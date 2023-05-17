Beis Travel's first-ever luggage collection for kids is here just in time for summer vacation
Shay Mitchell's ultra-trendy travel brand, Beis, just unveiled its first-ever collection for kids. The line includes a variety of fun, vibrant luggage and travel accessories for children. If you're planning a summer family vacation, this collection has everything you need to get your little ones travel-ready.
The collection includes a kids roller suitcase, a kids travel backpack and a lunchbox. Each item comes in the brand's two new summer colors; berry (neon pink) and citron (lime green), so if you also want new luggage, you can match your mini. There is also an adorable rainbow leopard neck pillow with a hood that's perfect for snoozing and a travel buddy stuffed animal that can be cuddled and worn like a backpack.
This pint-sized collection is limited-edition. Beis launches have a tendency to sell out quickly -- so you'll want to act fast.
More top luggage options for kids in 2023
We love Beis, but it might not be exactly what you're looking for. Keep reading to shop a variety of luggage options for kids that suit a wide range of budgets and travel needs.
JetKids by Stokke Bedbox ride-on carry-on suitcase
This 19-inch carry-on serves multiple purposes: suitcase, ride-on transportation for little ones up to 77 pounds, foot rest and in-air sleeping surface for kids age 2 and up. The case comes with an extendable lid elongating the seat, making a great place to rest feet.
During the flight, a built-in mattress helps this suitcase transform any airplane seat into a comfy makeshift bed.
JetKids by Stokke Bedbox 19" ride-on carry-on suitcase, $229
American Tourister Disney hardside carry-on
Kids determined to carry their own luggage might like the Disney-themed collection from American Tourister. Available in a variety of sizes and themes, including Disney Princess, Mickey and Minnie Mouse and Frozen, the 4.8-star-rated bag rolls on side-mounted skate wheels and has dual handles for maneuverability. Available in 16- and 18-inch sizes.
American Tourister Disney hardside carry-on, $54
Rockland Jr My First Hardside spinner luggage
This fun dinosaur carry-on is a great starter piece for young children who want their own suitcase to roll. The carry-on is made with a durable polycarbonate lightweight hard side shell, easy roll 360-degree spin wheels and an adjustable handle.
There are also other characters available, including a dog, lady bug, frog, shark and more.
Rockland Jr My First Hardside spinner luggage, $54 (reduced from $180)
Fast Forward hardside carry-on spinner
This 20-inch carry-on spinner is designed for tweens. It's made with durable yet lightweight ABS plastic and comes with fun graphics on the front. The carry-on features 360-degree spinner wheels and a telescopic pull handle for ease of use.
There are tons of fun designs to choose from, including Spiderman, Hello Kitty, Encanto, Harry Potter and more.
Fast Forward hardside carry-on spinner, $100 and up
Travelers Club kids 5-piece luggage set
This five-piece set includes everything your child needs to travel in comfort and style. It comes with a 18-inch hardside carry-on, a backpack, a lunch bag, a neck and a luggage tag.
The set is available in four fun prints.
Travelers Club kids 5-piece luggage set, $90
Calpak Hue mini carry-on
The Calpak Hue mini carry-on is the perfect option for kids who want "grown up luggage" but still want to enjoy fun colors and a small, lightweight design.
The 16-inch carry-on is made with a durable polycarbonate hard-shell exterior and features a TSA-approved lock. It also offers a zippered interior divider with multiple pockets for easy organization.
Calpak Hue mini carry-on, $165
American Tourists Disney luggage set
Planning a Disney vacation this summer? Then you won't want to miss this deal on a two-piece Disney hardside luggage set from American Tourister.
The set includes an18-inch hardside carry-on suitcase and a 21-inch spinner that can be used as checked luggage. Both feature four multi-directional spinner wheels for easy mobility. They also come with a 10-year warranty against defects, so you can be confident in your purchase.
The American Tourister set currently has an impressive 4.8-star rating on Amazon with over 1,800 reviews.
American Tourister Disney hardside luggage set, $210
If your child is not a fan of the Disney print, there is also a Star Wars set available.
American Tourister Star Wars hardside luggage set, $210
