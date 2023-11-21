Hulu just launched its Black Friday sale: Get it for 99 cents per month
If ever there was incentive to stay in this weekend, feast on Thanksgiving leftovers and dive into terrific Black Friday 2023 deals, it would be this season's Black Friday streaming deals -- starting with the just-announced Hulu sale. For just 99 cents a month for the first year, you'll get access to Hulu's mammoth library of original programming ("The Bear" season 3 is coming in 2024).
That's a savings of 87% for a whole year. There will be no better time to sign up for Hulu than this sale, so take advantage of this incredible Black Friday streaming deal while you can. You can also upgrade to add Disney + for just $2 more per month for the first year or streaming.
The best part, the Black Friday Hulu sale is live now. You don't have to wait until Friday to saving on all that terrific Hulu content waiting for you. Keep reading for how to save big on Hulu. (And while you're at it, check out this Black Friday deal on Paramount+ -- it's $1.99 per month for your first three months.)
Hulu Black Friday sale: Get Hulu for $0.99 per month for a year
Featuring high-quality original programming, Hulu is on sale for Black Friday 2023. Access hit shows like "Only Murderers In The Building", "The Bear" and "The Kardashians" anytime. Or bundle it with Disney+ to stream Star Wars content, Marvel, Pixar and more for $2 extra per month.
Hulu Black Friday deal: Get Hulu for 99 cents per month for a year (with ads) for the first year, an 87% savings. You'll pay $7.99 per month after the first year and you can cancel anytime. This Black Friday streaming deal ends Nov. 28, 2023.
Or ditch cable and get Hulu+ Live TV
If you're thinking of breaking up with your cable company upgrade to Hulu + Live TV to get local TV coverage plus Hulu. You can sign up for this plan using the link above, but note there's no associated Black Friday deal.
What you'll get with Hulu + Live TV:
- Watch the NFL, including the NFL Network
- The bundle features access to 90 channels, including ABC, NBC, CBS, ESPN and more including both Fox and FS1.
- Unlimited DVR storage is also included.
- Exclusive live regular season NFL games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more
- Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month.
