The best tech and home deals at Walmart's huge 4th of July sale today

Summer is officially here, bringing better weather and longer nights with brighter mornings. It's a great time of year to refresh your entire home from top to bottom. Whether you're dreaming of a new TV, looking to spruce up your patio or trying to save a few dollars on essentials, you'll find all of that and more at Walmart right now.

From steep discounts on TVs to can't-miss buys on ice makers and ceramic cookware, Walmart has a little something for everyone on offer, including Dyson vacuums with price cuts you won't want to miss. Plus, Walmart+ members get free in-store pickup and free shipping, if your items aren't in stock at your local store.

See our picks for the best Fourth of July Walmart deals below, or tap the button below to shop all of the deals.

Best Walmart 4th of July tech deals

Now is the perfect time to buy crave-worthy Apple tech, a new television or a new gaming system -- Walmart is offering deep discounts on all sorts of tech this 4th of July. Here are our top finds to shop now.

Apple AirTags (4-Pack): $80 ($19 off)

Apple

The Apple AirTag is still your best choice when it comes to smart trackers if you have Apple devices. It syncs with iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks for some seriously impressive tracking abilities.

With the U1 ultra-wideband chip and Apple's Find My network, the AirTag accurately locates lost items, even when turned off. You can also attach an AirTag to your pet's collar to track them if they go missing. The battery lasts up to a year, and when it dies, you can just replace its battery, so no need to keep buying new ones.

AirTags also notify you if you leave behind a tagged item or if an unknown AirTag is detected near you. The only drawback is that AirTags are exclusively compatible with Apple devices, so Android users need to choose a different tracker. However, for iPhone users, AirTags are a must-have for keeping track of your most important belongings.

Samsung 65" Frame QLED 4K Smart TV: $1,496 (save $501)



Walmart

Haven't tried Samsung's Frame TV yet? You can save big on one right now, and you won't want to miss this excellent Walmart deal. This is the older version of the popular display (the new 2024 edition is available now), but that doesn't mean it's not still worth introducing to your home -- especially at this discounted price.

This QLED TV is a fantastic-looking display that you can use on a TV stand or mounted to the wall. It has beautiful color: Samsung's Frame features 100% color volume with Quantum Dot technology with billions of colors. It has nearly zero light reflection and an expanded range of color and contrast so you can customize it to your liking.

Where it truly shines is its Art Mode, though. You can use it as a canvas that hangs on the wall to display your favorite photos and artwork. Use Samsung's selection of art from museums and galleries across the world or your own photos. It'll blend effortlessly into your decor.

You can get the 65-inch Samsung Frame TV at the clearance price of $1,496, which is $501 off its original price of $1,997. It will likely sell out, so it's a good idea to lock one in now to score the clearance discount.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation): $89 (save $40)

Amazon

Now is the perfect time to score a pair of Apple's top-rated AirPods at one of their lowest prices ever. Walmart is currently offering a $40 discount, bringing the noise-canceling earbuds down to just $89 for a limited time.

These AirPods deliver rich audio sound and easily connect for seamless use and switching between all your devices. They come with a quick-charging lightning case, ensuring they're always powered up when you need them.

The AirPods (second generation) with charging case are now $89, which is $40 off their list price of $129.

Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm, GPS): $299 (save $100)

Walmart

The Apple Watch Series 9 is the most recent in Apple's smartwatch lineup, outside of the rugged Ultra 2 model. And it's very much worth picking up, especially if you're trying to figure out which one to buy.

It's good for daily tasks like texting and answering or making calls. Health insights like ECG, SpO2 monitoring and menstrual cycle tracking join must-have basics like fitness metrics and crash detection.

You can snag this 41mm GPS-only configuration of the Series 9 for $299 at Walmart, which is $100 off its usual price of $399. Be advised, however, that this model does not come with the blood oxygen monitoring feature on board, as those models were taken off of the market in January.

Apple iPad (9th gen): $249 (save $80)



Amazon

Need a new tablet? Prefer to buy an Apple iPad over an Android tablet? You can't go wrong with this ninth-generation Apple iPad (2021) that's available at a great price.

While this isn't the newest and fastest iPad you can buy right now, this model still has plenty of get-up-and-go. It's powered by the Apple A13 Bionic processor, which helps to ensure smooth performance. Featuring a 10.2-inch Liquid Retina display, this iPad boasts bright, crystal clear colors and excellent contrast if you're into using it for reading. It also serves up impressive battery life, with up to 10 hours on a single charge.

This iPad is especially great for students or workers who need a reliable daily driver for homework or productivity – or just for watching their favorite shows.

Best Walmart 4th of July home deals

Upgrade your bedroom, kitchen, living room or outdoor patio this summer with these Walmart home deals.

Costway 4-piece rattan patio set: $200 (save $169)

Walmart

This four-piece outdoor furniture set offers comfort and convenient seating for up to four people. All of the seating includes plush cushions. Each piece in the set also features a stylish and timeless rattan wicker design.

The set includes a bench, two one-person chairs and a coffee table with a tempered glass top. It's all made from steel and rattan to provide long-lasting durability. If the cushions get dirty, simply zip off the cushion covers and wash them.

