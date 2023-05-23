Amazon's early Memorial Day grill deals: Save up to 47% on top-rated grills for your Memorial Day BBQ

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

Memorial Day weekend is approaching quickly. Now is the perfect time to upgrade your grill before your Memorial Day BBQ. Amazon just slashed the price on dozens of top-rated grills from brands such as Char-Broil, Blackstone and more.

Whether you prefer a gas grill, a charcoal grill or a smoker, Amazon has got you covered with unbeatable savings available right now. Click the button below to see all of Amazon's Memorial Day 2023 grill deals or read on to check out our top picks. All of these grills have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive reviews.

BlackStone cooking station with two burners

Amazon

The best deal at the Amazon grill sale is this Blackstone propane grill with a side shelf griddle. The Blackstone cooking station has two individually adjustable stainless-steel burners and a flat top griddle. Make everything from hamburgers to eggs with this multi-functional cooking station. Plus, it's currently 47% off on Amazon.

BlackStone cooking station with two burners, $191 (reduced from $357)

Char-Griller 4-burner outdoor griddle gas grill with lid

Amazon

Get a great deal on a Char-Griller four-burner outdoor griddle gas grill. It provides an extra-large cooking area with four flat iron griddles. It also includes a foldable side shelf, lower storage shelf and hooks for your cooking utensils.

Get this grill for 38% off right now ahead of Memorial Day.

Char-Griller four-burner outdoor griddle gas grill with lid, $282 (reduced from $430)

More Amazon Memorial Day 2023 grill deals

Amazon

Amazon has something for everyone including portable grills, propane grills and smokers. Shop more of Amazon's big grill sale below.

Get a free $15 credit from Amazon when you stock up on household essentials

/ Getty Images

Want some free money? Getting your $15 of free cash is easy. Shop here until your subtotal reaches $60. Then add the promo code MAYSTOCKUP when you're checking out. Once your eligible purchases have been shipped, an email notification will land in your inbox and tell you how to claim your reward. Simply follow the instructions provided and voilà -- your promotional credit will be locked and loaded, ready to unleash even more savings on your next Amazon haul.

What sort of products do you have to buy in order to get the $15 credit? These name-brand products are highly rated and well-known for their quality. So not only are you getting free cash, but you're also getting a great deal on typical household items you definitely already need.

Choose from Neutrogena sunscreen, Reynolds wrap, Cottonelle toilet paper, Energizer batteries, Hefty garbage bags, Poise pads, Hefty trash bags and Huggies diapers and wipes. These household items can all be found here.

Your $15 promotional credit is valid through 11:59 p.m. PST on Dec. 31, 2023.

Amazon hasn't said when this free money deal will end, only that it's a limited-time offer. So hurry -- get your free money while you still can!

Buy household items on Amazon totaling $60 and get $15 free

Best kitchen and home deals at Amazon ahead of Memorial Day

Amazon

Get your home ready for summer with these top-rated home and patio essentials.

Score Apple AirPods Pro 2 for $200



Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low-distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancelation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $200 (reduced from $249)

Looking for a lower-budget alternative to the Apple AirPods Pro? The second generation Apple AirPods may lack spatial audio, but the 4.8-star headphones are reviewer-loved.

"The earbuds are also very comfortable to wear, with a secure fit that doesn't cause any discomfort or irritation even during extended use. I appreciate that they come with a charging case that provides up to 24 hours of battery life, making it easy to keep them charged and ready to use," wrote an Amazon customer.

Apple AirPods, second generation, $99 (reduced from $150)

This reviewer-loved Le Creuset dutch oven is 20% off



Amazon

Le Creuset is one of the trendiest cookware brands of 2023. The brand is known for its high-quality and beautifully designed pieces, including its statement-piece dutch ovens. Right now, Amazon is offering the Le Creuset enameled cast iron dutch oven for 20% off. The coveted cookware brand sports a premium price tag, so you'll definitely want to take advantage of this opportunity to save.

This dutch oven is made with cast iron, a material beloved by baking and cooking enthusiasts for its even heat distribution. The 4.8-star-rated product is easy to clean and features a chip-resistant coating.

Price varies by color. Right now you'll get the best deal on the "Flame" color option.

Le Creuset enameled cast iron dutch oven, $370 (reduced from $460)

Save an extra 20% when you buy $50 in bulk home goods at Amazon



Solimo via Amazon

Did you know Amazon has warehouse-store-like offerings? It's true. And while Amazon already has great everyday prices on bulk paper towels, coffee pods, baby wipes and more, you can save an extra 20% when you spend at least $50.

This deal is an Amazon Prime member exclusive.

Amazon Prime membership, $14.99 per month or $139 per year

Shop Amazon's warehouse-store sale

Best TV deals at Amazon to shop ahead of Memorial Day



Amazon

Save on a new TV to watch your favorite shows, movies, sports and more.

More tech deals at Amazon right now

Amazon

Amazon has tons of other tech on sale now, including Amazon devices, pet-monitoring cameras, massage guns and more. Find the best Amazon tech deals below.

Best luggage and travel essentials deals at Amazon for Memorial Day travel



Samsonite Winfield 2 hardside expandable luggage is on sale now at Amazon for 41% off. Amazon

Planning a summer vacation? Head over to Amazon and save big on new luggage and shop discounted travel essentials. Right now, you can save on Delsey Paris luggage, American Tourister bags, plus other must-have travel items.

Mickey Mouse luggage from American Tourister

Amazon/American Tourister

If your summer trip is to the most magical place on Earth, you need to check out this 21-inch Mickey Mouse suitcase by American Tourister.

The Disney hotel essential is rated 4.8 stars on Amazon. Says one reviewer: "Being a lover of all things Disney, I knew I had to get this the moment I saw it! It is exquisitely made with special attention to detail. The graphics are sharp and I receive compliments everywhere I go."

American Tourister 21" Mickey Mouse suitcase, $97 (reduced from $200)

Best health and fitness deals at Amazon



Amazon

Get healthy for the summer at Amazon -- all sorts of great exercise equipment is on sale now.

Related content from CBS Essentials