Strategists on possible Trump running mates, Kamala Harris' role on campaign trail Former President Donald Trump is set to headline the Republican National Committee's spring donor retreat in Florida this weekend. Some potential vice presidential picks are expected to attend, including Sens. Marco Rubio, Tim Scott and J.D. Vance, along with North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum. Republican strategist Leslie Sanchez and Democratic strategist Joel Payne joined CBS News to discuss that and the rest of the week's political news.