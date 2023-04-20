Best mattress and bedding deals to shop for Earth Day

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Avocado Green Mattress

Earth Day is this weekend, but there are already plenty of Earth Day sales to shop right now on mattresses and bedding, including organic mattresses. If you've been thinking of upgrading your mattress or investing in a new bedding set, check out these Earth Day mattress and bedding deals.

Best Earth Day bedding and mattress deals

Save on organic mattresses and eco-friendly bedding now, ahead of Earth Day.

Avocado Green Mattress

Avocado

Avocado is known for its eco-friendly, non-toxic organic mattresses. The brand is Climate Neutral Certified and uses high-quality natural ingredients to make its mattresses and bedding.

Avocado Green Mattress is offering 10% off their entire site from April 18 to April 24, with proceeds going to SolarBuddy. You can also save on the brand's zero-waste furniture offerings.

Shop Avocado organic mattresses

Essentia

Essentia

Essentia creates all-natural chemical-free mattresses to give you the best night's sleep while prioritizing the environment. Alll of the materials used to make Essential bedding and mattresses are thoughtfully created and sourced for clean, ethical and replenishing sleep.

Right now, the brand is having a Beyond Organic Sleep Sale, where you can save up to 20% on Essentia's bestselling organic mattresses.

Shop the Essentia Beyond Organic Sleep Sale

Zinus

Zinus

The Zinus Spring Sale is going on right now, and that means that you can get a new CertiPUR-US certified mattress for up to 45% off right now. Zinus is a mattress and furniture brand known for offering high-quality mattresses at affordable prices -- and this sale makes the brand's already budget-friendly products even easier on the wallet.

Shop favorites like the Zinus Green Tea Aspire memory foam mattress now.

Shop the Zinus Spring Sale

Nolah Mattress

Nolah Mattress

Nolah Mattress's spring sale is on now. During the deals event, Nolah Mattress is offering 20% off on mattresses, plus two free pillows with purchase. Nolan's products ship in eco-friendly boxes and you can many of Noah's bedding items are made with organic cotton or natural bamboo.

The brand's Signature 12-inch is its most pressure-relieving mattress. This premium mattress perfectly balances plush cushioning with deep support and keeps you cool with temperature-neutral foam.

Nolah Mattress Signature 12" (queen), $1,439 (reduced from $1,799)

Layla Sleep

Layla Sleep

Layla Sleep is also offering some great mattress and bedding deals this week.

Right now, you can score a new mattress for up $200 off and enjoy some free gifts with purchase. You can also save on ons of bedding items including the brand's bestselling weighted blanket.

Shop the Layla Sleep Spring Sale

Brooklinen organic collection

Brooklinen

Brooklinen's bed and bath products are beloved by social media users -- and they just released a new organic line of bedding, bath towels, robes and more just in time for Earth Day.

First time buyers can get 10% off with Brooklinen's welcome offer.

Shop the Brooklinen organic collection

Related content from CBS Essentials

