Best extended Cyber Monday Chromebook deals you can still shop Tuesday

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

CBS Essentials

If you need a new laptop computer, you might want to consider a Chromebook instead. They're even more portable than their larger counterparts, and they're perfect for anyone who uses the cloud to store files or prefers the Chrome OS. Cyber Monday is one of the best times to buy a Chromebook -- and as it turns out, when it comes to Chromebook deals, Cyber Monday looks like it's been extended to Tuesday. If you're ready to choose one to either bring home or gift for the holidays, there are tons up for grabs right now.

One of our favorite steals is on the 2022 Acer Chromebook 315. Right now, it's a whopping 62% off at Amazon. That's a price tag of just $230, down from its normal price of $599. You get a Celeron Chromebook with 4GB RAM and a 64GB SSD for half the price of a cheaper laptop, and Acer is a reliable brand you'll be satisfied with, especially since this one is a great performer, and a laptop that'll keep you in business as long as you need it, whether you're chatting on your commute or putting together a PowerPoint.

Our team of expert consumer electronics shoppers has curated the best of what's available in Chromebooks deals today, so keep reading for our picks for the best extended Cyber Monday Chromebook deals we could find. Even if you don't decide to lock in a purchase on a fun-sized laptop computer, we've got you covered for whatever you're shopping for today. And don't forget to check out the best extended Cyber Monday sales and deals on everything from TVs to Apple products for even more great buys. We'll be serving them up as often as we find them.

Acer Chromebook 315, 62% off

Amazon

This Acer Chromebook is a nice, compact option that just about anyone could benefit from. It boasts a large, 15.6" HD IPS touchscreen display and it weighs only 2.76 pounds, with an impressive 12.5 hours of battery life. Under the hood, it's packing a Celeron N4020, 4GB RAM, a 64GB SSD, and several ports for added connectivity.

It's the perfect choice for students, or anyone who wants a great computer without having to drag any large laptop with them around. Plus, it's extremely affordable right now at Amazon. It's 62% off, which makes it just $230. That's down from its usual price of $599.

It won't last long at this price, so if you're interested in adding one of the best Chromebooks available to your collection right now, this is going to be the one you'll want to go for.

Acer Chromebook Spin 513, 23% off

Amazon

It's hard to beat this convertible Chromebook at Amazon. Not only can it perform as a smaller laptop running on Chrome OS, but you can simply flip it around to use the touchscreen as a tablet. The 13.3" IPS touchscreen display includes a layer of Gorilla Glass for additional durability, but the insides certainly aren't anything to sneeze at, either.

Inside this convertible Chromebook are the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Compute Platform with a Qualcomm Kryo 468 Octa-core CPU and a Qualcomm Adreno 618 CPU. With 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage, and supportive metal hinge, it's durable and should last you through several seasons.

It's also super affordable. Normally $280, it's available at Amazon for $216. That's 23% off its normal price. Grab one before it goes off sale if you're interested in having a Chromebook that can also be used as a tablet.

Samsung Chromebook 4, 18% off

Walmart

Whether you're buying a Chromebook for yourself or for a family member, you don't want to break the bank on one, especially if it's primarily going to be for your kids' use. This especially affordable Chromebook is 18% off, making an already budget-priced computer even cheaper. And you can't beat low prices, no matter what kind of package they come in.

The Samsung Chromebook 4 is a fantastic pick that comes packing a Celeron N4020, with 4GB RAM and 64GB SSD. It isn't the most lavish on the market, but for this price, it doesn't matter so much. The 11.6-inch screen is plenty big enough for kids to use for homework, or to give younger hands who aren't quite too small for a tablet, but not old enough for a premium laptop.

Get this Chromebook for just $129 at Walmart, which is 18% off its normal price of $159. It's on sale as part of Walmart's Cyber Monday and Cyber Week promotions, so make sure you get yours for that lucky giftee in your life before it's gone.

Lenovo 3i Chromebook, 5% off

Amazon

This Lenovo Chromebook is a bit pricier than some of the other options on offer, but for good reason. Not only is it durable and reliable, but it's a great performer as well. Its stunning 15" FHD display rocks narrow bezels so you get more space on your screen to work with as well as wider viewing angles.

Inside, it has an Intel Celeron N4500 to keep things moving as well as 8GB of RAM and 64GB of local storage. It even includes a numpad in case you need to work on any number-centric tasks -- and a full-size keyboard is certainly a boon when it comes to laptops or portable computers.

You can pick up the Lenovo 3i Chromebook right now for just $284 at Amazon. That's 5% off, or $15 off its normal price of $300. This Chromebook rarely goes on sale, so even though this is a small discount, it's still worth locking in. But act quickly, because Lenovo Chromebooks art in high demand when they are discounted.

Dell Chromebook 3110, 35% off

Dell Chromebook 3110 Laptop

This sleek Chromebook is one of the more durable models we've seen. It includes rubberized edges, rounded corners, and a spill-resistant keyboard that should protect it from all the crumbs, dust, and dirt you can throw at it. But please don't throw them.

Inside, the Chromebook has an Intel Celeron N4500 with an 11.6-inch display with a 60Hz resolution. It also includes 4GB of memory and 32GB of storage. It also boasts a battery life of 12 hours and 20 minutes, so it can last you all day long if you need it to.

Right now, you can get it from Dell for just $259. That's 35% off its normal price of $400, so you're getting a pretty great deal here, especially if you want something a little more "oomph" than the vanilla models without sturdier builds. Plus, it comes attached with Dell's reputation for reliable computers, so you can rest assured you'll be getting something capable of being your daily driver.

What's the difference between a laptop and a Chromebook?

The simple answer is this: a laptop is larger and typically more powerful than the smaller, web-based, Cloud-dependent Chromebook. Chromebooks run Chrome OS - perfect for obsessive Gmail and Drive users who love the cloud. Browsing, streaming, casual tasks - it excels in these areas while staying super simple.

Traditional Windows and Apple machines go way further though. Want crazy power for heavy gaming, designing or programming? Look no further. You can fill it with software to your heart's content. Plus, there's more storage for all your locally-saved stuff too.

Design-wise, Chromebooks tend towards lighter weights and long battery life. They're nice and portable. Traditional laptops range from featherweight powerhouses to bulkier workhorse models too, though the heavier laptops tend to be more geared toward gamers or those who need heavy-duty workstations.

In terms of price, Chromebooks also save you some serious cash. You can get one for a few hundred dollars easily, even when they aren't on sale. Traditional means being ready to spend more, especially for max performance when you're looking for a laptop.

In the end, it all boils down to your needs. If you're only looking to take on some casual web tasks, it's team Chromebook all the way. But power users, entertainment lovers, gamers, remote workers typically need a more traditional beast. There is no one correct purchase to make, however. It's all going to depend on what kind of things you need from your new computer.

Looking for even more extended Cyber Monday deals? Fashion, beauty, sports fan gear, fitness equipment, furniture, appliances, mattresses, toys – no matter the category, we have your holiday shopping needs covered. Plus, we're sharing ways to help you make your dollar work harder during Cyber Week and beyond.