CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Under Armour

It's time to invest in workout leggings that are as strong as your fitness routine. High-quality workout attire can make a huge difference in how you feel and perform during a workout. But with so many fitness and athleisure legging options on the internet, it can be hard to know where to start your search. We've found the best workout leggings for 2023.

The best workout leggings don't have to include a budget-breaking price tag. Many of these top-rated options from Lululemon, Athleta, Outdoor Voices, Gymshark and more are on sale now. Keep reading to shop the best workout leggings for 2023, based on your preferred fitness activities.

Top products in this article

25" Lululemon Align high-rise pant with pockets, $89 and up (reduced from $128)

Gymshark Adapt Animal seamless leggings, $64

Outdoor Voices Freeform 7/8 high waist leggings, $69 (reduced from $88)

Workout leggings are a gym staple for many women, but some leggings are made primarily for lounging and may not hold up through a tough gym session or a long trail run. You'll want to make sure that you're lifting in squat-proof leggings and running in sweat-wicking materials.

To help you find the right workout leggings for your needs and budget, we've compiled the best leggings for all of your favorite workouts, such as pilates, yoga, running and weightlifting.

Check out the best workout leggings for 2023, including some CBS Essentials staff favorites. Shop leggings from Lululemon, Gymshark, Outdoor Voices and more.

Best workout leggings for weight training

When you're lifting at the gym, you'll want flexible, squat-proof leggings. Here are some of the top options.

Gymshark Adapt Animal seamless leggings

Gymshark

These Gymshark leggings are made for lifting. They offer sweat-wicking fabric, seamless stretch and a zero-distraction design that lets you lift in comfort and provides the support you need to hit a new personal record in the gym.

Gymshark Adapt Animal seamless leggings, $64

Under Armour Meridian full-length leggings

Under Armour

These leggings are buttery soft and squat-proof. The material wicks sweat and dries quickly, making these a great pair of leggings for intense gym sessions.

"I absolutely love these leggings!" an Under Armour reviewer said. "They are comfortable to wear with my workouts and I find that I do not have to adjust them at all. They adapt to my movements and they are also quite stylish to wear."

Under Armour Meridian full-length leggings, $70

Colorfulkoala high-waisted tie-dye leggings

Amazon

Reviewers rave about Colorfulkoala's Lululemon Align-lookalike leggings (and they're Essentials bestsellers). The tie-dye option, which comes in six colorways, is currently on sale. These leggings have a seamless waistband with a hidden pocket.

"I cannot get enough of Colorfulkoala," an Amazon reviewer says. "I can't stop buying them! They are so comfy, fit so great and are cheap! They're squatproof and cute to wear out. I almost don't want to share how good these are because I hate when they sell out!"

Colorfulkoala high-waisted tie-dye leggings, $30 (reduced from $35)

Thirdlove Flex seamless compression leggings

Thirdlove

These compression leggings from Thirdlove feature a flattering pattern that sculpts and emphasizes key muscle groups in your legs. They're made with a high-performance material and offer compression while still remaining comfy enough to lounge around in if desired.

"I wear these leggings to Krav Maga, Muay Thai and BJJ training," said a Thirdlove reviewer. "This means kicking, throwing and rolling around on the ground. These leggings have stood up to the wear really well, especially around the knees. Most importantly they stay put through all of it."

Thirdlove Flex seamless compression leggings, $29 (reduced from $60)

You can get the Thirdlove Flex sports bra to wear as a matching set.

Thirdlove Flex sports bra, $29 and up

Lululemon Wunder Train high-rise tight

Lululemon

You can worry less about breaking a sweat in the Lululemon Wunder Train high-rise tights.

They're made with the brand's fastest-drying Everlux fabric. The sweat-wicking and supportive fabric is made with four-way-stretch and is meant to feel cool and sleek on the inside. The leggings come in 18 different colors and run up to a size 20.

Available in lengths ranging from 25 to 31 inches.

