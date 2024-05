U.S. Space Force emerging as critical part of Pentagon's warfighting capabilities The U.S. Space Force was established in 2019, creating the first new branch of the armed services since 1947. Its mission is to protect critical assets Americans have come to depend on like GPS and weather satellites while also providing space capabilities to the joint forces. U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sergeant John F. Bentivegna joined CBS News to discuss how the branch is used.