Black Friday stroller deals, plus the best strollers for babies and toddlers in 2022

During those first few years of parenthood, a well-made stroller makes life a whole lot easier. The right stroller -- like one of these top-rated strollers of 2022 -- makes setup and use a breeze.

But strollers can be really expensive. Fortunately, it's almost Black Friday. We've found the best Black Friday deals on top-rated strollers that you can shop right now.

A one-size-fits-all stroller doesn't really exist. Instead, the best stroller for you depends on your needs, wants and lifestyle.

Strollers range dramatically in price, and can go from basic and budget-friendly to into the thousands for feature-heavy models with solid suspension systems for a smoother ride.

If you plan on taking your stroller in and out of the trunk of a car, consider a stroller that easily folds up and doesn't weigh a ton. Frequent fliers should look for a lightweight, compact umbrella stroller. Those who plan on hauling around more than one kid should invest in a full-size convertible stroller with double seats and options to add standing boards, car seats and bassinets. Outdoorsy, athletic parents might think about investing in a jogging stroller that offers big, rugged wheels for off-road running.

Your friends at CBS Essentials sifted through many options to find the best strollers for you and your baby, including the best Black Friday stroller deals. These top-rated strollers (per user reviews on Amazon and elsewhere) will work for a variety of needs, budget and style.

Best all-terrain stroller: Baby Jogger City Mini G2

Baby Jogger

The Baby Jogger City Mini G2 stroller boasts three, all-terrain rubber wheels designed to glide over everything from cobblestones to dirt roads. Parents love the oversized sunshade to protect babies and kids from sun and rain. Despite the stroller's heavier-than-average weight (22 pounds), its one-handed fold system makes it easy to transport,

The Baby Jogger City Mini G2 has a weight capacity of 65 pounds.

Baby Jogger City Mini G2, $300 (regularly $400)

Best jogging stroller: Bob Gear Revolution Flex jogging stroller

Bob Gear

Inspired by mountain bikes, the Bob Gear Revolution Flex jogging stroller features a suspension system and fat tires designed to handle all types of terrain. The adjustable handlebar makes the stroller height appropriate for the tall and small, while padded seats and a secure harness keep kids secure and comfortable. Other perks include multiple storage compartments. It supports weights up to 75 pounds.

As with all three-wheel jogging strollers, make sure to follow directions, as misuse can result in tips or spills.

Bob Gear Revolution Flex jogging stroller, $495 (regularly $550)

Best umbrella strollers



For those who like to travel light, an umbrella stroller is a must. Compared with most full-size strollers weighing upwards of 20 pounds, umbrella strollers tip the scales at about 10 to 15 pounds. Because they fold vertically (like an umbrella!), they take up less space in a car, and can fit into the overhead compartment of an airplane.

Summer Infant Summer 3Dlite+ umbrella stroller

Summer Infant

Weighing 14 pounds, the Summer 3Dlite+ strikes the perfect balance between comfort and convenience. It features a multi-position, one-handed recline, a cup holder, a cell-phone holder, a carry strap, plus enough storage to make most parents happy. It also boasts an oversized canopy with a peek-a-boo window. It supports weights up to 50 pounds.

Summer Infant Summer 3Dlite+ umbrella stroller, $124 (regularly $130)

Looking for something lighter, more affordable -- and in stock on Amazon? Check out the Summer Infant 3D Mini, which weighs just 11 pounds (but can support weights up to 45 pounds).

Summer Infant 3D Mini, $60

Peg Perego Selfie stroller



Peg Perego

Named Selfie because of its clever, self-closing feature, the 14-pound Peg Perego stroller offers the lightweight convenience of an umbrella stroller along with features more commonly found in full-size models. This model includes a reclining seat, foldable canopy and spacious basket. Peg Perego car seats and ride-on boards are sold separately.

This stroller supports up to 48 pounds.

Peg Perego Selfie stroller, $400 (regularly $450)

Best convertible strollers for baby

The following strollers can accommodate more than one child with the help of extra seats and ride-on boards. They also accommodate car seats, bassinets and ride-on boards (with the appropriate accessories).

Mockingbird Single-to-Double stroller



Mockingbird

There's a lot to love about the Mockingbird, a stroller that looks much more expensive than it is. It features a UPF 50+-rated, all-weather canopy, as well as go-anywhere wheels, dual-frame and seat suspension, a rotating handlebar and a one-step foot brake. There's also an option to customize finish, colors and patterns.

Best of all, the Mockingbird is modular. There are more than 18 arrangements for this stroller, including front-facing and parent-facing modes. Plus, it has a two-seat capacity (45 pounds per seat) when you buy the optional 2nd Seat Kit ($145).

Mockingbird Single-to-Double stroller, $450

Bugaboo Donkey 5

Bugaboo

Considered one of the most luxurious strollers, the splurge-worthy Bugaboo Donkey 5 makes a great option for parents with two to three kids, and even twins. Available in three models (Mono, for one child, Duo, for two of different ages, and Twin, for twins) the system weighs quite a bit, starting at 26.9 pounds for the single version. However, the frame offers support for multiple children, with each seat holding up to 50 pounds.

The Mono comes with one seat, one bassinet, a sun canopy and a large basket, the Duo, two seats, one bassinet and two sun canopies and the Twin, two seats, two bassinets and two sun canopies. All three can be used with the Bugaboo stroller board, allowing an older kids to ride along.

Not sure how many kids are in your future? You can always start with the Mono and add an extension set with another baby comes along!

Bugaboo Donkey 5 Mono, $1,399

Bugaboo Donkey 5 Duo, $1,759

Bugaboo Donkey 5 Twin, $1,989

Best side-by-side double stroller: Baby Jogger City Mini Double

Baby Jogger

With all-terrain wheels, an effective suspension system, adjustable handlebar and a hand-operated braking system, the Baby Jogger City Mini GT2 double stroller offers a smooth ride. Like the other City Mini strollers, the double folds up easily and lays flat in your trunk. You can add an infant car seat, pram or glider board with the appropriate accessories. Each seat supports up to 50 pounds.

Baby Jogger City Mini GT2, $700

