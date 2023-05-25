Best luggage deals at the Monos Memorial Day sale: Save up to 20% on top-rated luggage

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Monos

Monos is a fan-favorite luggage brand that makes sleek, stylish luggage. Social media users and travel enthusiasts rave about the brand's fashionable designs and high-quality luggage options. We here at CBS Essentials are big fans of the brand, and I myself frequently use Monos luggage and travel accessories on my own vacations and trips.

Top luggage picks in this article:

Monos 22" Carry-On, $230 (reduced from $284)

The Monos Metro Weekender, $225 (reduced from $250)

Monos 30" Check-In Large, $320 (reduced from $394)

If you're shopping for a new set of luggage for summer travel, you won't want to miss the Monos Memorial Day sale. The brand is offering up to 20% off top-rated luggage, including the Monos Carry-on. Many of the top luggage pieces are already on sale, but you'll score extra savings if you use code "MEMORIAL" at check-out. Plus, save an extra $20 when you purchase two luggage items.

Why we love Monos luggage

We're big fans of Monos here at CBS Essentials. Not only are the brand's luggage options aesthetically pleasing, but they're also durable and lightweight. We recently completed some hands-on testing of the bestselling Monos carry-on and were absolutely thrilled with the quality and ease of use offered by the suitcase. (Trust me, this suitcase is so easy to maneuver and looks absolutely stunning.)

Monos manufactures high-quality, reasonably priced polycarbonate suitcases for the discerning frequent flyer. The product line features multiple carry-on and checked bag options, including a basic suitcase and a "pro" style with a built-in front pocket for tech and a line of hybrid suitcases that incorporate aluminum into their construction. They also boast a 100-day trial period and lifetime warranty.

The suitcases come in a bunch of great colors and boast must-have features, including an effortless telescopic handle, plus lots of pockets and compartments with zippers and an easy-to-use lock.

Best Monos luggage deals at the Monos Memorial Day sale

Monos Carry-On: $230



Monos

The Monos Carry-On includes an effortless, telescopic handle and lots of zippered pockets and compartments. It also has an easy-to-use lock. Monos boasts a 100-day trial period and lifetime warranty.

Choose from 10 carry-on colors and two size options.

Monos 22" Carry-On, $230 with coupon (reduced from $284)

Monos Carry-On Plus: $248

Monos

The Monos Carry-On Plus offers all the benefits of the standard Monos carry-on, but in a larger size.

Choose from 10 carry-on color and print options (including two aluminum and polycarbonate hybrids).

Monos 23" Carry-On Plus, $248 after coupon (reduced from $306)

Monos Carry-On Pro: $266

Monos

Business travelers may prefer the "pro" model of the Monos carry-on, as it offers a padded pocket to protect computers and other gadgets.

Monos Carry-On Pro, $266 (reduced from $311)

Monos Check-In Large: $320

Monos

This is the checked version of the Monos carry-on piece above. It comes in 10 colors and prints. Monos' smaller suitcases can nest inside it when you're not traveling.

This check-in suitcase is on sale now on the Monos site.

Monos 30" Check-In Large, $320 (reduced from $394)

Monos Metro tolietry bag: $54 and up



Amazon

This chic tolietry bag is a great gift for any frequent traveler. Its main compartment is spacious and well-secured with a smooth two-way zip closure. The bag also offers two internal pockets for easy organization.

It comes in two sizes, and you can select either nylon or vegan leather material.

Monos Metro toiletry bag (small), $54 (reduced from $60)

Monos Metro tolietry bag (large), $72 (reduced from $80)

The Monos Metro Weekender

Monos

One of the latest additions to the Monos lineup, the Metro Weekender, is available in both vegan leather and nylon. It perfectly accompanies Monos luggage for longer trips or makes a great overnight or weekend bag for shorter ones. The spacious interior can hold a few changes of clothes, a few pairs of shoes and up to a 16-inch laptop.

The Monos Metro Weekender, $225 (reduced from $250)

Calpak starter bundle: $299

Calpak

Right now, you can score the Calpak travel 8-piece starter bundle, with everything that you need for your next trip, for 45% off. The starter bundle includes one carry-on, one large check-in, three packing cubes, two pouches and a luggage tag. It comes in five colors -- though one color option has already fully sold out, so you may want to move fast on this deal.

Calpak travel 8-piece starter bundle, $299 (reduced from $545)

Calpak Ambeur luggage set (3 pc.): $495



Calpak

Much of Calpak's luggage is on sale right now, but you'll save the most when you order a three-piece set, such as the Calpak Ambeur. The polycarbonate bags feature interior dividers with pockets, dual 360 spinner wheels, an extending handle and TSA-approved lock.

Choose from four metallic colors, including the rose gold seen here.

Calpak Ambeur three-piece luggage set, $495 (reduced from $715)

Calpak Trnk carry-on: $156

Calpak

Calpak's Trnk collection puts a modern spin on the vintage trunk look. It features an ultra-sleek polycarbonate hardshell and spinner wheels. This 20-inch carry-on is also expandable up to two inches.

Calpak Trnk carry-on, $156 (reduced from $195)

You can also save on a 2-piece set with the Trnk carry-on and a matching Trnk large check-in.

