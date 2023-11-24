The best Black Friday 2023 espresso machine deals are so hot they won't last long

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

Temperatures may be cooling down, but these Black Friday espresso machine deals are heating up. We found major discounts on top coffee maker brands like Phillips, Cafe Bellissimo, Nespresso and more, with machines that feature Wi-Fi connectivity, customizable grind size and the perfect custom froth.

We knew these espresso machines could make a terrific drink, we didn't know they could save us so much money. Turns out, these espresso machines do just about everything.

Keep reading for the best espresso machine Black Friday deals.

Best Black Friday 2023 espresso machine deals

If you've been trekking your local coffee chain to get an (often) mediocre and (usually) expensive cup of coffee or espresso, or if you're jonesing to recreate restaurant-quality espresso at home, you're in luck. These espresso machines give you the perfect cup, the way you like, with little fuss. Best part, you don't have to leave home to get a perfect espresso. Actually, these Black Friday deals are the best part.

CBS News Essentials Black Friday bestseller: Philips 3200: Save $451

Amazon

It's official: The Phillips 3200 is a CBS News Essentials Black Friday bestseller. This 4.2 star-rated machine can make up to five coffee varieties (black and milk-based) with the touch of a button. Get restaurant-quality froth thanks to Phillips' LatteGo milk frother, which delivers smooth-as-silk lattes and cappuccinos. You can even choose the quality and strength of your drink of choice.

"This was our first super-automatic maker. I'm a fan of straight espresso and the shots are delicious and perfectly made every time," an Amazon reviewer says. "My wife likes cappuccinos and the milk frother works well. It is fairly easy to use with no difficult settings to figure out."

This Black Friday bestseller is on sale at Amazon for $549 (reduced from $1,000).

L'OR Barista System Coffee And Espresso Machine Combo By Philips: Save $30

Amazon

If you like Philips quality, but can't quite muster the price, Philips makes a terrific cost-effective option in its L'OR Barista System. Both a coffee maker and espresso machine, you'll get intense flavor and rich aroma from this one-cup pod machine. Use coffee or espresso capsules and choose from six beverage sizes.

This pod coffee and espresso maker features European styling with Black Friday pricing. 19 bars of pressure ensure deep, rich flavor with every cup.

You can get this L'OR coffee and espresso machine at Amazon for $99 this Black Friday (reduced from $129).

Café Bellissimo Semi Automatic Espresso Machine and Milk Frother: Save $200

Amazon

What a deal. Café Bellissimo Semi Automatic Espresso Machine really does it all, and with so much style. A smart espresso machine, the Café Bellissimo espresso machine features Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing you the opportunity to customize choices from the use of an app. The 15 bar pump slowly increases pump rate to draw out maximum flavor, while the customizable steam frother rotates 180-degrees for varieties of thickness, frothiness and texture.

As if those weren't enough features, the built in burr grinder can be adjusted for your choice of grind size, while the 95-ounce reservoir means more drinks and fewer refills.

This stylish machine is available in white, black and silver. It's on sale at Amazon for Black Friday for $379 (reduced from $579).

Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine: Save $78

Amazon

What a deal on the terrific Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe coffee and espresso maker, now on sale at Amazon for $182 (reduced from $260). This slim and sustainable machine, Nespresso's latest innovation, offers six size choices in addition to single or double espressos brewed hot or over ice.

Make the most delicious lattes and cappuccinos with the hot or cold milk frother, which caps your drink off with just the touch of a button in a matter of seconds.

Nespresso offers over 40 permanent specialty Vertuo coffees, as well as limited edition blends and flavors. A complimentary starter set is included with purchase.

This espresso machine earns 4.1 stars on Amazon from buyers buzzing about their purchase.

De'Longhi Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine: $86

Amazon

Now on sale at Amazon, $86 (reduced from $91), the DeLonghi Stilosa espresso machine is a top seller on the site, earning 4.4 stars from buyers who love the saved "trips to Starbucks."

Brew lattes, cappuccinos and espressos without leaving home. This machine features a 15 bar pump, delivering optimal pressure to extract a single or double espresso, with perfectly rich milk delivered each and every time.

The manual milk frother gives an authentic cap, latte or flat white. The auto shut-off keeps the machine from staying on when not in use.

WHT Maker 20 Bar Espresso Machine With Milk Frother: $90

Walmart

Featuring a power milk frother and auto shut-off feature, this 20 bar extraction machine delivers major bang for the buck. Now on sale at Walmart for $90 (reduced from $110), this terrific Black Friday deal ensures you become everyone's favorite barista.

This machine features a removable drip tray to accommodate large cups and a cup warming plate to guarantee your drinks don't lose their cool by cooling down. The water tank, stainless steel drip tray, frothing nozzle, filter holder, brew head and frothing nozzle can all be removed for easy cleaning.

Calphalon BVCLECMP1 Temp iQ Espresso Machine With Steam Wand

Amazon

The only downside to Calphalon's 4.4 star-rated espresso machine is the amount of beverages your family and guests will request thanks to this stellar machine. The 15 bar Italian pump offers just the right amount of pressure for the perfect flavor topped with a gorgeous layer of crema, putting a lovely espresso at your fingertips.

The dial interface allows you to select steam, hot water and single or double shot options. Thermoblock heating technology and PID temperature control ensures even heat for great flavor with every cup. This machine's pre-infusion gently mines the espresso grounds for optimally extracted espresso.

The two-liter reservoir features a hinge lid for easy filling and is removable for easy cleaning. The steam wand froths milk, making coffee shop-worthy caps, lattes and more made from home.

This terrific Black Friday espresso machine deal is available at Amazon for $279 this Black Friday (reduced from $500).

Related Content from CBS Essentials: