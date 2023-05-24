Dyson Memorial Day Sale: Our favorite Dyson deals

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Dyson

Attention savvy shoppers: Memorial Day brings exciting discounts on Dyson products that will elevate your home cleaning and styling game. From powerful vacuums to innovative hair tools, there's something for everyone.



Top Dyson deals for Memorial Day

Whether you want to revitalize your space with a cordless vacuum (featuring unrivaled suction and a large capacity bin) or use the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer that people on social media are crazy about, there's a Dyson item for everyone.

Don't miss out on the Dyson Pure Cool purifying fan, a must-have for fresh, clean air this summer. Get ready to snag these Dyson deals and elevate your household routine with style and ease this Memorial Day.

The Best Dyson vacuum deals for Memorial Day

Need a new vacuum? Dyson is one of the best brands for a reason. Check out these deals on Dyson vacuums below.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute cordless stick vacuum

Wayfair

Save big on this lightweight, cordless stick vacuum from Dyson. It's lightweight, cordless and offers up to 60 minutes of run time and hair detangling technology. The vacuum comes with two cleaning heads: one for hardwood floors and one for carpet. It also converts into a handheld vacuum and has multiple accessories available for free.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute cordless stick vacuum, $400 (reduced from $600)

Dyson Ball Animal 2

Dyson

Dyson touts the Dyson Ball Animal 2 as one of the most powerful vacuum cleaners on the market. Engineered for cleaning all types of floors including carpets, wood, vinyl and tile, it serves as a great upright option for homes with pets. There's a tangle-free turbine tool designed specifically for hair and fur, and a counter-rotating brush that penetrates carpet fibers, capturing dust, animal hair and ground-in dirt... without that pesky brush bar that tends to get tangled with pet hairs. It comes with a few tools, including one for use on stairs.

Dyson Ball Animal 2, $370 (reduced from $499)

Dyson Big Ball multi-floor cannister vacuum

Walmart

Dyson Big Ball canister vacuums have self-righting technology, hygienic dirt ejection and a versatile cleaning handle

Dyson Big Ball multi-floor cannister vacuum, $230 (down from $387)

The best Dyson air purifier deals

Cleaning goes beyond dusting and vacuuming. Clean your air with these Dyson air purifier deals.

Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 purifying fan

Dyson

This Dyson air purifier and fan goes above and beyond. It has a carbon filter that removes gases and odors in up to 99.97% of air particles. This True HEPA air purifier diagnoses your room's air quality for you as it works and reports back as it cleans. It also doubles as a powerful oscillating fan.

Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 purifying fan, $470 (down from $590)

Dyson Pure Cool TP01 purifying fan

Dyson

The Dyson Pure Cool purifying fan has great features at a much lower price point. The Pure Cool can pull in airborne particles at a distance and improve any room's air quality. Say goodbye to dust, pet dander and other allergens that linger in indoor air.

Dyson Pure Cool TP01, $300 (reduced from $400)

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool HP01 air purifier

Amazon

What if you could have all the features of a Dyson air purifier, but with a fan and a heater, too? This all-season air purifier from Dyson cleans the air no matter what the weather is like outside, all while helping to cool you down with a fan or warm you up with a heater.

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool HP01 air purifier, $450 (down from $500)

Other Dyson products on sale now

Dyson does so much more than air purifiers and vacuums -- you can also get their exquisite, TikTok-obsessed haircare products or check out their lighting solutions.

Dyson Supersonic hair dryer

Walmart

Say goodbye to heat damage and hello to natural shine. Experience ultra-fast drying powered by controlled, high-velocity airflow while the magnetic attachments allow for quick and easy adjustments. Style and dry simultaneously with the gentle Dyson smoothing nozzle. Enjoy inaudible frequency thanks to acoustically tuned power and three precise speed settings for fast drying, regular drying and styling versatility. It comes with so many tools for every type of hair, too.

Dyson Supersonic hair dryer, $270 (down from $430)

Dyson Corrale straightener

Walmart

Experience the revolutionary Dyson Corrale straightener which has flexing plates that reduce heat damage and enhanced styling with reduced frizz and flyaways. Its balanced weight provides maximum control, while the curved body supports curls, waves and sleek styles. Suitable for all hair types, it offers three precise heat settings and displays battery level and charging status.

Dyson Corrale straightener, $280 (reduced from $450)



Dyson Solarcycle Morph desk light

Dyson

This intelligent lighting marvel adapts and transforms to suit your every need throughout the day. Whether you're working, reading or simply relaxing, this desk light has got you covered with its incredible lighting options. Say goodbye to dull lighting and hello to a world of illumination possibilities.

Dyson Solarcycle Morph desk light, $500 (reduced from $650)



