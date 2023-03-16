CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

AllModern

Spring is nearly here, and that means it's time to upgrade your outdoor space. Keep things streamlined with a new outdoor furniture set.

Castlery Sorrento sofa, lounge chairs and coffee table set, $2,559 (reduced from $2,696)

Wade Logan Castelli rectangular 8-person dining set with cushions, $2,600 (reduced from $3,780)

Rattan four-piece patio furniture set, $190 (reduced from $448)

Things to consider when buying outdoor furniture

First, consider your budget when shopping for outdoor furniture. We've found the best outdoor furniture sets ranging from under $400 to over $1,000. Also, make sure that the set is designed to be durable for outdoor use. Look for weather and rust-resistant frames, water-resistant cushions and fade-resistant fabrics. Teak furniture can run pricey, but if you're looking for a long-term investment, it ages beautifully and is easy to care for. It offers excellent weather resistance and the oils and resins in teak wood are natural bug repellents.

The best outdoor furniture sets of 2023

Find the best outdoor furniture sets of 2023, from Castlery, Wayfair, AllModern and more ahead.

Castlery Sorrento sofa, lounge chairs and coffee table set

Castlery

This beautiful aluminum-frame, modern outdoor furniture set from Castlery comes with an outdoor sofa, two lounge chairs and a coffee table.

You can purchase protective covers for the furniture for $230 more.

Castlery Sorrento sofa, lounge chairs and coffee table set, $2,559 (reduced from $2,696)

Wade Logan Castelli rectangular 8-person dining set with cushions

Wayfair

Interested in wicker furniture? This table and eight dining chairs with cushions for outdoor dining is marked down at Wayfair. The wicker-wrapped aluminum dining table has a patio umbrella hole, and the dining chairs are stackable.

Choose from 10 cushion colors for this outdoor dining set.

Wade Logan Castelli rectangular eight-person dining set with cushions, $2,600 (reduced from $3,780)

Rafael teak solid wood four-person seating group

Outer

This gorgeous, Scandi-inspired teak outdoor furniture set from AllModern comes with two armchairs, a loveseat, a coffee table and two ottomans. Seat and back cushions are included.

Rafael teak solid wood four-person seating group, $3,000

Seven Seas Teak rectangular eight-person teak dining set with cushions

Wayfair

Pick up this 4.7-star-rated teak outdoor dining set that seats eight for your outdoor space. The dining table extends via a leaf, and the dining chairs are foldable. Chair cushions are included.

Seven Seas Teak rectangular eight-person teak dining set with cushions, $3,150 (reduced from $3,644)

Emma and Oliver 6-piece navy patio furniture set

Walmart

This all-in-one outdoor furniture set comes with a patio umbrella (no need to buy it separately) for less than $200. The table is easy to assemble, and the chairs come fully assembled as is. The patio furniture is durable and built for all seasons but can be folded and put away as needed. The umbrella even has a tilt function so that you can shield yourself from the sun in any direction.

Emma and Oliver six-piece navy patio furniture set with umbrella table and four folding chairs, $190

Rattan 4-piece patio furniture set

Walmart

We found a really fantastic deal on a top-rated rattan outdoor furniture set under $200. CBS Essentials readers are going crazy for it: It's our bestselling outdoor patio furniture deal of 2023 by far.

Right now, you can get this 4.6-star rated outdoor patio furniture set by Costway that includes two single chairs with cushions (23.5'' x 25'' x 31''), a loveseat with a cushion (43.5'' x 25''x 31'') and a tempered glass-top coffee table (35'' x 18'' x 17.5''). The washable cushions are available four colors: turquoise, red, navy and black.

"This patio furniture looks great and is very comfortable," a Walmart reviewer says. "All the pieces and hardware were clearly marked and the assembly instructions were easy to follow. Very well satisfied."

Originally priced at $448, you can get this four-piece patio furniture set for your outdoor space at Walmart now for $190.

Rattan four-piece patio furniture set, $190 (reduced from $448)

Orange-Casual patio furniture set

Walmart

This modular, rattan outdoor furniture set looks like it costs much more than just $360. It comes with an outdoor sofa and a coffee table. Choose from three colors and rearrange the sectional pieces to fit your outdoor living space.

Orange-Casual patio furniture set, $360 (reduced from $390)