Calpak Trnk 2-piece luggage set, $376 (reduced from $470)

Calpak Stevyn rolling duffle

Calpak

This rolling duffle bag is the perfect cross between a traditional carry-on and a duffle bag, The spacious duffle bag features a spacious main compartment, a separate shoe compartment, dual handles and two durable wheels.

Calpak Stevyn rolling duffle, $132 (reduced from $165)

Samsonite Omni expandable luggage: $125



Samsonite

The polycarbonate Omni carry-on suitcase is a highly rated and popular piece from Samsonite. Its features include TSA-approved, side-mounted locks and multidirectional spinner wheels. Its interior includes a mesh divider and cross straps.

The Omni is available as a carry-on or checked bag. It can be purchased as part of a two- or three-piece set. Prices vary. Many colors are on sale, but right now you can get the best deal on a 20-inch carry-on bag in silver.

Samsonite Omni expandable luggage 20" carry-on, $125 (reduced from $160)

Samsonite Freeform hardside: $166

Samsonite

Packing for a family trip can be tricky, but the Samsonite Freeform can make the chore a whole lot easier. The large, durable polycarbonate piece of check-in luggage is extra roomy. It includes multiple pockets and compartments for organizing belongings. It features four multidirectional, double-spinner wheels and a recessed TSA-approved combination lock.

Prices vary by color.

Samsonite Freeform hardside 28-inch checked (white), $166 (reduced from $270)

Samsonite Stryde 2 carry-on glider: $175



Samsonite

The sleek and luxurious Stryde 2 carry-on glider features a USB charging port to keep you connected while you travel. The interior makes packing and organizing easy, with a removable wet pack and multiple zippered sections. Smooth-gliding dual spinner wheels and a precise handle system make this a premium suitcase worth investing in.

It's currently 30% off at Samonsite.

Samsonite Stryde 2 carry-on spinner, $175 (reduced from $250)

Delsey Paris Helium Aero hardside luggage: $141



Amazon

If you're hoping to travel more in 2023, you might want to take advantage of this deal on the Delsey Paris Helium Aero hardside luggage. This bestselling suitcase has a 4.5-star Amazon rating.

Delsey Paris Helium Aero hardside luggage, $141 (reduced from $360)

Delsey Chatelet 2.0 Weekender Travel Duffle Bag: $184

Amazon

This durable, eco-friendly duffle bag is a great option for anyone that enjoys traveling in style. The large opening makes it easy to pack and the small luggage band on the back makes it easy to attach to your wheeled suitcase handle.

Delsey Chatelet 2.0 Weekender Travel Duffle Bag, $184 (reduced from $239)

Delsey Paris Chatelet Hardside 2.0: $228



Delsey

The Delsey Paris Chatelet offers plenty of space for your belongings. Enjoy multidirectional double spinner wheels, an ergonomic handle, a USB port for charging electronics and a TSA-approved recessed lock. The suitcase comes equipped with laundry and shoe bags, plus mesh-zippered pockets.

Delsey Paris Chatelet Hardside 2.0, $228 after coupon (reduced from $300)

Rockland Melbourne hardside expandable spinner luggage set: $82



Rockland

Rockland makes one of the bestselling sets on Amazon.

This set is made out of ABS, a lightweight, durable plastic, and includes a carry-on and checked suitcase. Both pieces feature multidirectional, double-spinner wheels with telescoping handles, along with interior zip and mesh pockets. The luggage set is on sale at Amazon for 70% off. Be sure to add the 20% off coupon for extra savings.

Rockland Melbourne Hardside expandable spinner luggage set, $82 after coupon (reduced from $340)

Coolife 3-piece luggage set: $160



Coolife

Score big savings on this three-piece luggage set from Coolife, which includes a 20-inch carry-on and 24- and 28-inch checked bags.

The suitcases nest inside one another to save space. Each comes equipped with multi-directional spinner wheels, TSA-approved locks and an aluminum telescoping handle. They're available in several color options at Amazon.

Coolife 3-piece set, $160 after coupon (reduced from $300)

July family luggage set: $865

July

Splurge on a gorgeous set of luggage from July, which includes a carry-on, checked and checked-plus suitcases, all made out of sturdy German polycarbonate. Like all July suitcases, this set is covered under a lifetime warranty. Don't forget personalization. Add your last name or initials on all three suitcases for an additional $150. Available in a rainbow of colors.

July family luggage set, $865 (reduced from $965)

Away checked bags: $293 and up



Away

Away offers a few checked bag options: The Medium, a 26-inch version that holds one to two weeks worth of gear, and The Large, a 29-inch vessel sized for over two week trips.

Both are on clearance now in the pink colorway "Petal".

Away The Medium (petal), $293 (reduced from $345)

Away The Large (petal), $318 (reduced from $375)

Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner: $399

Amazon

The Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner is for the traveler who wants a luxury-style look (and not a hard-shell suitcase).

Constructed out of a stain-resistant fabric with stylish leather accents, the Platinum Elite features an internal tie-down system, integrated accessory products and a removable, TSA-compliant wet pocket for toiletries.

Prices vary by size and color.

Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner 29" checked bag (vintage gray), $399 (reduced from $470)

