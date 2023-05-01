Best deals to shop at Amazon in May 2023: Apple AirPods, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, kitchen appliances and more
Amazon is offering major discounts on popular tech, home and travel products. This week, the retailer has deals on Le Creuset dutch ovens, iRobot robot vacuums, Apple AirPods Pro, top-rated kitchen gadgets and more. One deal you won't want to miss: You can save $50 on the Sony PlayStation 5 gaming console ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023.
Keep reading to shop the best deals at Amazon in May 2023.
Top deals at Amazon in this article:
Take 20% off Le Creuset: Le Creuset enameled cast iron dutch oven, $370 (reduced from $460)
Save $20 on our bestselling earbuds: Apple AirPods Pro 2, $229 (reduced from $249)
Save $50 on a top-rated smartwatch: Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm, Bluetooth), $219 (reduced from $270)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: $219 and up
This is huge -- the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is on sale right now for the lowest price we've ever seen.
If you've been waiting for the price to drop on the coveted smart watch, now is your chance. The stylish wearable is one of the top smartwatches of 2023 and it's never this cheap. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 features 10W smart-charging capabilities -- a notable upgrade from the slower 5W charging offered by the prior model. It offers an advanced workout algorithm and sleep tracking technology.
The watch includes an advanced bioactive sensor that collects more accurate data. This data can be managed and tracked in the Samsung Health app. You can get the Galaxy Watch 5 for as low as $220.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm, Bluetooth), $219 (reduced from $270)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm, LTE), $250 (reduced from $330)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm, LTE), $279 (reduced from $360)
Le Creuset is 20% off
Le Creuset is one of the trendiest cookware brands of 2023. The brand is known for its high-quality and beautifully designed pieces, including its statement-piece dutch ovens. Right now, Amazon is offering the Le Creuset enameled cast iron dutch oven for 20% off. The coveted cookware brand sports a premium price tag, so you'll definitely want to take advantage of this opportunity to save.
This dutch oven is made with cast iron, a material beloved by baking and cooking enthusiasts for its even heat distribution. The 4.8-star-rated product is easy to clean and features a chip-resistant coating.
Price varies by color. Right now you'll get the best deal on the "Flame" color option.
Le Creuset enameled cast iron dutch oven, $370 (reduced from $460)
Save $50 on PS5 consoles
After a long period of being out of stock, the Sony PlayStation 5 is available at Amazon -- and at a nice discount. Normally priced at $560, Amazon is offering the God of War PS5 bundle for just $510, a savings of $50.
PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle (disc), $509 (reduced from $560)
Save $20 on Apple AirPods Pro 2
The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancelation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.
The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods.
Apple AirPods Pro 2, $229 (reduced from $249)
Looking for a lower-budget alternative to the Apple AirPods Pro this spring? The second generation Apple AirPods may lack spatial audio, but the 4.8-star headphones are reviewer-loved.
"The earbuds are also very comfortable to wear, with a secure fit that doesn't cause any discomfort or irritation even during extended use. I appreciate that they come with a charging case that provides up to 24 hours of battery life, making it easy to keep them charged and ready to use," wrote an Amazon customer.
Apple AirPods, second generation, $99 (reduced from $150)
Save an extra 20% when you buy $50 in bulk home goods at Amazon
Did you know Amazon has warehouse-store-like offerings? It's true. And while Amazon already has great everyday prices on bulk paper towels, coffee pods, baby wipes and more, you can save an extra 20% when you spend at least $50.
This deal is an Amazon Prime member exclusive.
Amazon Prime membership, $14.99 per month or $139 per year
Shop Amazon's warehouse-store sale
Best TV deals at Amazon this week
Save on a new TV to watch your favorite spring shows, sports and more.
- 65" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $600 (reduced from $830)
- 43" Amazon Fire smart TV, $240 (reduced from $370)
- 55" Sony Bravia XR 4K smart TV, $1,298 (reduced from $2,000)
- 65" LG C2 Series OLED smart TV, $1,597 (reduced from $1,900)
- 50" Samsung Q60B QLED smart TV, $550 (reduced from $648)
- 65" Sony Bravia XR 4K Ultra UD smart TV, $1,098 (reduced from $1,500)
- 43" Insignia smart TV, $200 (reduced from $300)
More tech deals at Amazon this week
Amazon has tons of other tech on sale now, including Amazon devices, pet-monitoring cameras, massage guns and more. Find the best Amazon tech deals below.
