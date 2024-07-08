What to know about Walmart's rival Amazon Prime Day sale, 'Walmart Deals,' happening today

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walmart

Stay sharp, shoppers. Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner, with deals dropping up to the big days: Tuesday, July 16 and Wednesday, July 17. But Prime Day isn't the only huge savings event in town. Walmart is gearing up for one of its biggest deal extravaganzas yet: Walmart Deals.

During this rival Prime Day sale, you'll have the opportunity to shop hundreds of deals on a wide range of popular items. Whether you're looking for the latest electronics, home essentials, toys, or travel necessities, Walmart Deals will have a little something for everyone. Plus, with discounts on back-to-school supplies, you'll be able to grab some of the necessities you'll need for your family to start the year off right. Walmart+ members get their first pick of the deals.

Still have questions about Walmart Deals and what you can expect from the event? Read on to have them answered so you can be as prepared as possible. Those savings aren't going to scoop themselves up.

What is Walmart Deals?

Walmart Deals is what Walmart is calling its "largest deals event" that will bring customers the chance to save big on a wide variety of items across various categories. It will be taking place online via the Walmart app and Walmart digital storefront, starting today, July 8, 2024.

The Walmart Deals sale opens to the general public at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT). Paid Walmart+ subscribers get five hours of early access to shopping all of today's deals, including those we've listed below. They can start shopping the Walmart Deals sale starting at noon ET (9:00 a.m. PT) on Monday.

From electronics like smart TVs and laptops to home essentials like vacuum cleaners and air purifiers, Walmart Deals is putting tons of goodies on sale that you can shop in tandem with Amazon's Prime Day deals.

The event also features discounts on toys, patio furniture, and travel accessories, so you can find something for everyone you may be shopping for.

Walmart+ memberships are half price this week

If you're not a Walmart+ member yet, now is the time to join: Walmart+ memberships are half price this week during the Walmart Deals sale event. Normally $98 annually, you can score a Walmart+ membership for $49 right now.

Not only do Walmart+ members get early access to Walmart Deals, members get free delivery from their local Walmart store, returns picked up from home, member savings on fuel and a complimentary subscription to the Paramount+ streaming service, which gives subscribers access to all NFL games airing on CBS next season. (Note: CBS Essentials and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of Paramount.)

Tap the button below to get in on this Walmart+ deal while it lasts. Hurry, the Walmart+ deal is good this week only.

What kind of sales can you expect to see during Walmart Deals?

Walmart is already advertising some of the deals you can find during its Walmart Deals event. You'll be able to save hundreds across the retailer's various categories, but here are some of the deals that you can go ahead and bookmark to come back to once the event begins in earnest.

Apple AirTags (4-Pack): $80 ($19 off)

Apple

The Apple AirTag is still your best choice when it comes to smart trackers if you have Apple devices. It syncs with iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks for some seriously impressive tracking abilities.

With the U1 ultra-wideband chip and Apple's Find My network, the AirTag accurately locates lost items, even when turned off. You can also attach an AirTag to your pet's collar to track them if they go missing. The battery lasts up to a year, and when it dies, you can just replace its battery, so no need to keep buying new ones.

AirTags also notify you if you leave behind a tagged item or if an unknown AirTag is detected near you. The only drawback is that AirTags are exclusively compatible with Apple devices, so Android users need to choose a different tracker. However, for iPhone users, AirTags are a must-have for keeping track of your most important belongings.

This pack of four AirTags is now $80 (reduced from $99).

Costway 4-piece rattan patio set: $200 (save $169)

Walmart

This four-piece outdoor furniture set offers comfort and convenient seating for up to four people. All of the seating includes plush cushions. Each piece in the set also features a stylish and timeless rattan wicker design.

The set includes a bench, two one-person chairs and a coffee table with a tempered glass top. It's all made from steel and rattan to provide long-lasting durability. If the cushions get dirty, simply zip off the cushion covers and wash them.