Lululemon Wunder Train high rise tight, $98

Athleta Elation Train 7/8 workout tight

Athleta

These Athleta leggings are designed for medium-to-high-impact workouts at the gym or outdoors. They're made of Athleta's recycled SuperSonic fabric with supportive compression. They feature back drop-in pockets to hold your phone or essentials at the gym.

Athleta Elation Train 7/8 workout tight, $60 and up

Best workout leggings for running and cardio

Whether you're hitting the treadmill or heading to a cardio boxing class, these leggings are the best choice for cardio.

Lululemon Fast and Free high-rise fleece running tight

Lululemon

These high-rise fleece running tights are made with Lululemon's water-repellent tech-fleece fabric. The fabric is brushed on the inside for warmth, making them a strong choice for cold weather.

The leggings feature the same four-way-stretch as Lululemon's Align leggings and run up to a size 20 in select colors.

Lululemon Fast and Free high-rise fleece running tight, $138

Bandier All Access Center Stage high-waisted leggings

Bandier

These Bandier workout leggings are made with silky-smooth compression fabric and feature a double layer elastic waistband to keep your leggings in place while you're moving around.

"These high-waisted Center Stage leggings are perfect for both working out and lounging around," wrote a buyer. "They hold up for long runs, yoga, hit training, etc. They also shape your legs nicely."

These leggings come in two fabric options: all motion and sport rib. All motion is a high-compression, quick-drying fabric. Sport rib is a ribbed stretchy quick-drying fabric. Choose from capri, mid-rise, high waist and high waist with a pocket.

Bandier All Access Center Stage high-waisted leggings, $98 and up

Complete the look with a matching bra.

Bandier Front Row sports bra, $25 and up

Girlfriend Collective compression pocket leggings: $70

Girlfriend Collective

These Girlfriend Collective leggings are one of Oprah's Favorite Things 2022. The TV icon loves these "sweat-wicking, high-compression and high-waisted" leggings from size-inclusive brand Girlfriend Collective, made out of recycled plastic bottles.

Available in sizes XS to 6XL.

Girlfriend Collective compression pocket leggings, $88

ThirdLove Kinectic performance pocket leggings

Thirdlove

These ThirdLove Kinectic performance pocket leggings are great for running, HIIT classes, cardio boxing and other cardio activities. Made with dry-feel performance fabric and a lightly compressive fit, these leggings provide the perfect balance between performance and comfort.

ThirdLove Kinectic performance pocket leggings, $74

EleVen by Venus Williams 90s girl leggings

EleVen by Venus Williams

These leggings are super stretchy and soft. They feature a moisture-wicking fabric that moves sweat to the fabric's outer surface, leaving you comfortable and dry throughout your workout.

EleVen by Venus Williams 90s girl leggings, $108

Victoria's Secret Pink seamless high waist leggings

Victoria's Secret

These leggings are made with a breathable, sweat-wicking material to keep you cool and dry while you break a sweat at your favorite workout class or go for a jog. They're super comfortable and flattering. They come in eight colors.

"Victoria's Secret is often overlooked for its activewear, but I've owned several great workout leggings from the brand. These are my current favorites," said CBS Essentials writer Kaylyn McKenna.

VS pink seamless high waist leggings, $40

Shop the matching sports bra now.

Victoria's Secret Pink seamless racerback sports bra, $30

Best workout leggings for yoga and pilates

These comfortable stretchy leggings are perfect for a barre, yoga or pilates class.

Lululemon Align high-rise leggings

Lululemon

When it comes to yoga pants, none are more popular than Lululemon Aligns. These ultra-lightweight, buttery soft yoga pants feature side drop-in pockets, a back drop-in pocket for your phone and added Lycra fabric for stretch and shape retention.

25" Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets, $89 and up (reduced from $128)

MAÄT leggings

MAÄT

These futuristic-looking leggings provide protection and cushioning for your knees while you work out. MAÄT's moisture-wicking, stretchy leggings are designed with ultra-flexible ribbed knee pads that pad the area without being bulky, and are tapered to put wider coverage where it's needed.

