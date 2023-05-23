Best Memorial Day 2023 mattress deals

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Get your wallet ready. It's almost Memorial Day 2023! The holiday weekend is traditionally full of great deals from all your favorite sleep retailers, including Emma Sleep, Saatva, Nectar Sleep, Tuft & Needle and Essentia Organic Mattress.

But you don't have to wait until the weekend to get in on these Memorial Day deals. The experts at CBS Essentials have found a bunch of customer-loved mattresses on sale ahead of Memorial Day 2023. That means you can ditch your old mattress for a new, better one without breaking the bank and tanking your summer vacation budget. All of these mattresses have a four-star rating or higher and feature tons of positive customer reviews.

Essentia Organic Mattress Classic REM5 organic mattress (queen), $3,155 (regularly $4,207)

Emma Sleep CliMax Hybrid mattress (king), $799 (regularly $1,999)

Saatva Solaire adjustable California (king) mattress, $3,145 (regularly $4,145)

We've rounded up a bunch of comfortable mattresses with price tags that aren't a total nightmare. These expert-recommended and customer-loved mattresses are all on sale now ahead of Memorial Day 2023.

What to consider before buying a new mattress

Dr. Kristen Casey, a licensed clinical psychologist and insomnia specialist, told CBS Essentials that there are a few factors to consider when shopping for the best mattress.

"Everyone has unique sleep health and needs," said Casey. "It's important to assess mattress comfort, support, breathability, pressure relief, durability and firmness. In addition, assessing the type of sleeper you are (e.g., side, back, or combination), and your usual temperature (e.g., hot sleeper, cold sleeper, neutral) is imperative."

"Someone may simply prefer a mid-firm mattress with comfort foam compared to a softer one because it helps with support for their back pain as they sleep overnight. Others prefer a softer firmness because their bodies don't necessarily need pressure relief. The most important factor to consider as you evaluate sleep products for your routine is comfort. Feeling comfortable assists with sleep initiation," Casey explained.

When is the best time to buy a new mattress?



According to the American Sleep Association, you should replace your mattress every eight to 10 уеаrѕ.

To extend the life of your mattress, use a washable mattress protector. A protector can keep your mattress clean and dry, prevent mold and resist dust mites. The ASA further advises rotating your mattress 180 degrees at least once every 90 days, for more even wear. If you have a double-sided mattress, you should also flip it. Double-sided mattresses are designed to be used on both sides.

Of course, if the mattress you own just isn't feeling comfortable anymore, now's a great time to replace it, regardless of when you bought it.

Shop the best Memorial Day 2023 mattress deals

Don't lose sleep over an expensive mattress. Let us be your mattress advisor.

Nolah Mattress

Nolah Mattress

Nolah Mattress is offering 30% off its mattresses during the brand's Memorial Day deals. Plus, when you buy a Nolah mattress during the savings event, you'll receive two free pillows.

Nolah's 4.9-star-rated Nolah Evolution mattress features the brand's HDMax Tri-Zone coils which offer targeted back support and pressure relief. The mattress includes a breathable cover, a heat-dissipating Euro topper and graphite-infused AirFoamICE tech to provide cushioning and cooling.

Nolah Mattress Nolah Evolution 15" (queen), $1,749 ($2,499)

Essentia Organic Mattress Classic REM5 organic mattress

Essentia

Essentia's Memorial Day sale is on now through May 31. The brand is offering 25% off sitewide. That means you'll save over $1,000 on Essentia's Classic REM5 mattress today.

Essentia's cooling technology incorporates activated quartz into its patented organic latex foam formula. According to the brand, the sleep surface of the Classic REM5 mattress is proven to sleep up to five degrees cooler than other Essentia mattresses.

Essentia Organic Mattress Classic REM5 organic mattress (queen), $3,155 (regularly $4,207)

Emma Sleep CliMax Hybrid mattress



Emma Sleep

All of the Emma Sleep CliMax Hybrid mattresses are 60% off right now during the brand's Memorial Day deals.

The mattress features five plush layers for comfort and one layer of pocketed springs for support and cooling.

Emma Sleep CliMax Hybrid mattress (twin), $399 (regularly $999)

Emma Sleep CliMax Hybrid mattress (queen), $639 (regularly $1,599)

Emma Sleep CliMax Hybrid mattress (king), $799 (regularly $1,999)

Saatva Classic mattress

Saatva

The popular mattress comes in two heights and various levels of firmness, ranging from plush soft to firm. It offers two layers of coils and a pillow top filled with memory foam for pressure relief. Saatva also provides a generous, risk-free trial period of 180 nights so you can sleep on your decision.

Saatva Classic mattress (twin), $695 (regularly $995)

Saatva Classic mattress (queen), $1,695 (regularly $1,995)

Saatva Classic mattress (king), $2,120 (regularly $2,445)

Not into the Saatva Classic? Why not try the Saatva Solaire. The Solaire adjustable mattress in a split California king offers 50 firmness settings on both sides and claims to have virtually no motion transfer.

Saatva Solaire adjustable California (king) mattress, $3,145 (regularly $4,145)

The Nectar Sleep Premier mattress

Nectar

Nectar Sleep's most popular mattress, the Nectar Sleep Premier, is its best option for hot sleepers.

The mattress is made with Nectar's dual-action cooling technology, which reacts to your body's temp to help you sleep cool. The mattress can be ordered as a memory foam mattress or as a hybrid mattress for an added cost.

The Nectar Sleep Premier mattress (queen), $999 (regularly $1,999)

Discover more of Nectar Sleep's top-rated mattresses below. They're all on sale now.

Nectar Sleep memory foam mattress (queen), $699 (regularly $1,049)

Nectar Sleep Premier copper mattress (queen), $1,299 (regularly $1,949)

Signature Design by Ashley Chime queen mattress

Nectar via Amazon

This multi-layer foam mattress has a medium-firm feel. It's a great option for people with allergies.

According to the brand, the mattress is made with pollen and pet dander-resistant materials.

Signature Design by Ashley Chime (queen) mattress, $360 (regularly $546)

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress

Wayfair

If you're in need of a new mattress, check out this deal on Nora hybrid mattresses. The mattress is 12-inches thick and features temperature regulating technology, so you can get a comfortable nights sleep.

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (twin), $325 (reduced from $899)

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (queen), $470 (reduced from $1,199)

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (king), $580 (reduced from $1,499)

Leesa Sapira hybrid 11" queen-size mattress



Nectar via Amazon

This five-layer mattress includes a breathable hole-punched layer to let air flow through as well as a memory foam layer to help relieve pressure on your back, hips and shoulders.

Want your mattress purchase to make a difference? Leesa donates one mattress to non-profits for every ten mattresses sold.

Leesa Sapira hybrid 11" (queen) mattress, $1,540 (reduced from $1,899)

Tuft & Needle Legacy Original mattress

Tuft & Needle

Tuft & Needle is offering the Legacy mattress for up to 34% off during the brand's Memorial Day sale.

The 4.6-star-rated mattress is made with cooling gel, heat-wicking graphite, and breathable Tuft & Needle Adaptive foam that offers a flexible sleep surface that responds and adjusts with you.

Tuft & Needle Legacy Original (twin) mattress, $524 (regularly $745)

Tuft & Needle Legacy Original (queen) mattress, $656 (regularly $995)

Tuft & Needle Legacy Original (king) mattress, $919 (regularly $1,395)

