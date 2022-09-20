Essentials Fall 100: Amazon Fire TV Omni series is the perfect budget TV upgrade (and it's on sale)

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The best way to enjoy fall TV is on a brand new big screen. Luckily, upgrading from your old model to a larger TV doesn't have to be expensive. We've found the perfect budget TV upgrade for fall. Keep reading to learn everything about the Amazon Fire TV Omni series, currently on sale at Amazon.

A top-rated 4K smart TV can be pretty costly. We've found a perfect budget option, with the best features, that won't break the bank. The 65" Amazon Fire TV Omni series is a 4.6-star-rated smart TV that retails for less than $1,000.

The Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K experience with support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10 and HLG. This smart TV is a must-have for Alexa owners. You can go entirely remote free and ask Alexa to play live TV, stream your favorite TV shows and movies, check sports scores, set timers and reminders, start video calls and more.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni series gives you access to over 1 million movies and TV episodes, plus the streaming platforms you subscribe to. Want to broadcast whatever's on your phone right into your living room? Use the TV's Airplay function to share videos, photos and music from your compatible smart devices to your Fire TV.

65" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV

Amazon

Amazon's 65-inch Amazon Fire TV with 4K resolution is on sale for $110 off right now. This TV with Alexa supports 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni series is available in multiple sizes. Prices vary.

65" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $720 (reduced from $830)

More TVs to consider

It's time to stay in and stream the best fall TV. Why not upgrade your viewing experience with a top-rated screen? We found a variety of reviewer-loved, 65-inch TVs you can buy right now. Better still -- all of these TVs are currently on sale.

65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart 4K TV

Samsung via Amazon

Samsung's 2022 "The Frame" is $300 off right now at Samsung.

Samsung's "The Frame" is one of the hottest TVs of 2022 -- it's wildly popular with CBS Essentials readers. This TV can transform into a piece of art when you're not streaming your favorite TV shows. "The Frame" smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that displays your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room.

This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space (that's the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television). That means colors on this TV will be vivid and true-to-life.

65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $1,700 (regularly $2,000)

65" LG OLED B1 Series Alexa built-in 4K smart TV

Amazon

This 4K smart TV with Alexa built in has a 65-inch OLED display. The LG TV adjusts your viewing and audio settings automatically to provide the best viewing experience, no matter what you are watching. It is also a popular choice for gaming due to its 120 Hz refresh rate and gaming mode feature.

65" LG OLED B1 Series Alexa built-in 4K smart TV, $1,999 (regularly $2,297)

65" Insignia Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD smart Fire TV

Insignia via Amazon

The 4.6-star-rated Insignia 4K TV with built-in Fire TV and DTS Studio Sound is an affordable TV that offers voice control with Alexa. Reviewers praise this TV for its impressive 4K UHD picture quality. This TV is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, providing access to access to thousands of apps, channels and streaming services, including Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, Sling TV and YouTube.

65" Insignia Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD smart Fire TV, $390 (reduced from $570)

65" LG OLED C1 4K smart TV

LG via Amazon

The 65-inch LG OLED TV from the C1 series is another top-rated option from LG. The smart TV features built-in Google Assistant and Alexa. It currently has an impressive 4.8-star rating on Amazon.

Unlike LED and QLED TVs, OLED TVs don't have a backlight layer. Instead, each pixel is its own teeny-tiny LED light that can independently adjust luminosity and even turn off completely. Because each pixel functions independently, the TV offers elite image quality -- and the darkest shadows. OLED televisions also tend to be ultra thin. The LG set featured here measures just 1.8 inches thick.

65" LG OLED C1 4K smart TV, $1,597 (reduced from $2,500)

65" LG NanoCell 90 series smart 4K UHD TV

LG via Amazon

This LG TV features a next-generation processor and display that gives your picture crisp details and enhanced contrast and color. The TV is an excellent choice for gamers: It's FreeSync Premium-compatible for real-time action with a fluid 120 Hz refresh rate. The TV's Game Optimizer feature provides easy access to all your favorite game settings. The 90 series LG TV also features built-in Google Assistant and Alexa.

65" LG NanoCell 90 Series smart 4K UHD TV, $897 (reduced from $1,400)

65" Sony Bravia XR OLED TV



Amazon

The 65-inch Sony Bravia XR OLED TV features a cognitive processor meant to deliver intense contrast with pure blacks, high peak brightness and natural colors. Thanks to its Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology, the screen is the speaker. This smart TV comes with access to Google TV, and works with most voice assistants.

65" Sony Bravia XR OLED TV, $1,998 (reduced from $2,300)

65" TCL QLED 6-Series with 4K resolution



Amazon

If you're already used to a certain interface, switching can be tough, especially if you're not particularly tech-savvy. Fans of the super-simple Roku platform will enjoy this TCL model with a built-in Roku system. Plus, the picture quality of this 6-Series model is stunning for the money.

65" TCL QLED Roku 6-Series with 4K resolution, $1,000 (reduced from $1,500)

The CBS Essentials Fall 100



Want the secret to the perfect fall? The shopping experts at CBS Essentials (that's us!) have compiled the first-ever Essentials Fall 100, a list of the 100 most essential products of fall 2022.

These must-have items include bestsellers, seasonal favorites, top-rated products and hotly anticipated new gadgets. Before you buy anything this season, check out the CBS Essentials Fall 100 list for the best in tech, kitchen gadgets, home appliances, smart cleaning tools, must-have apparel, cozy furniture, fall decor, Halloween costumes, Thanksgiving turkeys and more.

We'll be updating this list all season long. Be sure to check back and see what top-rated products make our Essentials Fall 100.

