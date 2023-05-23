Best early Memorial Day deals at Nordstrom: Save on Le Creuset, Nike, Hydro Flask, Casper Sleep and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Le Creuset

You don't need to wait until Memorial Day to shop the best Memorial Day deals at Nordstrom. The retailer is currently offering a ton of deep discounts on clothing, footwear and home products right now. Beat the holiday weekend shopping rush and score deals on Le Creuset, Nike, Hydro Flask, Casper Sleep and more.

Whether you're looking to upgrade your summer wardrobe or snag a cooler for your next beach day, Nordstrom has you covered with great deals across every product category. Keep reading to shop the best early Memorial Day deals at Nordstrom.

Top products in this article

Shop Nordstrom deals

Best summer clothing deal: Caslon wide leg pull-on linen blend pants, $40 (reduced from $59)

Best cookware deal: Le Creuset Signature 2.75 qt enamel dutch oven, $180 (reduced from $290)

Save on a must-have cooler bag for summer: Hydro Flask Carry Out soft cooler (12 liters), $52 (reduced from $70)

Best early Memorial Day deals at Nordstrom

Shop savings on home, apparel, footwear and more.

Casper The Original Pillow: $52

Casper

The Casper original pillow features a unique pillow-in-pillow design that provides optimum support and comfort to help you get the best night's sleep possible.

Casper The Original Pillow (standard), $52 (reduced from $65)

Casper The Original Pillow (king), $68 (reduced from $85)

Le Creuset Signature 2.75-quart enamel dutch oven: $180

Nordstrom

This best-selling dutch oven is currently 37% off at Nordstrom ahead of Memorial Day. It's excellent for preparing casseroles, side dishes and more. Choose from eight colors.

Le Creuset Signature 2.75-quart enamel dutch oven, $180 (reduced from $290)

Hydro Flask 12-liter Carry Out soft cooler: $52

Nordstrom

Planning a Memorial Day beach trip? Then you'll need a high-quality cooler. This Hydro Flask cooler features lightweight insulation that can keep your drinks cool for up to 24 hours. It's currently 25% off at Nordstrom.

Hydro Flask Carry Out soft cooler (12 liters), $52 (reduced from $70)

There is also a larger version available.

Hydro Flask Carry Out soft cooler (20 liters), $67 (reduced from $90)

Outdoor Voices Flow high waist leggings: $70

Nordstrom

These popular leggings are made with a super-soft knit fabric that provides all-day comfort. They're great for summer workouts such as yoga, running and hiking or just laying around in ultra-comfy athleisure. Prices vary by color, the prices shown are for the Heatwave colorway.

Outdoor Voices Flow high waist leggings, $70 (reduced from $88)

Beis reversible cotton canvas tote diaper bag: $111

Nordstrom

This chic reversible diaper bag from the CBS Essentials reader-loved brand Beis Travel is currently 30% off at Nordstrom. The tote-shaped diaper bag features a removable, adjustable shoulder strap, two insulated interior pockets and a laptop pocket so that you can carry everything you need for your child and yourself.

Choose from two color options.

Beis reversible cotton canvas tote diaper bag, $111 (reduced from $158)

Caslon wide leg pull-on linen blend pants: $40

Nordstrom

Linen clothing is perfect for summer. It's light and breathable to keep you cool on warm summer days. These stylish Caslon linen pants feature a high-waist, wide-leg design and front slant pockets.

Pick up a pair at Nordstrom now for only $40.

Caslon wide leg pull-on linen blend pants, $40 (reduced from $59)

Nike shoes: $65 and up

Nordstrom

Nordstrom has a ton of deals on popular Nike shoe styles. Shop the best Nike deals below to score a sweet discount on fashionable sneakers and top-rated running shoes. Note that prices may vary by color or size.

