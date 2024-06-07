CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Ask any new parent how they're sleeping and you'll typically be met with "not at all" and "not enough." Newborns generally wake every two to three hours to feed, which means Mom and Dad are up, too. A high-quality baby monitor can ease anxiety for new parents while the little one is (hopefully) sleeping, by providing a watchful eye on the sleeping baby without disturbing them.

The best baby monitors come with a lot of advanced features -- so many, in fact, that it can be confusing picking one for your newborn. We cut through the clutter to deliver our favorite baby monitors of 2024 so the only thing you have to focus on is your (hopefully) well-rested baby.

Best baby monitors of 2024

Our favorite baby monitors of 2024 are below. We looked for four-star rated products (or higher) with the most up-to-date features and privacy settings to create our list.

Keep reading for features, pricing and where to buy the best baby monitors of 2024.

Best value baby monitor: HelloBaby baby monitor with 4-inch IPS



HelloBaby offers a 4.5-star rated baby monitor, which delivers vivid colors, intense clarity and a wide-angle view of your sleeping baby. The remote camera rotates up to 350° horizontally, 120° vertically and offers 2x zoom magnification when Mom, Dad or caregivers need a closer look.

We like that the room temperature, date and time are directly displayed on the monitor. The built-in temperature sensor on the baby unit sends an alert to the parent unit if the thermostat in the baby's room needs adjustment to ensure a comfortable sleeping environment.

You'll be able to see baby's movements in the night thanks to the monitor's infrared night vision and the system's two-way talk makes it easy for you to communicate with your baby when not in the same room. This monitor offers eight lullabies, which can soothe your baby to sleep.

This monitor offers a signal range of up to 1,000 feet and uses FHSS technology to secure transmission and privacy. You don't need to connect to Wi-Fi or an app.

This HelloBaby monitor is available at Amazon for $45 with coupon, reduced from $60.

Pros: This camera is a more budget-friendly option that still offers robust features. The device has a 4.4-star rating on Amazon with over 27,000 reviews. The compact monitor is easy to travel with.

Con: Some reviewers have experienced connectivity issues.

Baby monitor with the most features: Owlet Dream Duo dream sock baby monitor and HD camera



The 4.3-star-rated Owlet Dream Duo includes Owlet's smart, baby-monitor camera and a Dream Sock smart baby sensor. It's a comprehensive tracking system for parents who want to monitor their baby while also tracking key health and sleep metrics.

The included Owlet cam smart baby monitor comes with an HD video camera with a wide-angle lens. It provides sound and motion alerts to the parents' smartphone. The video livestream is viewable over a secure encrypted network, so only approved parties may view video footage of your baby.

The smart sock can be worn to track the baby's sleep, including how many times the baby wakes during the night, the baby's heart rate, oxygen levels, sleep quality and total hours slept.

"I got this for our baby's crib transition so I could just check my phone instead of constantly jumping up to check on her in the middle of the night when I got worried," one reviewer says. "Definitely puts my mind at ease. Plus the sock keeps track of her sleep and predicts her next sleep window."

The duo is $369 at Amazon.

Pros: Includes access to Owlet's expert-crafted sleep programs. The monitor predicts the baby's next sleep time, helping parents anticipate napping needs.

Con: If your baby is an active sleeper, the sock may slide off occasionally.

Best sound detection feature: VTech smart Wi-Fi baby monitor with night vision

The VTech smart Wi-Fi baby monitor has a 1080p camera with night-vision capabilities. The video can be viewed on the included five-inch 720p display monitor or your smartphone. The monitor offers two-way audio functionality, so parents can talk to their babies from anywhere. The monitor can also send movement and temperature alerts to parents.

We like that the monitor can play soothing sounds and calming lullabies to help your baby fall asleep. The device offers five melodies and four ambient sound settings.

"Honestly, there's really no downfall to this camera," one Amazon buyer says. "We have loved it and it has been perfect for us. The clarity is good enough for what we need. It has night vision and you can zoom in on each baby. We love the feature for sound detection. Our babies were very noisy sleepers so we would turn the volume off and just have the sound detection on so that we wouldn't hear every single noise and we could get a little bit of sleep."