Right now, you can save $169 and purchase this set for $200 at Walmart. We like that the four pieces can easily be rearranged to accommodate socializing, dining or relaxing with refreshing drinks while you're entertaining friends and family. This low-cost set is an easy way to give your backyard, porch or patio an instant makeover using furniture that's functional, comfortable and stylish.

Kingchii wood pellet grill and smoker: $270 (save $80)



Walmart

This wood pellet grill from Kingchii features digital temperature controls and easy auto-ignition. This portable grill is perfect for picnics, camping and gatherings. It's easy to fold and transport, and cleanup is a breeze.

This grill is rated 4.5 stars at Walmart. "Don't waste money on Pit Boss or other big-name grills," says one verified buyer. "This smoker [is] just as good."

The Kingchii wood pellet grill and smoker is now on sale for $270 (reduced from $350).

Auseo Portable Countertop Ice Maker: $69 (save $23)



Walmart

This countertop ice maker creates 9 pieces of delicious ice in just 8 minutes, which is plenty to chill any beverage.

This quick ice maker is also self-cleaning: just hold the on/off button for five seconds after you add water to its reservoir and it'll start a cleaning cycle. There's no scrubbing work needed here.

The machine creates uniform bullet-shaped ice that doesn't stick together. It's a steal at just $69, down from its original price of $92.

Idoo electric spin scrubber: $50 (save $60)



Walmart

Have to clean the bathroom? Don't attack it with a roll of paper towels. Bring a power scrubber into the mix and you'll never have a better-looking shower and toilet -- or kitchen, for that matter.

This cordless electric cleaning brush has a motor that runs at 435 RPM to effortlessly cut through the most stubborn stains you can bring it. It's great to be used anywhere you have tile, shower glass, hard floor, and patio furniture. Plus, it has five types of brush heads to facilitate better cleaning.

You can get it from Walmart for just $50, a huge price cut from its original MSRP of $110.

Acer Aspire 3: $359 (save $140)

Acer

This Acer Aspire 3 laptop comes with Windows 11 Home preinstalled. It offers a 15.6-inch, 1080p resolution display and comes configured with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB capacity SSD for storage. The laptop runs using the AMD Ryzen 7 5700U octa-core processor (with a 4.3 GHz processor speed) and a Radeon Graphics GPU. Battery life is up to 6.5 hours.

This edition of the Aspire 3 features a traditional laptop design. It measures 9.5 x 14.29 x 0.78 inches and weighs it at just 3.92 pounds, so it's easy to carry. This is the ideal entry-level Windows laptop that'll handle all of your everyday mobile computing tasks with ease. You also get a built-in 720p resolution webcam and support for Wi-Fi 6, so its ready to handle video calling, virtual meetings and even some casual online gaming.

Whether you need a new and affordable laptop for yourself, your kids, or someone else in your life who wants a Windows computer without all of the advanced tech that comes with a high price, we recommend this Acer Aspire 3, especially now that it's on sale at Walmart.

This bestselling laptop is on sale for $140 off, which brings the price of the popular Acer Aspire 3 down to just $359.

359Mlily Ego Black 10" gel memory foam mattress: $239 and up (save $70)

Walmart

If you need a new mattress, Walmart can help you save a significant amount of money with this deal on the Mlily Ego Black memory foam mattress. You'll get a great price on ridiculously comfortable bedding.

This mattress is meant to help keep sleepers cool thanks to its ventilated copper gel technology. This tech helps to make the mattress more breathable, so you don't wake up in the middle of the night and need to cool off.

You get a 10-year warranty on the mattress which covers defects and damages. It's important to keep in mind that you won't get a lengthy trial period like other mattress sellers, as Walmart doesn't offer that perk.

Right now, you can get this mattress starting at just $239, which is $70 off its normal price of $309.

