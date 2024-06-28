Walmart is practically giving away this bestselling 4-piece rattan patio furniture set for 4th of July

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Want to level up your outdoor living space this summer? Head on over to Walmart -- the Walmart website that is -- because we found a really fantastic deal on a top-rated rattan patio furniture set for $200. CBS Essentials readers are going crazy for it: It's our bestselling patio set of 2024.

Right now you can get this 4.2-star rated patio set by Costway that includes two single chairs with cushions (23.5" x 25" x 31"), a loveseat with a cushion (43.5" x 25" x 31") and a tempered glass top coffee table (35" x 18" x 17.5") that supports up to 165 pounds. The chairs support up to 400 pounds. The washable cushions are available in white, turquoise, red, navy and beige.

"This patio furniture looks great and is very comfortable," a Walmart reviewer said. "All the pieces and hardware were clearly marked and the assembly instructions were easy to follow. Very well satisfied."

Originally priced at $369, you can get this four-piece patio furniture set at Walmart starting at $200. Shipping is included.

Tappio 3-piece bistro set with table: $83

On a tight budget this spring? Here's an outdoor patio furniture solution for under $100. This three-piece rattan set includes two chairs (23" x 23" x 28") and a table (15.75" x 15.75" x 17").

"I love my set," says one verified Walmart reviewer. "I use it for my upper balcony at my townhouse. It's the perfect size and the seats are wide so you don't feel like you are going to have to squeeze in the chair and break it. They look a little low when you put them together but are actually a good height."

Regularly $130, you can score this patio furniture deal starting at $83 at Walmart now.

OC Orange Casual 3-piece outdoor sectional: $230



This three-piece rattan patio set, rated 4.4 stars by Walmart reviewers, includes a loveseat (26.8" x 49.2" x 26"), lounge (27.2" x 49.2" x 26") and table with a tempered glass top (21.65" x 21.65" x 12.6"). The polyester cushions feature a zipper for easy removal and cleaning.

"Super easy to assemble, comfy and good looking," says one verified Walmart reviewer.

Regularly $530, get this three-piece set on sale at Walmart now starting at $230.

Rattan eight-piece outdoor furniture set: $316

Need more seating for your guests this spring and summer? This eight-piece patio furniture set includes four chairs (23" x 22.5" x 32.5"), two loveseats (41" x 23.5" x 32.5"), two tempered glass coffee tables (27.5" x 16" x 16") and washable cushions.

Says one Walmart reviewer about the 4-star-rated rattan patio set: "I love the set, I use it almost every morning. The assembly was easy and the seating is comfortable. I bought the double set, one for under my carport, one for the garden.

Save on this bestselling outdoor patio furniture set at Walmart now. It's available in six colors, ranging from turquoise to gray.

Regularly $510, get this patio set at Walmart for $316.

Rattan outdoor patio daybed: $220

Lounge all spring and summer on this rattan outdoor patio daybed (61" x 52" x 27.5"). The washable cushions are available in five colors. Supports up to 800 pounds. Prices vary by color, though most are on sale.

It's rated 4.0 stars at Walmart.

"This outdoor daybed is exactly as described and pictured," said a Walmart reviewer. "Looked for a year to find an affordable one. This was it!"

Regularly $389, get this patio set at Walmart starting at $220.

Rattan 3-piece outdoor furniture set: $200

Looking for furniture for a smaller outside space? Check out this three-piece rattan set. There are eight colorways available.

Perfect for small spaces, this patio furniture set includes two single chairs (26.5" x 26.5" x 30") and a glass-top coffee table (19.5" x 19.5" x 19.5"). The cushion covers are zippered for easy removal and washing. The chairs support up to 390 pounds.

"Really nice set for the price," a Walmart reviewer says about this 4.2-star patio set.

Find this set at Walmart starting at $200, reduced from $389.