This device is $117 after coupon at Amazon, reduced from $127.

Pros: The night vision capabilities make it easy to check in on your baby while they sleep. Reviewers note that the device is easy to set up right out of the box. The camera offers pan, tilt and zoom functions to help you get the best view of your little one.

Con: The monitor has received mixed reviews on its battery life.

Most advanced features: Nanit Pro complete monitoring system

The 4.6-star rated Nanit Pro complete monitoring system includes an HD baby monitor with a nightlight built in, plus a monitor stand. The monitor features a 1080p camera and two-way audio. In addition to monitoring your baby's movements, the system's camera tracks your baby's growth. The included Flex Stand delivers a 130-degree view of your baby's sleep or play space.

The system also includes a band that tracks breathing and sheets with printed patterns that aid in movement tracking. Nanit tracks your baby's breaths per minute and sends real-time sound and motion alerts to your phone with the compatible app.

"This monitor has been amazing! It's pricey, but worth it with all the features," one Amazon reviewer says. "The breathing band offers peace of mind with our newborn and the travel stand makes it easy to switch between his crib and bassinet depending on bed or nap situation."

This baby monitor is available at Amazon for $328.

Pros: The Nanit offers a split screen feature that allows users to view two cameras on one screen. It can track sleep patterns and sends parents expert tips on how to improve their child's sleep.

Con: This is definitely a higher-end system, and thus it does come at a higher price point.

Most reliable: Bonoch video baby monitor with camera and audio



This 4.6-star rated baby monitor comes with a camera and a 5-inch 720p monitor screen. The monitor features two-way audio and zooming capabilities. Unlike many baby monitors, this privacy-friendly monitor does not connect over Wi-Fi. Instead, the monitor's wireless connection ensures a secure live stream that is only transmitted to the paired monitor screen.

"I've had this baby camera for over a year now and have had zero complaints," one Amazon customer shares. "The monitor lasts all day without needing a charge and the picture is so good. I've loved everything about it."

This monitor is available at Amazon for $133 with coupon, reduced from $140.

Pros: Reviewers note that the brand's customer service team has been very responsive when any issues come up.

Con: Some reviewers report that it charges slowly.

Best baby monitor for twins or multiples: BabySense split-screen baby monitor

Keep on eye on twins or a baby and toddler with the BabySense split-screen baby monitor, which features two cameras. The scan mode effortlessly alternates audio between both cameras every 15 seconds, while the audio focus remains on one camera at a time -- ensuring clear audio and uninterrupted listening.

This system is hack-proof and the large 5.5-inch TFT LCD display delivers a crystal clear picture, guaranteed to be secure. Use the parent's monitor to access remote pan and tilt, and 4x zoom with a range of up to 1,000 feet. This baby monitor offers a six-color RGB night light, night vision, white noise sound or a programmed lullaby to calm your little one remotely.

This baby monitor is available at Amazon for $180 with coupon, reduced from $200.

Pros: You can connect up to four monitors to one system.

Con: A small number of buyers felt this monitor offers supreme basic features, but its premium features were better executed on competitors' products.

Wi-Fi vs. local baby monitors: Which is best?

When it comes to purchasing a baby monitor there are two types to consider: a local baby monitor and a Wi-Fi baby monitor. A local monitor won't use Wi-Fi, instead connecting through FHSS or DECT similar to a radio connection. Some parents prefer a local baby monitor because it's not dependent on the status of the home's Wi-Fi network (when the network's down, so is the baby monitor). Because they're not connected to the internet, local monitors are more secure.

Wi-Fi baby monitors connect through a Wi-Fi network, using a mobile phone app as the parent's monitor, which means you'll be able to log into the monitor's feed at a distance using your phone. A Wi-Fi baby monitor usually offers more features than a local monitor, including a clearer picture. However, there can be some delay in transmission using a Wi-Fi baby monitor due to the lengthy data transfer process.

If a real-time, secure picture is your top priority, a local baby monitor is for you. But if you're wanting to monitor your baby from afar or you require advanced technology and metrics, a Wi-Fi baby monitor is for you.