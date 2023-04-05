The best bedding in 2023, plus the best April bedding deals

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Brooklinen

It's April! It's a great time to do a bit of spring cleaning and refresh your bedroom with some new bedding. Once you've found a mattress that makes you happy, dress it up with some luxe new sheets, blankets, pillows and throws. Whether you're going for the classic, all-white bedding look or want to mix it up with some fun spring colors and textures, we've found the best bedding you can buy in 2023.

Upgrading your bedroom on a budget? The experts at CBS Essentials have found the best bedding deals on the internet. We've found bedding essentials from Brooklinen, Casper, The Pioneer Woman and more home brands that you can shop right now. Give your bedroom, guest room or kid's room a spring reset. Check out these CBS Essentials staff-loved and reader-loved sheet sets, pillows, duvets, blankets and more.

Top products in this article

Casper SuperSoft comfy bundle, $191 (regularly $239)

Brooklinen Woven Texture duvet set, $275 (reduced from $324)

Big Blanket Co Sateen Dream sheets (queen), $179

CBS Essentials has rounded up the best spring bedding and spring bedding deals that you can shop right now. It's time to swap out those old flannel sheets for light, airy spring bedding options.

Explore the best bedding in 2023 and shop the best April bedding deals below.

The best sheets and bedding of April 2023

Get a great night's sleep on a new set of sheets. We've found the best sheets and bedding of April 2023. All of these bedding essentials have a four-star rating or higher and feature tons of positive customer reviews. Some of these items are even recommended by the CBS Essentials team!

The Pioneer Woman 4-piece comforter set

Amazon

"This comforter set by pioneer woman is gorgeous," raves one Walmart reviewer. "It is soft and great quality just like the other one I have in a different color scheme."

The adorable 4-piece bedroom set comes with one comforter, two shams, and one decorative pillow. The set comes in two sizes, full/queen and king. Choose between nine different, colorful designs (while they're available).

The Pioneer Woman 4-piece comforter set, $48 (reduced from $69)

Casper SuperSoft comfy bundle

Casper

"When Casper launched their SuperSoft sheets set I wasn't totally sold. How soft could sheets ever actually be? As it turns out, very soft." shared CBS Essentials senior writer Lily Rose. "I am delighted to say these are the most comfortable sheets I have ever had the pleasure of sleeping in. Not only are these sheets soft to the touch, they're warm enough to snuggle in without overheating. These sheets are my new must-have for the colder months."

Casper's SuperSoft sheets are made with 100% brushed cotton. This Comfy bundle comes with a SuperSOft sheet set and two original Casper pillows.

Choose from three colors.

Casper SuperSoft comfy bundle, $191 and up (regularly $239)

Brooklinen luxe core sheet set

Brooklinen

Social media has been buzzing about Brooklinen's ultra-comfy sheets lately. This Brooklinen luxe core sheet set includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and two pillowcases. The sheets are high-quality 480-thread-count cotton sheets. The sheet set is available in several spring colors including sage in calm waters, basil and warm grey.

Brooklinen luxe core sheet set (queen), $169 (reduced from $199)

California Design Den luxury sheets



California Design Den via Amazon

These 600-thread-count sheets are available at Amazon and feel "just as luxe as hotel sheets," according to bedding expert and senior writer Lily Rose.

Choose from 20 color options. Sizes run from twin to California King. Prices vary by size.

California Design Den luxury sheets, $55 and up

Brooklinen Woven Texture bedding collection

Brooklinen

Brooklinen launched a new bedding collection for spring -- and you can save 20% on it now. The brand-new ornamental Woven Texture bedding collection includes new duvet covers and shams adorned with three-dimensional embroidery details. The collection is available in two colors, rainwater, and soft oat. The items can be purchased individually, but you'll get a much better deal if you buy them as a set.

Brooklinen Woven Texture duvet set, $275 (reduced from $324)

MagicLinen gray-blue linen duvet cover set

Magic Linen

Upgrade your bed with luxurious linens. This breathable duvet cover set comes in 22 colors and prints on the MagicLinen site. It comes with a duvet cover and two standard- or queen-size pillowcases.

This set is available in twin, queen and king sizes.

MagicLinen ivory linen duvet cover set (queen), $265 (reduced from $331)

Big Blanket Co Sateen Dream big bedding

Big Blanket Co

Big Blanket Co is known for its extra-large blankets, but the brand also recently released a cotton bedding collection. The Sateen Dream big bedding collection features large, cozy bedding with ultra-deep pockets. The bedding is 25% larger than standard bedding, so you can say goodbye to fighting over the covers.

Big Blanket Co Sateen Dream sheets (queen), $134 after coupon (reduced from $179)

Big Blanket Co Sateen Dream pillowcases, $39

Big Blanket Co Sateen Dream duvet cover (queen), $134 (reduced from $179)

Essentia organic cotton sheet set



Essentia

Essentia's organic cotton sheet set is made from certified organic sateen cotton. The sheet set comes with one fitted sheet, one flat sheet and two pillowcases. The fitted sheet features an eleven-inch pocket.

Essentia organic cotton sheet set (queen), $259

Mellanni sheet set

Amazon

This Mellanni sheet set is made of a light, soft brushed microfiber that is fade, stain, and wrinkle-resistant. The set comes with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and two pillowcases. It is available in over 40 colors and patterns including several fun spring colors.

Mellanni sheet set (queen), $35 (reduced from $48)

Nolah bamboo sheet set

Nolah

Nolah's breathable and satin-smooth bamboo sheets are majorly discounted right now. The sheet set is currently on sale.

