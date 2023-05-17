Beis Travel's first-ever luggage collection for kids is here just in time for summer vacation

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Beis

Shay Mitchell's ultra-trendy travel brand, Beis, just unveiled its first-ever collection for kids. The line includes a variety of fun, vibrant luggage and travel accessories for children. If you're planning a summer family vacation, this collection has everything you need to get your little ones travel-ready.

The collection includes a kids roller suitcase, a kids travel backpack and a lunchbox. Each item comes in the brand's two new summer colors; berry (neon pink) and citron (lime green), so if you also want new luggage, you can match your mini. There is also an adorable rainbow leopard neck pillow with a hood that's perfect for snoozing and a travel buddy stuffed animal that can be cuddled and worn like a backpack.

This pint-sized collection is limited-edition. Beis launches have a tendency to sell out quickly -- so you'll want to act fast.

Shop the Beis kids collection now

More top luggage options for kids in 2023

We love Beis, but it might not be exactly what you're looking for. Keep reading to shop a variety of luggage options for kids that suit a wide range of budgets and travel needs.

JetKids by Stokke Bedbox ride-on carry-on suitcase

Stokke

This 19-inch carry-on serves multiple purposes: suitcase, ride-on transportation for little ones up to 77 pounds, foot rest and in-air sleeping surface for kids age 2 and up. The case comes with an extendable lid elongating the seat, making a great place to rest feet.

During the flight, a built-in mattress helps this suitcase transform any airplane seat into a comfy makeshift bed.

JetKids by Stokke Bedbox 19" ride-on carry-on suitcase, $229

American Tourister Disney hardside carry-on

Amazon

Kids determined to carry their own luggage might like the Disney-themed collection from American Tourister. Available in a variety of sizes and themes, including Disney Princess, Mickey and Minnie Mouse and Frozen, the 4.8-star-rated bag rolls on side-mounted skate wheels and has dual handles for maneuverability. Available in 16- and 18-inch sizes.

American Tourister Disney hardside carry-on, $54

Rockland Jr My First Hardside spinner luggage

Amazon

This fun dinosaur carry-on is a great starter piece for young children who want their own suitcase to roll. The carry-on is made with a durable polycarbonate lightweight hard side shell, easy roll 360-degree spin wheels and an adjustable handle.

There are also other characters available, including a dog, lady bug, frog, shark and more.

Rockland Jr My First Hardside spinner luggage, $54 (reduced from $180)

Fast Forward hardside carry-on spinner

Amazon

This 20-inch carry-on spinner is designed for tweens. It's made with durable yet lightweight ABS plastic and comes with fun graphics on the front. The carry-on features 360-degree spinner wheels and a telescopic pull handle for ease of use.

There are tons of fun designs to choose from, including Spiderman, Hello Kitty, Encanto, Harry Potter and more.

Fast Forward hardside carry-on spinner, $100 and up

Travelers Club kids 5-piece luggage set

Amazon

This five-piece set includes everything your child needs to travel in comfort and style. It comes with a 18-inch hardside carry-on, a backpack, a lunch bag, a neck and a luggage tag.

The set is available in four fun prints.

Travelers Club kids 5-piece luggage set, $90

Calpak Hue mini carry-on

Calpak

The Calpak Hue mini carry-on is the perfect option for kids who want "grown up luggage" but still want to enjoy fun colors and a small, lightweight design.

The 16-inch carry-on is made with a durable polycarbonate hard-shell exterior and features a TSA-approved lock. It also offers a zippered interior divider with multiple pockets for easy organization.

Calpak Hue mini carry-on, $165

American Tourists Disney luggage set

Amazon

Planning a Disney vacation this summer? Then you won't want to miss this deal on a two-piece Disney hardside luggage set from American Tourister.

The set includes an18-inch hardside carry-on suitcase and a 21-inch spinner that can be used as checked luggage. Both feature four multi-directional spinner wheels for easy mobility. They also come with a 10-year warranty against defects, so you can be confident in your purchase.

The American Tourister set currently has an impressive 4.8-star rating on Amazon with over 1,800 reviews.

American Tourister Disney hardside luggage set, $210

If your child is not a fan of the Disney print, there is also a Star Wars set available.

American Tourister Star Wars hardside luggage set, $210

