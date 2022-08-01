Apple AirPods are on sale: The best deals on AirPods you can get right now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Phil Barker/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Amazon Prime Day may be over, but there are still plenty of great deals to be had on Apple AirPods right now, including a big discount on Apple AirPods Pro. Forget buying directly from Apple: We found better prices for Apple AirPods at Amazon and Walmart.

Top products in this article:

Best Apple AirPods Pro deal at Amazon: Apple AirPods Pro, $180 (reduced from $249)

Best budget Apple AirPods deal: Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $100

If you're planning to get more active this summer, Apple AirPods make for great gym headphones. They are water and sweat-resistant, making them the perfect addition to your summer fitness routine or outdoor activities. Plus, if you're an Amazon Prime member, you can get these Apple AirPods with free two-day shipping, and in many locations, free one-day shipping.

Best Apple AirPods deals

Apple AirPods prices are now significantly below Apple retail at Amazon and Walmart right now.

Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $100

Apple

Just about anyone will love these budget-minded Apple AirPods. They're not the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market. These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music).

The 2nd generation AirPods retail for $159 at Apple, but Amazon and Walmart both have them in stock for $100.

Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $100

Apple AirPods with MagSafe case (3rd generation): $160

Amazon

The latest generation of Apple AirPods are a nice upgrade over the second-generation model. They support 3D spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. You get more listening time, too -- up to 30 hours with the included MagSafe charging case.

They're currently out of stock at Amazon, but Walmart still has the 3rd generation Apple AirPods available for $20 off Apple pricing.

Apple AirPods (3rd generation), $160 (reduced from $179)

Apple AirPods Pro: $180



Apple

Upgrade your old AirPods to the Apple AirPods Pro. These AirPods fit active noise cancelation technology, water resistance and hearing health tracking in a more-compact, better-fitting design. They're also lauded for their great sound quality. But all this quality comes at a steep price -- specifically $250. That's why the discount we found at Amazon is a big deal.

Now on sale on Amazon for $180, the Apple AirPods Pro are a great deal for those with some flexibility in their budget.

Apple AirPods Pro, $180 (reduced from $249)

Apple AirPods Max: $479



Amazon

Apple AirPods Max use active noise-cancellation technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening. They're also compatible with Siri.

AirPods Max come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver; price varies by color.

Apple AirPods Max, $479 (regularly $549)

More earbud and headphone deals following Amazon Prime Day

We found even more post-Amazon Prime Day deals on earbuds and headphones.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2: $130



Samsung

Right now Amazon is offering a deal on Samsung's highly coveted earbuds, the Galaxy Buds2. Featuring active noise cancelation and ambient sound passthrough, the lightweight Galaxy Buds2 are built for those with an active lifestyle. Choose from four colors.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 earbuds, $130 (reduced from $150)

Samsung Galaxy Live: $100

Samsung

You can save $70 right now on Amazon on Samsung Galaxy Live earbuds. Several colors are available including black, white, red and bronze; prices vary by color.

Samsung designed these earbuds with 12 mm speakers, and gave them a form factor that allows them to deliver spacious sound quality. If you love live shows, you may want a pair.

Samsung Galaxy Live earbuds, $100 (reduced from $170)

Beats Solo3: $130

Beats

If you're partial to rock, folk or country, the bright-sounding, on-ear Beats Solo3 may be a good fit. These headphones support spatial audio (for a more-immersive listening experience), soft-ear foams (for comfort), and up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Beats Solo3, $130 (reduced from $200)

Beats Studio3 wireless over-the-ear headphones: $200 and up

Beats

The Beats Studio3 headphones are on sale right now at Amazon. The best deal is to be had on the red and blue versions -- you'll save $150. Other colors are on sale as well, though a higher prices.

On top of their adaptive noise cancelation, the Beats Studio3 headphones feature real-time audio calibration. They're fast-charging, and easy to connect with iOS and Android devices, too. This pair of headphones also supports spatial audio. And reviewers on Amazon rave about how the headphones feel comfortable even when they've been worn for hours.

Beats Studio3 wireless over-the-ear headphones (red), $200 (reduced from $350)

Powerbeats Pro: $180 and up

Amazon

If you like to stay active, the Powerbeats Pro may be a better fit -- literally. These wireless earbuds are designed with comfortable ear hooks for a secure fit (making them ideal for rigorous activities, such as running). They're IPX4-rated for water resistance, too. They come in several different colors.

