The 2024 Samsung Frame TV is on sale for 4th of July: Where to get the best deals

The new 2024 edition of Samsung's Frame TV is an ornate, impressive display that looks good in anyone's living room. Best of all, you don't have to wait for it to debut – it's available right now. If you've been waiting to get your hands on one, now's the best time to pick one up via Samsung or one of the other major retailers offering it on sale this Fourth of July.

(Want an even deeper discount? You can save up to $1,500 on the 2022 model Samsung Frame TV.)

As an added bonus, right now when you buy a qualifying 65-inch 2024 Frame TV, you can get a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for just $100 with your purchase, which saves you $70 off of their current price of $170. That's a good way to sweeten the deal. Note that when you buy from Samsung direct, you can pick up your order at your local Best Buy store.

If you'd prefer to shop at Amazon, you can save up to 19% off your choice of the Frame TV as discounts vary across multiple sizes. There's no bonus to be had from shopping Amazon for your TV, but you will get a few hundred dollars off depending on which model you purchase.

Meanwhile, over at Best Buy, you can save up to $100 off a Frame TV as part of Best Buy's 4th of July sales, though there's no incentive to buy – so you'll have to decide which merchant works best for you. We suggest Samsung for the discounted earbuds, since you never know when you'll need a new pair.

An already-wildly-popular smart TV just got better. Right now, you can grab the new, 2024 edition of Samsung's Frame TV and benefit from all of its exciting features.

In addition to a matte finish which greatly reduces glare, for the first time, the Frame TVs are Pantone validated for color accuracy. This makes art look even more realistic.

Right now, when you buy a qualifying 2024 Frame TV, you can get a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for just $100.

If you're ready for a way to totally transform your living space or home theater area, you can't go wrong with a Frame TV, especially since you can now get the newly-released tech at a great discount with plenty of extras.

Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV (2022): Save up to $1,500



The 2022 model of Samsung's Frame is still an excellent TV -- and a top choice of our readers. Unlike the 2024 model, you don't get Pantone validated color accuracy, but you do get a gorgeous 4K TV that doubles as a work of art on your wall.

Going with the older model can really stretch your TV budget -- it's up to $1,500 off at Samsung right now for the Fourth of July. Prices start at $550 for the 32-inch TV.

Is the 2024 Samsung Frame TV worth it?

In a word, yes. For the first time, all sizes of the Frame TV are now Pantone validated. Are on the screen looks even more authentic and like an actual painting -- just as the artist intended. You'll see more detail and more accurate colors than ever before.

Even better: Samsung is offering a curated selection of 20 art pieces each month that Frame owners can display for free. But if you subscribe to Samsung's Art Store ($5.99 per month), it now includes access to more than 2,500 artworks from world-renowned museums and galleries.

The TV is also more energy efficient. Thanks to a dynamic refresh rate, you use less electricity when you're viewing art. (When watching video content, the TV's regular refresh rate is 120Hz.) This works in conjunction with the TV's motion sensor, which turns off the TV when nobody is in the room.

Everything we love about the Frame TV (see our full review of the 2023 edition) is still on offer in this updated 2024 version. You'll enjoy a 100% color volume that takes full advantage of Samsung's Quantum Processor 4K. TV shows, movies, sports or whatever you're watching all showcase stunning, bright and accurate colors. The matte finish of the display virtually eliminates unwanted glare.

And thanks to the Frame's broad viewing angle, wherever you're sitting in the room, you'll have a clear view. As always, you can buy an optional, magnetically attachable bezel to make the Frame TV look like it's in a traditional picture frame. You can choose the bezel design (between $200 and $300 each) that matches the decor of any room. A company called Deco TV Frames also offers bezels for the Frame TV on Amazon.