iPhone 14, the Apple Watch 8 also detects when the wearer is in a car crash.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor, and a new body temperature sensor. The temperature sensor is presented as a women's health tool to more accurately track ovulation times and other changes in a woman's monthly cycle. (In light of increased concern regarding data privacy around cycle tracking information, Apple assured consumers that their data is secure and encrypted.)

The Apple Watch 8 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizing options. Shoppers can choose between stainless steel or aluminum casing and several different colors; new watch band options are available via Nike and Hermes.

The Apple Watch 8 is available for preorder on Amazon in most sizes and colors.

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS, 41mm), $399

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + cellular 45mm), $529

The Apple wearable is also available for preorder from retailers such as AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile. The GPS model will start at $399, while the cellular model (with new international roaming capabilities) starts at $499. If you want to get one for yourself and one for a friend or family member, head over to Verizon for the buy-one-get-one Apple Watch 8 deal.

Apple Watch 8, starting at $399

Now that the latest models have been announced, you can score some great deals on last year's models of the Apple iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods Pro and more.

Apple iPhone 13 (128 GB): $679

Apple via Walmart

If you're looking to buy a new 6.1-inch Apple iPhone 13 for the new school year, know this: You'll save money if you buy the iPhone at Walmart rather than the Apple Store. Right now at Walmart, you can get the Apple iPhone 13 (128 GB model) for $18.87 per month for 36 months. That's a final price of $679, well under the $799 you'd pay at the Apple Store.

Apple iPhone 13 (128 GB), $679 (reduced from $799)

You can get better-than-Apple pricing on other models of the iPhone 13, as well, including the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini ($16.09 per month for 36 months) and 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max ($29.14 per month for 36 months).

Apple iPhone 13 mini (128 GB), $579 (reduced from $699)

Apple iPhone 13 Pro (128 GB), $949 (reduced from $999)

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max (128 GB), $1,049 (reduced from $1,099)

Apple AirPods Pro

Amazon

Upgrade your old AirPods to the Apple AirPods Pro. Compared to older models, these AirPods fit active noise cancelation technology, water resistance and hearing health tracking in a more-compact, better-fitting design. They're also lauded for their great sound quality.

Now at $180, the Apple AirPods Pro are a great deal for those with some flexibility in their budget.

Apple AirPods Pro, $180 (reduced from $249)

Apple AirPods with MagSafe case (3rd generation)

Apple

The third generation of Apple AirPods are a nice upgrade over the second-generation model. They support 3D spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. You get more listening time, too -- up to 30 hours with the included MagSafe charging case.

Apple AirPods (3rd generation), $169 (reduced from $179)

Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm)



Apple via Amazon

The larger, somewhat weightier 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 is on sale at Walmart and Amazon now. We found the best deal on the starlight aluminum color.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (45mm), $329 and up (regularly $429)

Apple iPad Mini 6

Amazon

The iPad Mini 6 is a compact tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display screen. Released in 2021, the Apple tablet is powered by an A15 Bionic chip. It features a 12 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts landscape stereo speakers. Available in four colors.

Note that the Apple iPad Mini is not compatible with Apple's external Magic Keyboard. It can, however, be used with other Bluetooth-enabled external keyboards.

Apple iPad Mini 6 with cellular connectivity (64 GB) (space gray), $599 (reduced from $799)

Apple iPad Air 5

Apple

Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model thanks to Apple's turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple's Liquid Retina display.

Available in five colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad Air 5 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.

Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB) (space gray), $559 (reduced from $599)

Apple iPad Air 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $679 (reduced from $749)

Apple iPad 9

Apple

The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple's iPad offerings. It offers a 8 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by a A13 Bionic chip. It boasts up to 10 hours of battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil for drawing or note-taking.

Available in two colors; prices vary.

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver), $280 (reduced from $329)

