Best Memorial Day 2023 deals you can shop right now

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Memorial Day is still several weeks away -- but there are already plenty of great deals available to help you get a head start on your summer shopping. Memorial Day deals are an excellent opportunity to upgrade your home and patio with some new appliances or outdoor furniture, or you can prep for your summer vacation with deep discounts on travel essentials.

Keep reading to find the best Memorial Day 2023 deals that you can shop right now.

Top Memorial Day 2023 deals in this article:

Upgrade your kitchen and laundry on the cheap: Shop the Samsung Spring Black Friday sale

Save big on this trendy luggage brand: Shop the Monos luggage sale

The best patio furniture deal of 2023: Rattan 4-piece patio furniture set, $190 (reduced from $448)

Best early Memorial Day 2023 deals to shop now

Memorial Day 2023 isn't until Monday, May 29, but there are plenty of incredible deals to be had on summer essentials right now. Take a look at our favorite deals on outdoor furniture, luggage and more.

Samsung Spring Black Friday sale: Save on refrigerators, TVs and more

Samsung

You don't have to wait for the Samsung Memorial Day sale to snag a great deal on new home appliances or Samsung tech. The Samsung Spring Black Friday sale is going on now with tons of incredible deals across all of the brand's product categories. Enjoy savings on refrigerators, washers and dryers, smart TVs and more right now.

Shop the Samsung Spring Black Friday sale

Monos luggage sale: Save 15% on top-rated luggage

Monos

Monos is a fan-favorite luggage brand that makes sleek, stylish luggage. Social media users and travel enthusiasts rave about the brand's fashionable designs and high-quality luggage options. If you're shopping for a new set of luggage for summer travel, Monos has deals to help you save on the perfect carry-on or checked bag for your next trip.

Monos hasn't yet unveiled its Memorial Day deals, but you can still check out the Monos Mother's Day sale to save right now. The brand is currently offering up to 15% off top-rated luggage, like the Monos Carry-on. You can also save up to 10% on travel accessories.

Shop the Monos luggage sale

Away luggage clearance sale

Away

Away is having a major clearance sale right now. Finding a deep discount on the premium luggage brand is rare. That's why you won't want to miss Away's current clearance deals on carry-on luggage, check-in luggage and more.

Not familiar with Away? The luggage brand is beloved by CBS Essentials readers and staff for its cool colors, high-quality, polycarbonate shells and functional design. Want to get Away this Memorial Day? Then hurry and snag these discounted Away luggage pieces while you still can. Check out the top Away deals to shop below -- many of Away's clearance discounts have already sold out, so act fast.

Away The Carry-On (petal), $250 (reduced from $275)

Away The Medium (petal), $293 (reduced from $345)

Away The Large (petal), $318 (reduced from $375)

Brooklinen: 25% off sitewide

Brooklinen

Calling all Brooklinen fans! Brooklinen is having a massive spring sale. For people not familiar with this luxury home brand, think long-stapled cotton, sustainable manufacturing practices (such as eco-friendly dyes and new organic linens) and modern, stylish colors and designs.

The luxury bedding and home brand is offering 25% off everything sitewide. That means you can save big on sheets in fun new spring colors, plush beach towels for summer vacation and even save money on the brand's new organic collection.

Shop the Brooklinen sale

Alo Yoga Aloversary sale: Up to 70% off

Alo

Alo Yoga is running a major sale right now ahead of Memorial Day. You can currently save 30% off sitewide during the Alo Yoga Aloversary sale. Some items are even marked down by up to 70%.

Get all the essentials for your summer workouts -- or pickup some cozy summer styles and sunglasses for your next vacation now.

Shop the Alo Yoga Aloversary sale

Our Place: Save up to 25% sitewide

Our Place

Looking to upgrade your cookware for the summer? The Our Place Spring Sale is on now. The deals event is a great chance to save on some of the brand's most popular kitchen essentials. Our Place's ultra-trendy Always Pan is marked down during the sale. You can take up to 25% off on the coveted kitchen item today, plus shop deals on tons of Our Place items.

Shop the Our Place sale

Best early Memorial Day 2023 deals on Amazon

Score early Memorial Day deals on furniture, tech and more at Amazon.

Best Choice Products 3-piece outdoor bistro set: Save 25%

Amazon

This three-piece conversation bistro set is an excellent option for anyone looking for simple, budget-friendly patio furniture. This wicker set includes two chairs and a small outdoor table. It's perfect for smaller patios, and priced just right. Rated 4.5 stars.

Best Choice Products 3-piece outdoor bistro set, $120 (reduced from $160)

28" Samsonite Winfield 2: Save 36%

Amazon

The updated 28-inch Samsonite Winfield 2 has garnered over 19,000 positive reviews on Amazon with buyers praising its durability, sleek appearance and smooth rolling.

This suitcase comes with multi-directional spinner wheels for effortless mobility. It's also expandable to help you pack everything you need for your next trip.

The Samsonite Winfield 2 check-in is currently 36% off on Amazon. It comes in 14 colors. Prices vary by color.

