CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images/izusek

Going somewhere this fall? Just like a new piece of carry-on luggage can upgrade your travel experience, a reliable checked bag can make packing and transporting your belongings a breeze. We scoured the top suitcase retailers to find the best check-in luggage you can buy in 2023, including some stunning investment pieces and majorly marked down suitcases ahead of your fall travel plans.

Below are top-rated checked-bag options as based on user reviews, features and CBS Essentials testing. The luggage pieces come in a variety of siding styles, including traditional fabric, hard polycarbonate and aluminum. All of the featured bags boast telescopic handles, pockets and TSA-compliant locks.

Best of all, we discovered checked luggage options at a wide range of price points, from under $100 to over $1,000. These choices come from both trendy and well-established luggage brands, such as Samsonite, Rimowa and Away -- all of which are favorites among CBS Essential readers.

The best checked luggage in 2023

Checked bags can provide extra space for larger items, such as clothing, shoes, toiletries and other travel essentials. They also help reduce congestion in the overhead bin, making it easier for everyone to stow their smaller carry-on items. We've rounded up the best check-in suitcases of 2023. All of this luggage has a four-star rating or higher and includes tons of positive reviews.

Rimowa

While Rimowa's Classic aluminum collection may cost more than your flights roundtrip, consider the line's timeless, grooved suitcases an investment for the long haul. Features include TSA-approved locks, a height-adjustable flex divider (to organize your smaller items) and a telescopic handle. The larger bag, noted as the "L" bag on the Rimowa site, measures a little more than 30 inches, while the slightly smaller medium, or "M" bag measures 27.6 inches.

The check-ins feature a durable anodized aluminum alloy hardshell, riveted high-gloss aluminum corners, and hand-made leather handles. Plus, this Rimowa piece comes with a complementary leather luggage tag.

Why we like the Rimowa Classic Check-In:

Its aluminum construction protects your belongings much better than soft-sided or polycarbonate luggage.



This suitcase comes with a lifetime warranty.



Its sleek metallic material gives this checked bag a trendy, high-end look.

Amazon

With 20,000+ Amazon reviews and a 4.5-star average, this affordable hard-shell carry-on offers great value. Weighing under 7 pounds, it's adored by customers for its spacious pockets and roomy interior.

This suitcase comes with multi-directional spinner wheels for effortless mobility. It's also expandable to help you pack everything you need for your next trip. Other great features include a TSA-compatible lock and a retractable telescope handle.

"I recently used this suitcase on a three-week international vacation and was amazed at what I could fit in this thing," a verified buyer on Amazon says. "With the help of some packing cubes, I was able to pack all of my clothes and toiletries for my trip with ease. Additionally, the zippers are high quality and easy to zip up."

The Samsonite Winfield 2 check-in is currently $175, regularly $310. It comes in 14 colors. Prices vary by color.

Why we like the Samsonite Winfield 2 check-in:

It's available at a great price point for a top-rated suitcase.



It comes with a 10-year warranty.



It's built with four-directional spinner wheels for better maneuverability than other suitcases.



Right now you can snag an even better deal on the Samsonite piece from the Samonsite website.

Away

Away's hard-sided, polycarbonate bags offer great protection for all your belongings. The suitcases boast 360-degree spinner wheels, and a removable, washable liner. They're available in two models: The Medium (26 inches) and The Large (29 inches). The price below is for the medium version.

"Away luggage provides so much versatility and dependability that I don't own any other luggage brands anymore," one reviewer shares. "I've used the Medium on two-week vacations and it carried enough clothes and toiletries for the duration. Just amazing quality of luggage as well as customer support, when my previous Medium had a zipper issue, they replaced it right away."

Need more room for all your summer souvenirs? Away offers an expandable "Flex" version of the check-in bag, which boasts two more inches of space.

Why we like Away check-ins:

The suitcase is made with a lightweight polycarbonate shell, so even larger sizes aren't super heavy.

The compression panel helps you fit more clothing into this suitcase when packing.



It comes with a lifetime warranty.

Monos

The Monos Check-In is covered with an aerospace-grade, water-resistant polycarbonate hard shell made from partially recycled materials. It features a TSA-approved combination lock, 360-degree spinner wheels and an anti-microbial lining. Have a Monos carry-on? Monos' smaller suitcases can nest inside it when you're not traveling.

"The bag has the largest size in its category. Despite that, it feels light and looks classy. I am also impressed with its durability and the way it rolls," a reviewer on Monos' website shares.

While we like the large bag for international trips, there's also a medium version available on the site.

Why we like the Monos Check-in Large suitcase:

It offers a spacious interior for your items.

This luggage is made with a high-quality polycarbonate shell.

It comes in thirteen color options. Price varies by color.

Delsey

With faux leather accents and rounded edges, the Delsey Paris Chatelet makes the perfect international travel companion. The lightweight polycarbonate suitcase offers durability and several great features, including multidirectional double spinner wheels, a USB port for charging electronics, a recessed, TSA-approved lock and an ergonomic handle. The suitcase also comes equipped with laundry and shoe bags, as well as mesh-zippered pockets.

"This is the prettiest luggage I've ever owned. It's spacious and comes with two laundry bags in it. It's heavy duty, lightweight and rolls smoothly," an Amazon reviewer says.

Why we like the Delsey Paris Chatelet check-in:

It has earned a 4.5-star rating on Amazon.

It offers a sleek design and four stylish color options.

The suitcase's dual density, double-spinner wheels provide a smooth ride.

It has a USB port for charging electronics, a feature many travelers can't live without.

Paravel

It's all in the details with the carbon-neutral Paravel Aviator Grand. The 28-inch polycarbonate shell suitcase with vegan-leather-wrapped side handles and trim is made with recycled materials inside and out. It's perfect for packing 8 to 10 days' worth of clothing -- plus, four pairs of shoes!

"This suitcase is not only sleek but it is functional and can hold so many things," a reviewer on Paravel's website says.

To complete your Instagram-ready luxe travel aesthetic, order a monogrammed cabana tote, or a cabana bundle (featuring a monogrammed luggage tag, card case and passport case).

Why we like the Paravel Aviator Grand:

Paravel luggage is carbon neutral, meaning that the company offsets the expected emissions from the manufacturing and delivery process as well as your first trip with the suitcases.



The suitcase is made of recycled materials.

The checked bag features 360-degree spinning wheel for smooth rolling.

What are the size limitations for checked luggage?

A standard check-in bag, as most major airlines categorize it, is a bag that comes in under 62 linear inches (in combined length, width and height) and weighs 50 pounds or less. A bag larger than this can usually still be checked -- so long as you're willing to pay an additional fee for it.

Most luggage companies offer check-in luggage in at least two sizes: a medium version that falls into the under-62-inch category; and, a larger option for those who need extra packing space (and don't mind paying for it). Note: Luggage size limits and fees vary by airline and ticket class, so be sure to do your homework in advance.

More top-rated luggage options

Are the above suitcases not quite right for you? No worries -- your friends at CBS Essentials have compiled a number of luggage roundups designed to help you shop for your next bag or suitcase. Check out our luggage coverage here:

Related content from CBS Essentials