Best early Memorial Day deals at Nordstrom: Save on Le Creuset, Nike, Hydro Flask, Casper Sleep and more

By Kaylyn McKenna

/ Essentials

le-creuset-header.png
Le Creuset

You don't need to wait until Memorial Day to shop the best Memorial Day deals at Nordstrom. The retailer is currently offering a ton of deep discounts on clothing, footwear and home products right now. Beat the holiday weekend shopping rush and score deals on Le Creuset, Nike, Hydro Flask, Casper Sleep and more. 

Whether you're looking to upgrade your summer wardrobe or snag a cooler for your next beach day, Nordstrom has you covered with great deals across every product category. Keep reading to shop the best early Memorial Day deals at Nordstrom.

Top products in this article

Best summer clothing deal: Caslon wide leg pull-on linen blend pants, $40 (reduced from $59)

$40 at Nordstrom

Best cookware deal: Le Creuset Signature 2.75 qt enamel dutch oven, $180 (reduced from $290)

$180 at Nordstrom

Save on a must-have cooler bag for summer: Hydro Flask Carry Out soft cooler (12 liters), $52 (reduced from $70)

$52 at Nordstrom

Best early Memorial Day deals at Nordstrom

Shop savings on home, apparel, footwear and more.

Casper The Original Pillow: $52

casper-pillow.png
Casper

The Casper original pillow features a unique pillow-in-pillow design that provides optimum support and comfort to help you get the best night's sleep possible.

Casper The Original Pillow (standard), $52 (reduced from $65)

$52 at Nordstrom

Casper The Original Pillow (king), $68 (reduced from $85)

$68 at Nordstrom

Le Creuset Signature 2.75-quart enamel dutch oven: $180

Le Creuset Signature 2.75 Quart Enamel Dutch Oven
Nordstrom

This best-selling dutch oven is currently 37% off at Nordstrom ahead of Memorial Day. It's excellent for preparing casseroles, side dishes and more. Choose from eight colors.

Le Creuset Signature 2.75-quart enamel dutch oven, $180 (reduced from $290)

$180 at Nordstrom

Hydro Flask 12-liter Carry Out soft cooler: $52

hydroflask-carry-out-12l.png
Nordstrom

Planning a Memorial Day beach trip? Then you'll need a high-quality cooler. This Hydro Flask cooler features lightweight insulation that can keep your drinks cool for up to 24 hours. It's currently 25% off at Nordstrom.

Hydro Flask Carry Out soft cooler (12 liters), $52 (reduced from $70)

$52 at Nordstrom

There is also a larger version available.

Hydro Flask Carry Out soft cooler (20 liters), $67 (reduced from $90)

$67 at Nordstrom

Outdoor Voices Flow high waist leggings: $70

ov-flow-leggings.png
Nordstrom

These popular leggings are made with a super-soft knit fabric that provides all-day comfort. They're great for summer workouts such as yoga, running and hiking or just laying around in ultra-comfy athleisure. Prices vary by color, the prices shown are for the Heatwave colorway.

Outdoor Voices Flow high waist leggings, $70 (reduced from $88)

$70 at Nordstrom

Beis reversible cotton canvas tote diaper bag: $111

Beis Reversible Cotton Canvas Tote Diaper Bag
Nordstrom

This chic reversible diaper bag from the CBS Essentials reader-loved brand Beis Travel is currently 30% off at Nordstrom. The tote-shaped diaper bag features  a removable, adjustable shoulder strap, two insulated interior pockets and a laptop pocket so that you can carry everything you need for your child and yourself.

Choose from two color options.

Beis reversible cotton canvas tote diaper bag, $111 (reduced from $158)

$111 at Nordstrom

Caslon wide leg pull-on linen blend pants: $40

Caslon Wide Leg Pull-On Linen Blend Pants
Nordstrom

Linen clothing is perfect for summer. It's light and breathable to keep you cool on warm summer days. These stylish Caslon linen pants feature a high-waist, wide-leg design and front slant pockets.

Pick up a pair at Nordstrom now for only $40.

Caslon wide leg pull-on linen blend pants, $40 (reduced from $59)

$40 at Nordstrom

Nike shoes: $65 and up

nike air max 270
Nordstrom

Nordstrom has a ton of deals on popular Nike shoe styles. Shop the best Nike deals below to score a sweet discount on fashionable sneakers and top-rated running shoes. Note that prices may vary by color or size.

Kaylyn McKenna

Kaylyn McKenna is an expert on deals, travel, luggage, home and more for CBS Essentials. When she's not scouring the internet for the best deals on new luggage or robot vacuums, she spends time with her goldendoodle, Harley, our resident canine correspondent and dog treat expert.

First published on May 23, 2023 / 1:54 PM

