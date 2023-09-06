Away just launched a gorgeous new Gloss collection that's perfect for fall travel

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Away

If you're looking for a stylish new piece of luggage, it's hard to go wrong with Away. The popular luggage brand makes some of the best luggage in 2023. Away's customer-loved carry-on and checked luggage options are equipped with must-have features and functions, including 360-degree spinner wheels and a TSA-approved USB charger. Plus, the brand's luggage comes in a wide range of stylish colors, including its new limited-edition gloss shades. The new colors are not only gorgeous, they're selling out quickly. You'd better hurry if you want to get your hands on a piece of Away luggage in the brand's new gloss shades before your fall travel.

Away's two new limited-edition gloss shades are Orchid and Navy. While Navy is available in most of Away's luggage sizes and styles, Orchid, a beautiful purple shade, is only available in certain sizes such as Away's The Bigger Carry-On and The Large right now.

You can shop the full limited-edition release below or keep reading to learn more about Away's carry-on and check-in luggage options.

Away The Carry-On in Navy (Gloss) Away

The Carry-On from Away features a removable, TSA-approved USB charger. The lightweight polycarbonate bags also feature 360-degree spinner wheels, water-resistant garment bags and two interior compartments -- one designed for shoes and toiletries and the other clothes. The carry-on holds three-to-five days worth of clothing. If you don't like it, return it within 100 days for a full refund.

"This bag is the perfect size for up to a weeklong trip. The compression panel helps me squeeze in a little extra while holding everything in place. Every detail feels intentional. It's nicely constructed and I know I'll be traveling with it for years to come," an Away customer says.

Why we love Away's The Carry-On:

The included, removable charger ensures you'll be able to recharge your phone on the go, even when you can't find an outlet.

The compression panel can help you fit more clothing into this suitcase when packing.



It comes with a lifetime warranty.

Away The Large in Orchid (Gloss) Away

Away's hard-sided, polycarbonate bags offer great protection for all your belongings. The suitcases boast 360-degree spinner wheels, and a removable, washable liner. They're available in two models: The Medium (26 inches) and The Large (29 inches). The price below is for the large version in the new Orchid gloss shade.

"Away luggage provides so much versatility and dependability that I don't own any other luggage brands anymore," an Away reviewer shares. "I've used the Medium on two-week vacations and it carried enough clothes and toiletries for the duration. Just amazing quality of luggage as well as customer support, when my previous Medium had a zipper issue, they replaced it right away."

Need more room for all your summer souvenirs? Away offers an expandable "Flex" version of the check-in bag, which boasts two more inches of space.

Why we like Away check-ins:

The suitcase is made with a lightweight polycarbonate shell, so even larger sizes aren't super heavy.

The compression panel helps you fit more clothing into this suitcase when packing.



It comes with a lifetime warranty.

