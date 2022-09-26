Essentials Fall 100: The Instant Dual Pod Plus coffee maker is the must-have fall kitchen gadget for coffee drinkers

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's hot beverage season. If you love everything pumpkin spice -- especially in your morning coffee -- you'll want to check out the Instant Dual Pod Plus. This versatile, top-rated coffee maker brews using your choice of K-cups or Nespresso pods. Plus, it's on sale at Amazon now for $70 off.

Keep reading for more on why the Instant Dual Pod Plus is our Essentials Fall 100 pick for the season's must-have coffee and espresso maker.

Top products in this article:

Instant Dual Pod Plus, $160 (regularly $230)

Keurig K-Duo Essentials coffee maker, $79 (reduced from $109)

De'Longhi espresso machine, $170 (regularly $208)

The company Instant makes more than the well known Instant Pot slow cookers. The popular kitchen brand makes other gadgets and appliances, including a 4.2-star-rated coffee and espresso maker called the Instant Dual Pod Plus.

This versatile kitchen gadget is a must-have for any coffee drinker. It's compatible with K-Cup pods, Nespresso capsules and any ground coffee you like, when used with the included reusable pod. Brew up to 12 ounces of coffee and up to 6 ounces of espresso at a time.

Looking to score a fall deal? The Instant Dual Pod Plus is $70 off at Amazon right now.

Instant Dual Pod Plus coffee maker



Instant Pot via Amazon

The Instant Dual Pod Plus has many positive reviews on Amazon, including this one:

"I am in love with this product. I raved about it so much my husband told me I had to write a review," wrote a verified Amazon buyer. "The frother is easy to use, set up, clean, does hot and cold, is quick and so versatile. I have been frothing every beverage in my house (least it seems that way).

"I wasn't sure I was going to use all the settings (cold froth, latte, cappuccino, and just warm) but the warming setting is great for warming up teas, tea concentrate, coffee or coffee concentrate. It's an easy way to make a chai lattes, pumpkin spice milk (yes, it's awesome thank me later), turmeric milk, cold brew whatever. Great product and especially for the price and the space it takes up."

Instant Dual Pod Plus, $160 (regularly $230)

More coffee and espresso makers to consider

Shop more top-rated coffee and espresso maker picks. These kitchen gadgets all have at least a four-star rating and tons of positive reviews. Some of these coffee and espresso makers are on sale now.

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker



Amazon

The Keurig K-Elite coffee maker makes a single cup of coffee at a time. It features a 75-ounce water reservoir so you can make cups of coffee for everyone in your family without needing to refill.

The 4.8-star-rated device features a strong brew button, an iced coffee setting and hot water on demand -- perfect for making tea and hot chocolate this fall.

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker, $139 (regularly $189)

Nespresso Vertuo Plus



Nestle Nespresso via Amazon

This Nestle coffee device adapts its pressure, temperature and brewing time to make you the perfect cup of coffee and espresso.

The 4.6-star-rated Nespresso Vertuo Plus includes a complimentary starter set of Nespresso Vertuo capsules.

Nespresso Vertuo Plus, $142 (reduced from $185)

Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine by De'Longhi



Amazon

Make espresso with a single touch.

This slim Nespresso machine is perfect for smaller space. It features a high pressure pump and perfect heat control. This purchase includes a welcome set with 16 Nespresso capsules containing individual aromas.

Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine by De'Longhi, $219

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker

Keurig via Amazon

This mini coffee device is a great option for small spaces.

The 5-inch-wide Keurig coffee makers lets you brew up to 12-ounces of coffee, hot chocolate, tea and more. It offers an energy efficient feature that automatically turns the coffee maker off 90 seconds after you've brewed your cup.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $70 (regularly $100)

Keurig K-Duo coffee maker with carafe brewing

Walmart

Make a cup of coffee for yourself or make a whole bunch of coffee for the house.

This K-Duo Essentials coffee maker lets you brew both. The carafe can brew up to 12 cups of coffee. Want to wake up to the smell of coffee? You can even program the Keurig K-Duo coffee maker to automatically brew a carafe up to 24 hours in advance.

You can find this coffee maker on sale at Walmart now.

Keurig K-Duo Essentials coffee maker, $79 (reduced from $109)

De'Longhi espresso machine



Best Buy

If you're shopping for an espresso maker, the 4.3-star-rated De'Longhi Espresso Machine makes shots of espresso with 15 bars of pressure and includes a manual milk frother.

"I love this so much," wrote an Amazon customer who purchased the espresso machine. "It's so easy to use and makes coffee so quickly. It was affordable compared to most espresso makers and the quality is amazing."

De'Longhi espresso machine, $170 (regularly $208)

Keurig K-Select coffee maker



Keurig via Amazon

Make coffee with the press of a button.

This simple Keurig K-Select coffee maker doesn't include a bunch of fancy bells and whistles but it's a classic. And it's on sale.

Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker, $110 (regularly $140)

Keurig K-Cafe SMART

Keurig

This staff writer-reviewed kitchen gadget promises to help you create more than 70 coffeehouse drinks at home using coffee pods. The Keurig K-Cafe Smart connects to the Keurig app. You can schedule a brew in advance, brew remotely and more.

The coffeemaker's BrewID tech, meanwhile, selects the ideal settings for whatever K-cup you choose to use. The brewer has five temperature and six strength settings -- the most customization Keurig has ever offered in a coffeemaker.

This Keurig can create a highly-concentrated shot of coffee to mimic the profile of espresso. (There are espresso K-cups available for purchase that you can use for the "shot" function.) The "shot" function is ideal for creating lattes, macchiatos and more espresso-driven drinks. There's an iced coffee button, too, which brews at a lower temperature and flow rate.

There's a way to score a deal on the Keurig K-Cafe Smart: Keurig is offering $125 off the K-Cafe Smart to those who enroll in Keurig's Smart delivery and commit to purchasing 16 boxes of pods over 12 months.

Keurig K-Cafe Smart, $250

Bodum Chambord French press coffee maker

Walmart

For the coffee-fan who is looking to transition to a more involved coffee-making process, the French press is an easy, hands-on way to get more familiar with your morning brew.

Bodum Chambord French press coffee maker, $29 (reduced from $69)

Breville Barista Touch espresso machine



Breville Store via Amazon

This all-in-one espresso machine with an integrated grinder can take your coffee from beans to espresso in under one minute.

The 4.7-star-rated machine features dose control grinding, optimal water pressure, faster heat up time and precise espresso extraction.

Breville Barista Touch espresso machine, $1,100 (reduced from $1,200)

