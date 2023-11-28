CBS Mornings Deals Cyber Week sale: This warming hand massager is 50% off today

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Cyber Week is here. This week on CBS Mornings, lifestyle expert Gayle Bass discussed deals on household items and holiday gift ideas that may make life easier.

Snow Joe cordless 13-Inch shovel kit: Save 24%

CBS Deals

The lightweight Snow Joe 24-Volt cordless 13-inch snow shovel kit is designed for winter weather challenges. The snow removal tool has a 24-volt rechargeable lithium-ion battery, enabling cordless operation to clear snow from driveways, sidewalks and patios.

With its 13-inch clearing width and 20-foot snow throw distance, this shovel is designed to move up to 300 pounds of snow per minute, which could make quick work of light to moderate snowfalls. It features a two-blade paddle auger and an adjustable handle for comfort.

The Snow Joe cordless shovel kit includes a 13" cordless snow shovel, weather-proof cover, an ice and snow scraper, a 24V rechargeable IONMAX Battery and a quick charger.

KeySmart RFID-blocking wallet bundle: 33% off

CBS Deals

The KeySmart SmartWallet is crafted from high-grade aluminum with RFID-blocking technology designed to safeguard your cards from electronic theft. Its minimalist design fits in your pocket or bag.

This KeySmart bundle includes a SmartCard, which can be paired to an Apple phone. It enables you to track your wallet from anywhere from an iPhone or other Apple device using Apple's Find My service. The SmartCard battery lasts for a year, and can be recharged wirelessly via Qi -- no charging cable is required.

Normally priced at $119.99, get this RFID-blocking smart wallet now for $79.99.

Reathlete Dextra cordless hand massager: Save 50%

CBS Deals/Kirill Utevsky

The Reathlete Dextra Cordless Hand Massager with heat and compression is designed to help alleviate tension and discomfort in your hands. The massager utilizes heat therapy and six adjustable levels of air compression to target pressure points and provide a soothing massage experience. The cordless design is portable, allowing you to use it anywhere at any time.

The LCD control panel allows you to customize your massage experience. The hand massager has a time that can be set for 10 to 30 minutes. Anti-slip feet keep the massager from sliding around while in use. It's rechargeable with the included USB cable.

Normally priced at $149.99, get this hand massager now for $75.00.

More Cyber Monday deals from CBS Deals

It's Cyber Week, which means now is a good time to finish up your holiday shopping and grab a deal while doing it.

Playmobil farm playsets: Save 35%

CBS Deals

Playmobil playsets, figures, and accessories cater to children aged 4 and up. The toys are designed to encourage creative, open-ended play and spark imaginations. Three farm-themed sets are available, with detailed figures, intricate vehicles, buildings and accessories.

Normally priced at $39.99-$84.99, the sets are available for holiday delivery.

Mom Bomb bath gift sets: Save 50%

CBS Deals

Mom Bomb sells all-natural, vegan, made-in-the-U.S. bath and shower products for men, women and children. They're designed to be gentle on your skin and the environment. All of the profits go to support families in crisis.

The Classic Gift Box set ($24.99), presented in a French-inspired gift box, offers the opportunity for a relaxing, scented bath. Six bath bombs are included, including ones that smell like caramel and vanilla, coconut, strawberry cake, and lavender and lemon. There are also 16-ounce bath salts available ($19.99), one in milk and honey and one in a holiday-themed candy cane scent.

Normally priced at $30.00-$49.99.

Cliq outdoor chair: Save 32%

CBS Deals

The 3.5-pound Cliq outdoor chair is made to be easy to set up and take down when needed. The all-in-one design with telescoping frame is portable and packs away in moments for camping, spectating, tailgating and more. It measures 26 inches tall when fully extended, but packs away into a 3.4" x 3.4" x 13.5" size. Multiple colors are available, including black, blue, green, white, red and camouflage.

Normally priced at $130.00.

She's Birdie personal safety alarm: Save 40%

CBS Deals

She's Birdie's modern personal safety alarms feature a loud 130-decibel siren and a flashing strobe light. The Birdie personal safety alarm comes in vibrant colors that are easy to spot and easy to take on the trails, on campus or out at night. It's small and lightweight, too, weighing just 2.4 ounces. Comes with a solid brass keychain. Runs on two CR2032 batteries.

Normally priced at $29.95.