Right now, you can save $169 and purchase this set for $200 at Walmart. We like that the four pieces can easily be rearranged to accommodate socializing, dining or relaxing with refreshing drinks while you're entertaining friends and family. This low-cost set is an easy way to give your backyard, porch or patio an instant makeover using furniture that's functional, comfortable and stylish.

Blackstone griddle and charcoal grill combo: $177 (save $52)

Walmart

Get ready for outdoor cooking versatility with the Blackstone griddle and grill. This all-in-one griddle allows you to bake, sear, roast, sauté and air fry, expanding the options beyond your typical grill. With a spacious cooking surface and dual shelves (with hooks for grilling utensils), it's perfect for feeding large groups.

Blackstone griddle and grill combo, $177 (reduced from $229)

Ktaxon sectional couch with chaise: $650 (save $325)

Walmart

Looking for a comfortable, stylish and affordable sofa for your family? This sectional is just the thing you need. It measures 120 x 56 x 33 inches and comes with double-layer cushions and an ottoman that's designed to provide ample seating for guests.

The chenille fabric and firm cushions offer durability and support for a sturdy sofa that's built to last. Plus, the beige hue makes it perfect for any living space or home decor style.

Regularly $975, this beautiful sectional is now on sale for $650 at Walmart.





Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 12-piece ceramic non-stick cookware set: $119 (save $30)

Walmart

Now's the perfect time to give your kitchen a stylish upgrade: Walmart has discounted this 12-piece ceramic Beautiful by Drew Barrymore cookware set. It includes an 8-inch fry pan, 10-inch fry pan, 3-quart saute pan, 2-quart saucepan, 5-quart Dutch oven, cookware protectors and utensils. The cookware is oven-safe up to 500 degrees and dishwasher-safe, though hand washing is recommended.

"I was all smiles unpacking this set," says one verified Walmart reviewer. "This set is so beautiful I wish I could display them on shelving instead of in a drawer at the bottom of my oven."

Regularly $149, get this gorgeous cookware set at Walmart for $119, a savings of $30.

Auseo Portable Countertop Ice Maker: $69 (save $23)



Walmart

This countertop ice maker creates 9 pieces of delicious ice in just 8 minutes, which is plenty to chill any beverage.

This quick ice maker is also self-cleaning: just hold the on/off button for five seconds after you add water to its reservoir and it'll start a cleaning cycle. There's no scrubbing work needed here.

The machine creates uniform bullet-shaped ice that doesn't stick together. It's a steal at just $69, down from its original price of $92.

Mlily Ego Black 10" gel memory foam mattress: $239 and up (save $70)

Walmart

If you need a new mattress, Walmart can help you save a significant amount of money with this deal on the Mlily Ego Black memory foam mattress. With it, you'll get a great price on ridiculously comfortable bedding.

This mattress is meant to help keep sleepers cool thanks to its ventilated copper gel technology. This tech helps to make the mattress more breathable, so you don't wake up in the middle of the night and need to cool off.

You get a 10-year warranty on the mattress which covers defects and damages. It's important to keep in mind that you won't get a lengthy trial period like other mattress sellers, as Walmart doesn't offer that perk.

Right now, you can get this mattress starting at just $239, which is $70 off its normal price of $309.

Best 4th of July cleaning deals at Walmart

Clean your home this summer with a powerful new vacuum or electric scrubber.

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum: $350 (save $120)

Walmart

The Dyson V8 is a great vacuum, and one of the best, most reliable you'll find when it comes to the Dyson line. It offers super powerful suction, lightweight maneuverability and more. And it's now super affordable at Walmart.

Not only does it look cool, but it has a great brush tool with a cleaner that can deep clean carpets and hard floors. It uses hair removal vanes to break through long hair and pet hair alike, so it won't get tripped up when you run it.

It can run for 40 minutes at a time and can convert to a small handheld vacuum that you can use to reach those tiny nooks and crannies all over your home. Plus, it comes with a set of four accessories you can use to make tidying up a bit easier.

If you need to clean up pet hair or other debris in hard-to-reach places, this stick vacuum can help get the job done. It's on sale for $350 right now at Walmart, which is $120 off its normal price.

Idoo electric spin scrubber: $50 (save $60)



Walmart

Have to clean the bathroom? Don't attack it with a roll of paper towels. Bring a power scrubber into the mix and you'll never have a better-looking shower and toilet -- or kitchen, for that matter.

This cordless electric cleaning brush has a motor that runs at 435 RPM to effortlessly cut through the most stubborn stains you can bring it. It's great to be used anywhere you have tile, shower glass, hard floor, and patio furniture. Plus, it has five types of brush heads to facilitate better cleaning.

You can get it from Walmart for just $50, a huge price cut from its original MSRP of $110.

Ecovacs Yeedi Robot Vacuum and Mop: $310 (save $119)

Walmart

Don't spend all your extra time vacuuming and mopping your home. Leave all that to the robots. That's what they're good at! This one can do both: vacuum and mop.

This sleek robot vacuum and mop is perfect for sweeping up dirt and debris, and then mopping the areas of your home that need a glow-up. It empties itself into a large 2.5L dust bin.

The robot vacuum and mop combo boasts a suction power of 3000Pa and a 200-minute runtime on a single charge. If it does happen to run out of battery, it will automatically resume its previous activities once it's recharged.

This robot vacuum and mop hybrid is currently on sale at Walmart for just $310, which is $119 off its normal price.