Get these workout-ideal headphones from Beats for 28% off right now on Amazon, excluding the pink ones. The pink headphones are not currently on sale on Amazon.

Powerbeats Pro, $180 (reduced from $250)

Bose QuietComfort 35 Series 2 gaming headset: $268

Bose via Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort 35 Series 2 gaming headset is a great choice for those looking for a comfortable luxury headset. The headset includes a removable gaming module with a noise-rejecting boom mic. All this allows you to be heard loud and clear by the competition. The headset can be worn wirelessly, and features a built-in mic system that can make clear phone calls, even in noisy environments.

Bose QuietComfort 35 Series 2 gaming headset, $268 (regularly $329)

Sony WF-1000XM3 noise-canceling truly wireless earbuds: $150 and up

Amazon

These Sony earbuds feature an HD-noise canceling processor, and 24-bit audio-signal processing. The earbuds offer up to 24 hours of battery life. If you missed a full charge, and you're on the go, then you're still good -- that's because these Sony buds only take 10 minutes to charge (to deliver you up to 90 minutes of play time).

Choose from two colors. Get the best deal on Amazon on the Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds in black (pictured).

Sony WF-1000XM3 noise-canceling truly wireless earbuds (black), $150 (regularly $200)

More Apple tech on sale at Amazon

Shop more Apple tech at Amazon right now. Many items are currently on sale.

Apple iPad 9: $299

Apple

The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple's iPad offerings. It offers a 8 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by a A13 Bionic chip. It boasts up to 10 hours of battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil ($99) for drawing or note-taking.

Available in two colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad 9 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (space gray), $299 (reduced from $329)

Apple iPad 9 (256GB) (space gray), $429 (reduced from $479)

Want to protect your new tablet investment? Get the 64 GB Apple iPad 9 bundled with a two-year subscription to Apple's protection plan, Apple Care+. That bundle's on sale on Amazon, too.

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver) bundled with Apple Care+, $369 (reduced from $398)

Apple iPad Air 5: $559

Amazon

Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model thanks to Apple's turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple's Liquid Retina display.

Available in five colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad Air 5 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.

Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB) (space gray), $559 (reduced from $599)

Apple iPad Air 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $679 (reduced from $749)

Apple iPad Mini 6: $409

Amazon

The iPad Mini 6 is a compact tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display screen. Released in 2021, the Apple tablet is powered by an A15 Bionic chip with neural engine technology. It features a 12 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts landscape stereo speakers.

Note that the Apple iPad Mini is not compatible with the Apple's external Magic Keyboard. It can, however, be used with other Bluetooth-enabled external keyboards.

Normally available in four colors, Amazon's stock has been very limited of late. The below price is the best we found for an in-stock Mini 6 at Walmart.

Apple iPad Mini 6 (64 GB), $409 and up

Apple iPad Mini 6, Wi-Fi + Cellular (64 GB), $550 (reduced from $649)

Apple iPad Pro 5: $729

Amazon

Apple's high-end tablet, the iPad Pro, features an 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, a pro camera system and a Thunderbolt port for lightning-speed data transfers. Looking for a traditional laptop experience? It's compatible with Apple's Magic Keyboard.

Available in two colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad Pro 5 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.

As with other iPad models, the iPad Pro 5 with cellular connectivity is more expensive than the Wi-Fi-only device. But if 5G is the connection you're craving, then the extra expense may be worth it.

Apple iPad Pro 5 (128 GB) (space gray), $700 (reduced from $799)

Apple iPad Pro 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $849 (reduced from $899)

Apple Watch Series 7 (41 mm): $329 and up



Apple via Amazon

Amazon is currently offering up to 15% off the GPS version of the 4 mm Apple Watch Series 7. Choose from five available colors; price varies by color. The best deal is on the red and blue Apple Watch 7 -- you'll save an extra $20 at checkout at Amazon.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41 mm), $329 and up (regularly $400)

Apple Watch Series 7 (45 mm): $370 and up

Apple via Amazon

Right now, you can save on the larger, somewhat weightier 45 mm Apple Watch Series 7. Choose from four available colors for the GPS-only version.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (45 mm), $370 and up (regularly $429)

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack: $87



Apple via Amazon

The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack magnetically attaches to your iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro, providing a portable, wireless phone charge. If need be, your MagSafe Battery Pack and iPhone can be charged at the same time. Listed at $99 at Apple, you can save now by buying it on Amazon for $87.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack, $87 (regularly $99)

Related content from CBS Essentials: