These Dewalt Cyber Monday 2023 deals are so good we had to look twice

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

Don't worry if you missed out on all those Black Friday tool deals. Cyber Monday 2023 is on, and the deals are still hot for Dewalt fans. Dewalt tools is offering big discounts on top sellers including oscillating tools, ratchets, drill bits and terrific tool kit bundles that keeps more money in your pocket this holiday season.

These Dewalt Cyber Monday deals are so good, we had to take a second look. Keep reading for the best Dewalt Cyber Monday deals happening now.

The top Dewalt tool Cyber Monday deals

The only thing better than scoring a high-quality Dewalt tool or Dewalt tool set? The Dewalt Cyber Monday deals happening now. Retailers like Amazon and Home Depot are offering big discounts on some Dewalt best sellers. Keep reading for our favorite Cyber Monday Dewalt deals. Inventory is limited and the deals are big, so shop now before these Cyber Monday deals are gone.

Dewalt 20V Max power tool combo kit: $380 off



Amazon

Save 40% on this nine-tool Dewalt power tool combo kit now for Cyber Monday.

This set includes, one 20 volt Max 1/2 inch drill driver and 20 volt Max impact driver, 20 volt Max lith reciprocating saw and 20 volt Max Lith circular saw, 20 volt Max Lith oscillating tool and 20 volt Max lith LED work light, one 20 volt Max lith 4 1/2 inche grinder, one 20 volt Max lith Bluetooth speaker, one 20 volt Max lith 3/8 inches right angle drill. This set also includes two 20 volt Max XR batteries (2.0AH).

Lightweight and compact, Dewalt's power tools are designed for small spaces; shoppers give this combo set 4.7 stars on Amazon.

Dewalt 8V Max Gyroscopic cordless screwdriver kit: Now $79

Amazon

This eight-volt cordless Dewalt screwdriver features motion activation, variable speed (0-430 rpm) and reversing control for precise fastening control. Designed for fastening wood, plastic and light-gauge metal, this 4.6 star-rated screwdriver offers an adjustable, two-position handle. This drill also offers LED illumination in small spaces without shadowing.

This drill has a battery charge status notification alerting you when it's time to change lithium-ion battery packs. The 1/4-inch hex makes for quick bit change and holds once-inch bit tips.

This Dewalt screwdriver is on sale at Amazon for $79 (reduced from $111). This screwdriver can also be purchased with a 45-piece drill bit set, $96 (reduced from $130)

Dewalt titanium nitride coated 21-piece pilot-point drill bit set: Now $25

Amazon

Dewalt's drill bits are up to five times more durable than two-piece conventional bits, the patented web taper helps increase the strength of the bit. The proprietary Pilot point tip deliver speed and clear burr-free holes. The ToughCase+ system offers a clear lid to easily allow you to see the contents, while the clip latch keeps your bits securely in place when not in use.

These bits are ideal for metal, wood or plastic.

This 21-piece drill bit set is on sale for Cyber Monday at Amazon for $25 (reduced from $30).

Atomic 20V Max lithium-ion 1/2-inch cordless ratchet bundle: $239 off

Home Depot

Take advantage of Home Depot's terrific Cyber Monday Dewalt sale and get 70 foot-pounds of max torque on this 20V brushless, cordless 1/2 inch ratchet. Durable and delivering high performance, this compact model with LED illumination allows you to tackle a variety of jobs in hard-to-reach spaces. The glass-filled nylon housing helps protect your tool from damage caused by some oils and solvents.

This Dewalt ratchet bundle includes two 20V Max XR premium lithium-ion 5.0 AH battery packs. You can purchase this at the Home Depot Cyber Monday sale for $199 (reduced from $438).





Dewalt 20V Max 7-1/4-inch circular saw with brake: $120 off

Amazon

This battery powered, cordless Dewalt saw (11"L x 8"W x 10"H) earns 4.7 stars on Amazon from buyers who laud the saw's power and precision cutting.

The brushless motor provides 550 rpm maintaining speed under load. This circular saw provides 330 crosscuts in 2/x (pine) and the 7 1/4-inch blade provides 2 9/16-inch cutting capacity at 90 degrees.

This easy-to-use Dewalt saw has a bevel capacity up to 57 degrees for increased versatility.

It's on sale at Amazon for $129 (reduced from $249).

Dewalt 20V MAX XR multi-tool kit: Save 52%

Amazon

Now here is a deal: This Dewalt multi-tool battery-powered, cordless tool kit includes one three-speed oscillating tool, one sanding pad, one accessory storage box, 25 sheets of sandpaper, one wood-with-nails blade, one charger, one kit bag, two AH batteries, one universal accessory adapter, one fast-cut wood blade and one depth guide.

Users can set their speed between three settings, while the brushless motor of the Dewalt oscillating tool delivers up to 57% more run time over brushed alternatives. The dual-grip variable-speed trigger on the oscillating tool gives users ultimate speed and application control. Accessories can be quickly and easily changed, thanks to Dewalt's quick-change system.

This Dewalt tool kit is on sale for Cyber Monday at Amazon for $129 (reduced from $269).

Dewalt cordless drill And impact driver power tool combo kit: Save 46%

Amazon

Powered by lithium-ion batteries, this lightweight Dewalt power tool combo kit includes one 20-volt Max lithium impact driver and one 20-volt Max Lithium drill driver, two 20-volt lithium-ion 1.3AH battery packs, one 20-volt maximum charger and a contractor bag.

Constructed with a compact and lightweight design that can easily navigate small spaces, this set features one-handed bit loading, 300-UWO of power and a 3-LED light right offering visibility without shadows.

You can purchase this terrific Dewalt combo kit at Amazon, $129 (reduced from $239).

Dewalt 20V Max XR compact reciprocating saw: $129 ($90 off)

Amazon

This lightweight reciprocating saw (the tool is only five pounds) has up to 2.5x more runtime and a keyless four-position blade clamp for quick and easy blade changes and cutting versatility.

This Dewalt saw features 1- 1/8-inch stroke length and a variable-speed trigger that delivers up to 2,900 SPM. This saw also features an LED light, designed to illuminate dark work areas.

Save 41% on this Dewalt saw for Cyber Moday at Amazon by paying just $129 (reduced from $219).

Are Dewalt tools worth the price?



Durable, powerful and lightweight, Dewalt tools are some of the best tools on the market. Designed to be used in small spaces, most Dewalt tools feature one-hand accessory and bit changes and LED illumination that lights up your work space without creating a shadow. For price and quality comparisons, you can check out Dewalt competitor Craftsman, also on sale for Cyber Monday.

Looking for even more Cyber Monday deals? Fashion, beauty, sports fan gear, fitness equipment, furniture, appliances, mattresses, toys – no matter the category, we have your holiday shopping needs covered. Plus, we're sharing ways to help you make your dollar work harder during Cyber Week and beyond.