"I wore these leggings to a pilates class," said CBS Essentials senior writer Lily Rose. "I normally get knee pain when I use the reformer, but these leggings really cushioned the area and helped me hold my poses. Plus, the material is really soft, stretchy and the leggings are flattering."

MAÄT leggings, $148

Outdoor Voices Freeform 7/8 high waist leggings

Outdoor Voices

These popular leggings are made with a supersoft knit fabric and feature a high-rise fold over waistband for unrestricted comfort during yoga. They are designed for low- to medium-sweat workouts like yoga and pilates.

Outdoor Voices Freeform 7/8 high waist leggings, $69 (reduced from $88)

Outdoor Voices seamless rib leggings

Outdoor Voices

These high-rise ribbed leggings provide a light stretch and a "second skin" feel for comfortable movement.

Outdoor Voices advises this legging is best for low-impact activities like yoga, pilates, stretching or dog walking.

Outdoor Voices seamless rib leggings, $78

Year of Ours Veronica ribbed leggings

Amazon

The Veronica ribbed leggings from Year of Ours feature a lightweight, ribbed activewear jersey material and a stylish cross-over waistband. The fabric is moisture-wicking for maximum dryness and provides just the right amount of stretch.

Year of Ours Veronica ribbed leggings, $46 and up

Victoria's Secret Pink ruched leggings

Victoria's Secret

These ultra-soft leggings feature a flattering v-shaped ruched waistline. The fabric is quick-drying, sweat-wicking, stretchy and super soft. These leggings are a solid option for a yoga class, the gym or lounging.

Victoria's Secret Pink ruched leggings, $50

Offline by Aerie Real Me high-waisted ruched flare legging

Aerie

"These are some of my most-worn leggings at the moment," CBS Essentials writer Carolin Lehmann said. "They're incredibly comfortable -- they never ride up or pinch. And with a ruched front that dips, they make your waist look tiny."

These flare leggings come in short, standard and long lengths.

Offline by Aerie Real Me high-waisted ruched flare legging, $36 (reduced from $60)

Best workout leggings for outdoor workouts

Hikers, trail runners, tennis players and other outdoor exercise enthusiasts will want to check out these outdoor workout leggings.

Under Armour ColdGear compression leggings

Amazon

These sweat-wicking compression leggings can keep you warm under any gear during chilly morning runs. Plus, they're designed to help prevent chafing.

Under Armour ColdGear Compression Leggings, $55

Tentree InMotion pocket legging

Tentree

These eco-friendly workout leggings are made from recycled, post-consumer waste. They're buttery soft and offer nice four-way stretch to give you a comfortable and secure fit. The company plants 10 trees for every item purchased, making this a great planet-friendly athleisure addition.

Tentree InMotion pocket legging, $48 (reduced from $68)

The matching InMotion sports bra provides a comfortable stretch that is perfect for workouts.

Tentree InMotion longline active bra, $38 (reduced from $48)

EleVen by Venus Williams Level Up leggings

EleVen by Venus Williams

"These are one of my go-to leggings for getting active on a cold day," said McKenna. "They're light and breathable enough not to cause overheating while I'm running, but the fabric is cozy and warm enough for me not to freeze during my warm-ups. The ribbed fabric is moisture-wicking and stretchy."

EleVen by Venus Williams Level Up leggings, $108

Year of Ours ribbed football leggings

Amazon

These bestselling leggings are loved by a number of celebrities, including Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber. These ribbed leggings are perfect for long hikes and outdoor workouts. They feature a trendy tie closure at the waistband and are made with breathable and textured active ribbed fabric.

Year of Ours ribbed football leggings, $30 and up

Bandier All Access Pro fleece Center Stage leggings

Bandier

Bandier recently released this winter-friendly fleece version of the best-selling Center Stage leggings. These leggings offer a warm, brushed fleece interior and four-way stretch that'll keep you cozy in the cold during your winter workouts.

Bandier All Access Pro fleece Center Stage leggings. $98 (reduced from $140)

Related content from CBS Essentials:

