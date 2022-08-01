Apple tech is now hugely discounted: The best Apple deals for back-to-school and Labor Day

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Head back to school with brand new Apple tech. Right now, Amazon and Walmart are offering big discounts on all your favorite Apple products in time for Labor Day, including Apple AirPods, the Apple Watch 7, Apple iPads and more.

Top deals in this article:

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41 mm), $290 and up (regularly $399)

Apple AirPods Pro, $180 (reduced from $249)

2022 Apple iPad Air (256 GB) (space gray), $679 (reduced from $749)

Whether you're going back to school yourself or are shopping for a favorite student, having the right tech is essential. A new Apple iPad or MacBook can help with remote learning, while a new pair of noise-cancelling Apple AirPods make the perfect study companion. A new Apple Watch, meanwhile, can help students stay connected to friends and family at school and beyond.

The best back-to-school deals on Apple tech we found online are ahead. Note that prices tend to vary by color with Apple products on Amazon and Walmart.

The best Apple Watch deals

Check out all the best back-to-school and early Labor Day Apple Watch deals on Amazon, including the Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch SE GPS and more.

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm): $290 and up

Apple Store via Amazon

Right now, you can save on the GPS version of the 41mm Apple Watch Series 7. At Apple, the model lists for $399 -- and up. On Amazon, they start at $290.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41mm), $290 and up (regularly $399)

Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm): $329

Apple via Amazon

The larger, somewhat weightier 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 is on sale at Walmart and Amazon now.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (45mm), $329 (regularly $429)

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (45mm), $329 and up (regularly $429)

Apple Watch Series 6 (40 mm) (refurbished): $256



Walmart

The predecessor of the Apple Watch Series 7, the Apple Watch Series 6 comes in two case sizes: 40mm and 44mm (versus 41mm and 45mm for the Series 7). Its always-on display is brighter than that of the less-expensive Apple Watch 3.

Apple itself no longer sells the Apple Watch Series 6, and you'll be hard-pressed to find a brand-new, in-package model that's cheaper than Amazon's price on the state-of-the-art Apple Watch Series 7. But if you're willing to go for a refurbished watch, then you can find Apple Watch Series 6 deals on Amazon.

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS (40 mm, refurbished, white), $256 (reduced from $430)

Apple AirPod deals

Amazon and Walmart are a good bet for finding everyday savings on Apple AirPods. The best deals we spotted were on two of the line's latest iterations, the Apple AirPods Pro and the Apple AirPods Max.

Apple AirPods Pro: $180

Amazon

Upgrade your old AirPods to the Apple AirPods Pro. Compared to older models, these AirPods fit active noise cancelation technology, water resistance and hearing health tracking in a more-compact, better-fitting design. They're also lauded for their great sound quality.

Now at $180, the Apple AirPods Pro are a great deal for those with some flexibility in their budget.

Apple AirPods Pro, $180 (reduced from $249)

Apple AirPods with MagSafe case (3rd generation): $150

The latest generation of Apple AirPods are a nice upgrade over the second-generation model. They support 3D spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. You get more listening time, too -- up to 30 hours with the included MagSafe charging case.

Apple AirPods (3rd generation), $150 (reduced from $179)

Apple AirPods (3rd generation), $150 (reduced from $179)

Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $100



Apple

Just about anyone will love these budget-minded Apple AirPods. They're not the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market.

These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music). They're more affordable on Amazon than the Apple site, where they sell for $129.

Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $100 (reduced from $129)

Apple AirPods Max: $479

Buy the sweet, immersive Apple AirPods Max direct from Apple, and you'll pay $549; buy the wireless, over-the-ear headphones via Amazon, and you'll pay $479 and up.

Apple AirPods Max, $479 and up (regularly $549)

The best Apple MacBook deal at Amazon

Here's the best deal on an Apple MacBook laptop.

2021 Apple MacBook Pro: $2,199

Apple

Save $300 on the 1TB Apple MacBook Pro, which comes in two colors. It has an up to a 17 hour battery life.

2021 Apple MacBook Pro (1TB), $2,199 (reduced from $2,499)

The best Apple iPad deals

Amazon and Walmart have deals on each of Apple's iPad product lines.

Note: Apple iPad prices tend to vary by color, the amount of memory storage, and connectivity (i.e., you can buy a version that only connects via Wi-Fi, or one that connects via either Wi-Fi or cellular service). To make things easy on you, we've highlighted one price for each item.

Apple iPad 9: $299

Apple

The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple's iPad offerings. It offers a 8 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by a A13 Bionic chip. It boasts up to 10 hours of battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil for drawing or note-taking.

Available in two colors; prices vary.

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver), $299 (reduced from $329)

Want to protect your new tablet investment? Get the 64 GB Apple iPad 9 bundled with a two-year subscription to Apple's protection plan, Apple Care+. That bundle's on sale on Amazon, too.

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver) bundled with Apple Care+, $368 (reduced from $398)

Apple iPad Air 5: $599

Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model thanks to Apple's turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple's Liquid Retina display.

Available in five colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad Air 5 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.

Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB) (space gray), $559 (reduced from $599)

Apple iPad Air 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $679 (reduced from $749)

Apple iPad Pro 5: $749



Apple's high-end tablet, the iPad Pro features an 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, a pro camera system and a Thunderbolt port for lightning-speed data transfers. Looking for a traditional laptop experience? It's compatible with Apple's Magic Keyboard.

Available in two colors; prices vary.

As with other iPad models, the iPad Pro 5 with cellular connectivity is more expensive than the Wi-Fi-only device. But if 5G is the connection you're craving, then the extra expense may be worth it.

The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad Pro 5 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.



Apple iPad Pro 5 (128 GB) (space gray), $749 (reduced from $799)

Apple iPad Pro 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $849 (reduced from $899)

Apple iPad Mini 6: $459

Amazon

The iPad Mini 6 is a compact tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display screen. Released in 2021, the Apple tablet is powered by an A15 Bionic chip. It features a 12 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts landscape stereo speakers. Available in four colors.

Note that the Apple iPad Mini is not compatible with Apple's external Magic Keyboard. It can, however, be used with other Bluetooth-enabled external keyboards.

Apple iPad Mini (64 GB) (starlight), $459 (reduced from $499)

Apple iPad Mini (256 GB) $599 (reduced from $649)

Amazon has some inventory left of the Wi-Fi and cellular model with 64 GB of storage.

Apple iPad Mini 6 with celluar connectivity (64 GB) (space gray), $599 (reduced from $799)

Deals on Apple Watch bands



Don't forget to check Amazon for deals on Apple Watch bands, too. There are deals on both official Apple merch and choices from third-party manufacturers.

Oyodss Apple Watch bands (5 pc.): $7

Amazon

Grab a five-pack of these super-affordable, Apple Watch-compatible silicone bands to switch up your smartwatch look anytime. The bands come in four sizes, and seven colors.

Oyodss Apple Watch bands (5 pc.), $7 after coupon (reduced from $20)

Apple Watch sport loop band: $46

Amazon

This breathable sports watch band has a hook-and-loop fastener for easy adjustment. This official Apple Watch accessory comes in six colors, and works with 41 mm and 45 mm cases. Only select colors are on sale.

Apple Watch sport loop band, $46 (regularly $49)

Deal on an iPhone wireless charger

Another Apple accessory you can get a deal on at Amazon right now is the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack: $87

Apple via Amazon

The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack magnetically attaches to your iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro, providing a portable, wireless phone charge. If need be, your MagSafe Battery Pack and iPhone can be charged at the same time. Listed at $99 at Apple, you can get it for $87 at Amazon.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack, $87 (regularly $99)

