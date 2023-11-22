Sling TV Black Friday streaming deal: Get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite and $30 off your first month

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's beginning to look a lot like Black Friday. The Black Friday streaming deals are coming in, offering big savings on top-tier streaming services that deliver high-quality content, sports and movies. Sling TV, the cost-effective streaming service that offers access to NBC, ABC, CBS, Fox and other network programming and live sports games just dropped a gift with a terrific Sling TV Black Friday deal.

For a limited time, get save 50% on your first month of Sling TV and get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite, which turns most TVs into a streaming device. The best part of the Sling TV Black Friday deal is that it's already live. Keep reading for more on this terrific streaming deal.

Sling TV Black Friday sale: Get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite and $30 off

If you're looking for an easy, cost-effective way to access your favorite shows, networks and sports events, or if you don't have cable TV at all, the Sling TV Black Friday 2023 sale makes viewing your favorite content even easier and affordable. The streamer offers access to the NFL Network, local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available) and ESPN with its Orange + Blue Tier plan.

Another perk to a Sling TV subscription, Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups.

What you'll get with Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

There are no contracts, so you can cancel anytime.

Sling TV Black Friday deal: While the plan normally costs $60 per month, the streamer is currently offering a 50% off Black Friday promotion for your first month. You'll pay just $30. You'll also get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite as a Black Friday bonus, so you can watch Sling TV on whatever TV you want.

You can learn more by tapping the button below.

More Black Friday streaming deals to shop today

Sling TV isn't the only streamer to offer a Black Friday deal today -- almost all of them are offering Black Friday deals. Paramount+ is offering three months for $2 per month, while Peacock is offering a full year of streaming for $2 per month. There's a must-see Hulu Black Friday deal, too -- you can get a yearly subscription for 99 per month and add on Disney+ for another $2 per month.

Many streaming services have seen price hikes lately, so this is your best chance to sign up at much-lower-than-usual prices. These Black Friday streaming deals expire soon, so now's the time to subscribe.

