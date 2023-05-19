REI anniversary sale: Save up to 30% on camping and outdoor gear ahead of Memorial Day

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

REI

The REI anniversary sale is the outdoor retailer's biggest sale of the year and the perfect time to grab all of your summer camping, hiking, sporting and exercise essentials. REI famously did away with Black Friday last year, so the anniversary sale is your one chance to get doorbuster savings at REI.

If you're a member of the REI co-op, the anniversary sale gets even better. Members can use the code ANNIV23 to save 20% on one eligible full-priced item and one eligible REI Outlet item. You can become an REI member for just $30. That said, even non-members will save big on sale-priced outdoor gear now, ahead of Memorial Day.

The experts at CBS Essentials have scoured the sale to find the best deals. From best-selling Hydroflask water bottles to solar-powered smartwatches and camping tents, REI has everything you need for your next outdoor adventure on sale now.

Keep reading to explore the top deals at the REI anniversary sale.

Best deals at the REI anniversary sale

Save on Hydroflasks, camping gear like camping chairs, running shoes and more at REI now. Read on for our top REI anniversary sale picks, or tap the button below to head straight to the sale.

Eureka Copper Canyon LX 6-person tent: $247

REI

This 6-person tent is perfect for your next family camping trip. This spacious four-pole tent offers near-vertical walls, plenty of room and easy set-up.

The tent's large mesh windows and waterproof curtains offer access to scenic views and plenty of ventilation. It also comes with a zippered E! Powerport that lets you seamlessly run an extension cord inside the tent to keep your phone and other devices charged.

Eureka Copper Canyon LX 6-person tent, $247 (reduced from $330)

Allbirds shoes: $40 and up

REI

Whether you're planning to hit the trails this summer or just looking for a comfortable shoe for everyday activities, Allbirds has an option for you. Right now, many of the brand's most popular footwear styles are on sale for the REI Anniversary sale.

Pricing varies by style.

Garmin Fēnix 7X Sapphire solar GPS smartwatch: $800 (save $200)

REI

The Garmin Fēnix 7X features a built-in LED flashlight and solar charging capabilities. In GPS mode, the smartwatch provides up to 89 hours of battery life indoors or up to 122 hours when solar charging. In regular smartwatch mode, it can last for up to 28 days on a single charge indoors and up to 37 days when solar charging.

It comes with multiple Garmin perks, including built-in workouts, performance metrics, health and wellness sensors, ski-course maps, golf-course maps and mountain-biking-trek tracking.

Garmin Fēnix 7X solar smartwatch, $800 (reduced from $1,000)

Brooks Running Levitate 5 road running shoe

REI

The Brooks Levitate 5 running shoe features lightweight, springy cushioning to help give you a more energized run. The shoe features a breathable upper and plenty of cushioning for maximum comfort.

Hydroflask 40 oz wide mouth bottle with flex cap



REI

CBS Essentials readers absolutely love Hydroflasks. Right now, you can score a great deal on this 40-ounce Hydroflask bottle at REI. Hydroflask's TempShield double-wall vacuum insulation keeps your drink hot or cold for hours, making the brand's water bottles the perfect choice for hiking, camping or beach days.

Hydroflask 40 oz wide mouth bottle with flex cap, $37 (reduced from $50)

Nemo Moonlite reclining camp chair

REI

This reclining camping chair is crafted with comfortable mesh and a durable frame to give you maximum support and comfort while camping. It's backed by the Nemo lifetime warranty.

Nemo Moonlite reclining camp chair, $120 (reduced from $160)

Stanley Adventure Base Camp cookset

REI

This 19-piece camping cooking and dining set includes everything you need to enjoy a nice meal for four while camping. The set include a 3.7-quart pot with vented lid, a three-ply 7.25-inch frying pan, four bowls, four plates, a cutting board, a spatula, a serving spoon, a locking bungee, a drying rack and four sporks.

Stanley Adventure Base Camp cookset, $63 (reduced from $90)

Related content from CBS Essentials