Pricing varies by size.

Nolah bamboo sheet set, $90 and up (reduced from $179)

The best blankets in 2023

Shop weighted blankets, extra-large blankets, throws and more. Many of these blankets are on sale now.

Crane & Canopy waffle throw blanket

Crane & Canopy

"This is the perfect blanket for spring," said CBS Essentials senior writer Lily Rose. "I love the look and feel of this textured throw. It's warm enough that it keeps me cozy but light enough that I don't get too hot with it on. Plus, it looks chic on my bed or slung over my sectional."

This 100% cotton throw comes in three colors.

Crane & Canopy waffle throw blanket, $99

Big Blanket Co extra large throw blanket

Big Blanket Co

If you and your partner are always fighting over the covers, it may be time to get a bigger blanket. This 10 foot by 10 foot extra large throw blanket is large enough to keep everyone covered throughout the night in bed or while lounging around on the couch. The blanket comes in a variety of fun colors including limited-edition options perfect for spring.

Big Blanket Co extra large throw blanket, $159 (reduced from $169)

Luna cooling weighted blanket



Luna

Weighted blankets provide enhanced comfort and can help you sleep better -- but they can be a bit warm for spring and summer. Thankfully, Luna makes a cooling weighted blanket to help you enjoy the benefits of a weighted blanket while staying cool. The Luna weighted blanket is made with a breathable bamboo outershell and premium glass beads.

Luna bamboo cooling weighted blanket (queen), $80 (reduced from $100)

Brooklinen lightweight textured throw blanket

Brooklinen

This large 50-inch by 7-inch blanket is the brand's first 100% cotton throw blanket.

It comes in three spring colors; sand, dried rose and basil.

Brooklinen lightweight textured throw blanket, $149

Tuft and Needle Percale quilt

Tuft and Needle

This Tuft and Needle quilt is made with made with soft organic cotton and diamond-stitching. It comes in two fun spring colors and offers the ideal weight and warmth for any season.

Tuft and Needle Percale quilt, $220

Nolah bamboo weighted blanket

Nolah

This Nolah bamboo weighted blanket features a glass microbead filling that gives the blanket a comforting, calming weight to help you sleep. It also features a double-sided bamboo cover that is breathable, and naturally antibacterial.

Nolah bamboo weighted blanket, $124

Best mattress topper deals in April 2023

Not ready to splurge on a new mattress? No problem. You can still upgrade your sleep with a new mattress topper instead.

Tuft & Needle queen mattress topper

Tuft & Needle

Turn an uncomfortable mattress into a dream with this foam mattress topper. The topper features a non-skid bottom. The bed essential is made with cooling material, making this a great choice for sweatier sleepers.

Available for six bed sizes.

Tuft & Needle queen mattress topper, $200

Saatva mattress topper

Saatva

Saatva offers three material options for its mattress topper; graphite, latex and foam. The brand states that each mattress topper was thoughtfully designed to elevate your sleep experience and prolong the life of your mattress.

Saatva mattress topper, $325 and up

Essentia zero gravity mattress topper

Essentia

This organic latex foam mattress topper is designed to eliminate pressure points for a zero gravity experience. It is 1.5 inches thick and provides a plush comfortable surface to sleep on.

Essentia zero gravity mattress topper, $599 and up

Essentia DormIQ mattress topper

Essentia

This natural memory foam mattress topper adds a mid-contour to any existing sleeping surface for better pressure relief and increased blood circulation through the body. It is available in 2 different thicknesses either a 1-inch or 2-inch natural memory foam topper.

Essentia DormIQ mattress topper, $549

Brooklinen down alternative mattress topper

Brooklinen

Brooklinen's cozy down alternative mattress topper features a soft microgel fill to give your mattress a soft protective layer.

Prices vary by size.

Brooklinen down alternative mattress topper (queen), $129

Best pillow deals in April 2023

Tired of waking up with neck pain from old, flat pillows? Then it's time to invest in better pillows.

Casper Sleep original pillow

Amazon

The Casper Sleep original pillow is made with a polyester microfiber fill for a plush, comfortable sleep. The pillow features a cotton cover with a breathable percale weave to improve airflow and keep you cool while you sleep.

Casper Sleep original pillow (standard), $65

Zamat butterfly cervical memory foam pillow

Zamat Sleep

If you wake up with neck pain, a good cervical pillow can be a game changer. With an ergonomic shape and adjustable height, this pillow offers excellent support for your head and neck whether you sleep on your back, stomach or side. It is made of CertiPUR-US-certified memory foam.

Zamat butterfly cervical memory foam pillow, $66 (reduced from $80)

You can also save on a bundle with the Zamat cervical pillow, a pillowcase and a Zamat NekGenic cervical traction device.

Zamat NekGenic total sleep bundle, $120 (reduced from $166)

Eli & Elm cotton side-sleeper pillow



Eli & Elm

Are you a side sleeper? Then check out this special pillow from Eli & Elm with a U-shape design. This pillow promises to be temperature regulating and has a breathable cotton cover.

Eli & Elm cotton side-sleeper pillow, $105 (reduced from $131)

Essentia Forma organic foam pillow

Essentia

The Essentia Forma organic foam pillow features a ribbed contour surface that is designed to alleviate pressure on the cranium while also allowing for more airflow throughout the night. The Forma pillow is suitable for back and side sleepers.

Essentia Forma organic foam pillow, $229