28" Samsonite Winfield 2 check-in luggage, $198 (reduced from $310)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: $219 and up

Samsung

This is huge -- the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is on sale right now for the lowest price we've ever seen.

If you've been waiting for the price to drop on the coveted smart watch, now is your chance. The stylish wearable is one of the top smartwatches of 2023 and it's never this cheap. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 features 10W smart-charging capabilities -- a notable upgrade from the slower 5W charging offered by the prior model. It offers an advanced workout algorithm and sleep tracking technology.

The watch includes an advanced bioactive sensor that collects more accurate data. This data can be managed and tracked in the Samsung Health app. You can get the Galaxy Watch 5 for as low as $220.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm, Bluetooth), $219 (reduced from $270)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm, LTE), $250 (reduced from $330)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm, LTE), $279 (reduced from $360)

Le Creuset Dutch oven: 20% off

Amazon

Le Creuset is one of the trendiest cookware brands of 2023. The brand is known for its high-quality and beautifully designed pieces, including its statement-piece Dutch ovens. Right now, Amazon is offering the Le Creuset enameled cast iron Dutch oven for 20% off. The coveted cookware brand sports a premium price tag, so you'll definitely want to take advantage of this opportunity to save.

This Dutch oven is made with cast iron, a material beloved by baking and cooking enthusiasts for its even heat distribution. The 4.8-star-rated product is easy to clean and features a chip-resistant coating.

Price varies by color. Right now you'll get the best deal on the "Flame" color option.

Le Creuset enameled cast iron Dutch oven, $370 (reduced from $460)

Save $50 on PS5 consoles

Sony

After a long period of being out of stock, the Sony PlayStation 5 is available at Amazon -- and at a nice discount. Normally priced at $560, Amazon is offering the God of War PS5 bundle for just $510, a savings of $50.

PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle (disc), $509 (reduced from $560)

Save on Apple AirPods

Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancelation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $229 (reduced from $249)

Looking for a lower-budget alternative to the Apple AirPods Pro this spring? The second generation Apple AirPods may lack spatial audio, but the 4.8-star headphones are reviewer-loved.

"The earbuds are also very comfortable to wear, with a secure fit that doesn't cause any discomfort or irritation even during extended use. I appreciate that they come with a charging case that provides up to 24 hours of battery life, making it easy to keep them charged and ready to use," wrote an Amazon customer.

Apple AirPods, second generation, $99 (reduced from $150)

Best early Memorial Day 2023 deals at Walmart

Walmart already has plenty of unbeatable rollbacks to shop now ahead of Memorial Day.

Get the most popular patio set at Walmart for $190

Save $258 on this outdoor patio set at Walmart. Walmart

Looking to makeover your outdoor living space? Head on over to the Walmart website. We found a really fantastic deal on a top-rated rattan patio set under $250. CBS Essentials readers are going crazy for it: It's our bestselling patio deal of 2023 by far.

Right now you can get this 4.6-star rated patio set by Costway that includes two single chairs with cushions (23.5'' x 25'' x 31''), a loveseat with cushion (43.5'' x 25''x 31'') and a tempered glass-top coffee table (35'' x 18'' x 17.5''). The washable cushions are available four colors: turquoise, red, navy and black.

Says one Walmart reviewer: "This patio furniture looks great and is very comfortable. All the pieces and hardware were clearly marked and the assembly instructions were easy to follow. Very well satisfied."

Rattan 4-piece patio furniture set, $190 (reduced from $448)

Not quite the right setup for your patio? Check out this smaller, three-piece rattan outdoor furniture set, also on sale at Walmart. It includes a glass-top coffee table and two chairs.

Rattan 3-piece patio furniture set, $210 (reduced from $323)

The Pioneer Woman cast iron Dutch oven: $30

Walmart

Your Dutch oven dreams just came true. If you've been dreaming of Le Creuset but worried that it might be a nightmare for your wallet, fret no more. Walmart has an adorable cast iron Dutch oven and it's just $30.

The three-quart Dutch oven from Ree Drummond's popular The Pioneer Woman line is made with cast iron, a material that distributes heat evenly for an even baking experience. It can be used to cook all kinds of casseroles, stews, pasta bakes and more. The Dutch oven is safe for use on stove-tops, grills and in the oven.

It's on sale at Walmart now.

The Pioneer Woman cast iron 3-quart Dutch oven, $30 (reduced from $40)

Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $99

Apple

Just about anyone will love these budget-minded Apple AirPods. They're not the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market.

Retailing for $159 at Apple, they're on currently sale at Walmart for $99. These AirPods boast more than 24 hours of listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music).

Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $99 (reduced from $159)

Save $71 on an Apple Watch 8 at Walmart

Walmart

The Apple Watch Series 8 is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. It comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects when the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services of their location.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features too, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. You can tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.)

Apple Watch 8 (41mm) (GPS), $328 (reduced from $399)

The Apple Watch SE, the most affordable model in the Apple Watch lineup, is even more affordable now at Walmart. The smartwatch offers a 40mm screen and boasts a wide range of health and fitness features. It can also be used to play music, check your tests and make calls when paired with your iPhone.

Apple Watch SE GPS (1st generation), $149 (reduced from $279)

