Calpak Memorial Day sale: Save up to 45% on top-rated luggage

The Calpak Memorial Day sale kicks off today with unbeatable deals on top luggage options from the popular travel brand. If you're planning a trip for Memorial Day weekend or summer vacation, you won't want to miss these discounts. Right now you can save on the bestselling Calpak Hue carry-on or invest in a new luggage set. But hurry -- these deals won't last.

People love Calpak for its stylish and durable designs. Shoppers seek out the brand for its innovative luggage elements, including USB charging ports, built-in TSA locks and expandable compartments. Thanks to Calpak's Memorial Day sale, the brand's luggage is currently much more affordable than competitors such as Away, Monos or Rimowa.

Ready for some new luggage ahead of summer vacation? Keep reading to shop the best deals at the Calpak Memorial Day sale.

Best deals at the Calpak Memorial Day sale

Calpak Ambeur luggage set (3 pc.): $495



Calpak

Much of Calpak's luggage is on sale right now, but you'll save the most when you order a three-piece set, such as the Calpak Ambeur. The polycarbonate bags feature interior dividers with pockets, dual 360-degree spinner wheels, an extending handle and a TSA-approved lock.

Choose from four metallic colors, including the rose gold seen here.

Calpak Ambeur three-piece luggage set, $495 (reduced from $715)

Calpak Hue carry-on: $156

Calpak

This sleek carry-on features a durable polycarbonate exterior, smooth spinner wheels and TSA-approved locks. The Calpak Hue carry-on comes in a variety of classic colors as well as more vibrant options that are perfect for summer.

Calpak Hue carry-on, $156 (reduced from $195)

Calpak Hue mini carry-on: $132

Calpak

The Calpak Hue mini carry-on is a more compact carry-on option. It's a great children's luggage option for kids who want "grown up luggage" but still want to enjoy fun colors and a small, lightweight design, while also an excellent choice for adults that tend to pack light.

The 16-inch carry-on is made with a durable polycarbonate hard-shell exterior and features a TSA-approved lock. It also offers a zippered interior divider with multiple pockets for easy organization.

Calpak Hue mini carry-on, $132 (reduced from $165)

Calpak starter bundle: $299

Calpak

You can score the Calpak travel eight-piece starter bundle for 45% off right now. The starter bundle includes one carry-on, one large check-in, three packing cubes, two pouches and a luggage tag. It comes in five colors -- though one color option has already fully sold out, so you may want to move fast on this deal.

Calpak travel 8-piece starter bundle, $299 (reduced from $545)

Calpak Trnk carry-on: $156

Calpak

Calpak's Trnk collection puts a modern spin on the vintage trunk look. It features an ultra-sleek polycarbonate hardshell and spinner wheels. This 20-inch carry-on is also expandable up to two inches.

Calpak Trnk carry-on, $156 (reduced from $195)

You can also save on a two-piece set with the Trnk carry-on and a matching Trnk large check-in.

Calpak Trnk 2-piece luggage set, $376 (reduced from $470)

Calpak Stevyn rolling duffle

Calpak

This rolling duffle bag is the perfect cross between a traditional carry-on and a duffle bag, The spacious duffle bag features a roomy main compartment, a separate shoe compartment, dual handles and two durable wheels.

Calpak Stevyn rolling duffle, $132 (reduced from $165)

More top-rated luggage options