Samsung 65" Frame QLED 4K Smart TV: $1,496 (save $501)



Walmart

Haven't tried Samsung's Frame TV yet? You can save big on one right now, and you won't want to miss this excellent Walmart deal. This is the older version of the popular display (the new 2024 edition is available now), but that doesn't mean it's not still worth introducing to your home -- especially at this discounted price.

This QLED TV is a fantastic-looking display that you can use on a TV stand or mounted to the wall. It has beautiful color: Samsung's Frame features 100% color volume with Quantum Dot technology with billions of colors. It has nearly zero light reflection and an expanded range of color and contrast so you can customize it to your liking.

Where it truly shines is its Art Mode, though. You can use it as a canvas that hangs on the wall to display your favorite photos and artwork. Use Samsung's selection of art from museums and galleries across the world or your own photos. It'll blend effortlessly into your decor.

You can get the 65-inch Samsung Frame TV at the clearance price of $1,479, which is more than $500 off its original price of $1,997. It will likely sell out, so it's a good idea to lock one in now to score the clearance discount.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation): $89 (save $40)

Amazon

Now is the perfect time to score a pair of Apple's top-rated AirPods at one of their lowest prices ever. Walmart is currently offering a $40 discount, bringing the noise-canceling earbuds down to just $89 for a limited time.

These AirPods deliver rich audio sound and easily connect for seamless use and switching between all your devices. They come with a quick-charging lightning case, ensuring they're always powered up when you need them.

The AirPods (second generation) with charging case are now $89, which is $40 off their list price of $129.

Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm, GPS): $299 (save $100)

Walmart

The Apple Watch Series 9 is the most recent in Apple's smartwatch lineup, outside of the rugged Ultra 2 model. And it's very much worth picking up, especially if you're trying to figure out which one to buy.

It's good for daily tasks like texting and answering or making calls. Health insights like ECG, SpO2 monitoring and menstrual cycle tracking join must-have basics like fitness metrics and crash detection.

You can snag this 41mm GPS-only configuration of the Series 9 for $299 at Walmart, which is $100 off its usual price of $399. Be advised, however, that this model does not come with the blood oxygen monitoring feature on board, as those models were taken off of the market in January.

When can you shop Walmart Deals?

The Walmart Deals event kicks off on Monday, July 8, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET and runs through Thursday, July 11 at 11:59 p.m. ET. However, if you're a Walmart+ member, you'll have early access to early deals starting at noon ET on July 8.

That's a full five hours before the event opens to the general public. This early access gives Walmart+ members the chance to snag some of the best deals before they sell out. You can sign up to become a Walmart+ member ahead of the event, and it's a good idea to do so if you want to take full advantage of what's available during the sale.

Walmart offers a variety of pickup and delivery options for you to receive the items you've purchased during the sale. Whether you prefer in-store pickup, early morning delivery, late-night express delivery or next- and two-day shipping, Walmart is offering a variety of options so you can get your items easily.

Is the Walmart Deals event only open to Walmart+ members?

The Walmart Deals sales event is open to all shoppers, but you'll miss out on early opportunities to save on some of the biggest deals that go early five hours before the rest of the world can access them. If you want to take advantage of the biggest perk of being a Walmart+ member right now, sign up for the service so you can join other shoppers in snagging what they want just as the sale begins instead of having to settle for the picked-over remains of the event.

Walmart+ is $98 per year and includes free delivery from your local Walmart store, returns from home, member savings on fuel at select stations and a complimentary subscription to the Paramount+ streaming service. Tap the button below to learn more and sign up.

Note: CBS News and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of Paramount.

Is shopping the Walmart Deals event worth it?



We think shopping the 2024 Walmart Deals event will be worth it. Walmart Deals' existence overlapping with Prime Day means you have even more deals to choose from -- deals you can shop without a paid shopping membership. Walmart Deals is offering what appears to be a wide selection of goodies to choose from that you could be looking for which Prime Day may not be offering. You'll have to do a bit of exploring on your own, but as it stands, we can already tell there will be an abundance of great sales to sample when the Walmart Deals event goes live.