- Google Nest mesh Wi-Fi router, $75 (reduced from $169)
- 15.6 HP Victus gaming laptop, $869 (reduced from $1,100)
- Garmin Vivoactive 4 (black), $200 (reduced from $330)
- Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker (5th gen), $30 (reduced from $50)
- Petcube pet monitoring camera, $30 (reduced from $50)
- Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB) (pink), $559 (reduced from $599)
- Blink video doorbell, $35 (reduced from $50)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $32 (reduced from $50)
- Samsung Galaxy A54 5G smartphone, $375 (reduced from $450)
- Fitbit Luxe, $90 (reduced from $130)
- Jabra Elite 85t true wireless earbuds, $200 (reduced from $230)
- 24" Samsung Odyssey G32A gaming monitor, $110 (reduced from $250)
Best Amazon spring cleaning and home organization deals this week
Spring is well underway. That means it's time to get moving on your spring cleaning. Fortunately, Amazon has everything you need to clean up and refresh your home. All of your spring cleaning essentials are on sale now at Amazon, including closet organizers, smart vacuums, storage shelves and more.
- iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $180 (reduced from $274)
- Shark RV912S EZ robot vacuum with self-empty base, $250 (reduced from $550)
- Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cordless vacuum, $449 (reduced from $550)
- Lefant M210 Pro robot vacuum cleaner, $100 after coupon (reduced from $400)
- Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with clean station, $404 (reduced from $799)
- Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum with object recognition, $620 (reduced from $1,299)
- Yeedi Vac 2 robot vacuum and mop, $250 after coupon (reduced from $350)
- Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe portable carpet cleaner, $125 (reduced from $140)
- Shark HP201 air purifier, $295 (reduced from $330)
- Dyson Ball Animal 2, $400 (reduced from $500)
- ClosetMaid Cubeicals organizer (6 cube), $77 (reduced from $86)
- Furinno Pasir three-tier open shelf bookcase, $27 (reduced from $31)
Best luggage and travel essentials deals at Amazon this week
Planning a summer vacation? Head over to Amazon and save big on new luggage and shop discounted travel essentials. Right now, you can save on Delsey Paris luggage, American Tourister bags, plus other must-have travel items.
- Samsonite Winfield 2 hardside expandable luggage, $152 (reduced from $200)
- Samsonite Centric 2 hardside expandable luggage, $144 (reduced from $190)
- Delsey Paris Helium Aero expandable luggage (medium), $127 (reduced from $232)
- Delsey Paris titanium hardside luggage, $106 (reduced from $160)
- Cabeau Evolution cooling travel neck pillow, $60 (reduced from $80)
- Coolife 3-piece luggage set, $178 (reduced from $300)
Mickey Mouse luggage from American Tourister
If your spring break trip is to the most magical place on Earth, you need to check out this 21-inch Mickey Mouse suitcase by American Tourister.
The Disney hotel essential is rated 4.8 stars on Amazon. Says one reviewer: "Being a lover of all things Disney, I knew I had to get this the moment I saw it! It is exquisitely made with special attention to detail. The graphics are sharp and I receive compliments everywhere I go."
American Tourister 21" Mickey Mouse suitcase, $97 (reduced from $200)
Best home and kitchen deals at Amazon this week
Refresh your kitchen and bedding this spring. Check out these Amazon deals on top-rated home and patio essentials.
- Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $70 (reduced from $100)
- Vitamix E310 Explorian blender, $290 (reduced from $350)
- Casper Sleep original pillow, $70 (reduced from $85)
- Vitamix Professional Series 750, $515 (reduced from $630)
- Mellanni Iconic Collection bed sheet set, $29 after coupon (reduced from $48)
- Bedsure duvet insert, $25 (reduced from $43)
- Instant Pot Vortex 4-in-1 mini air fryer, $40 (reduced from $60)
- Ninja Food Smart XL 6-in-1 indoor grill, $160 (reduced from $280)
Best health and fitness deals at Amazon this week
Get healthy for the summer at Amazon -- all sorts of great exercise equipment is on sale now.
- Redliro under desk treadmill, $310 after coupon (reduced from $480)
- Bowflex Xceed home gym, $800 (reduced from $999)
- Niceday elliptical machine, $450 after coupon (reduced from $600)
- Niceday rowing machine, $260 after coupon (reduced from $499)
- Gaiam Yoga mat, $29 (reduced from $35)
- Amazon Basics adjustable dumbbell set, $46 (reduced from $56)
- DeerRun walking pad, $200 (reduced from $400)
