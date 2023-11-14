These Oculus Quest Black Friday 2023 deals offer VR headsets at deep discounts

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

Virtual reality is one of the most exciting realms of tech out there. It may sound like far-off science fiction, but you can experience it right now. You can score your own Meta Quest 2 Black Friday deal right now, just in time for the biggest shopping holiday of the year. VR headset Black Friday deals are all over the place, but which ones are worth your time and hard-earned cash?

One of our favorite Oculus Black Friday sales is on the newly-renamed Meta Quest 2 VR headset. You can get the 128 GB edition for 17% off at Amazon, which equates to $51 off, making it just $249. That's an all-time low price, down from its debut price of $400.

There are plenty of other fantastic options to choose from as well, from the all-new Meta Quest 3 to the VR accessories you can snap up for your VR headset Black Friday needs. Keep checking back for some of our favorite finds so you can save a bundle on one of the hottest way to game and enjoy media in the industry right now.

Meta Quest 3 + 'Asgard's Wrath 2:' 16% off

Walmart

The latest and greatest Meta Quest 3 is the most powerful Quest yet. It boasts double the graphic processing power of the Meta Quest 2, a 30% improvement in resolution from the Quest 2, and 3D audio with improved sound quality.

All this, and new Touch Plus controllers to give you a more nuanced virtual experience that can follow your hand gestures. You can navigate menus and games without the controllers too with Direct Touch.

This Walmart bundle ends up saving you 16%, given that it's $499 with a copy of "Asgard's Wrath 2," which is $60 when purchased separately. You can bring home the new headset with a game to enjoy the same day.

Meta Quest 2 - 128 GB (headset only): 17% off

Amazon

Not quite ready to jump in and get the best Meta Quest VR headset yet? The Meta Quest 2, or Oculus Quest 2, is still every bit worth its admission price. With over 500 games to choose from, it practically puts the world at your fingertips so you can decide what you want to do out of a wide variety of different games and apps.

This advanced virtual reality headset offers zippy, high-speed performance with immersive graphics and 3D positional audio with hand-tracking and controllers to make it feel even more like the worlds you're exploring feel more real than before.

You can get the 128 GB version of the Meta Quest 2 at Amazon right now for just $249, which is 17% off its normal price of $300. That's its lowest price yet, making Amazon your best bet for getting a model of your own.

Meta Quest 2 Elite Strap: 37% off

Amazon

The Meta Quest 2 is comfortable the way it comes out of the box, but there are several options you can use that make exploring the virtual world a bit easier. It can also help make playing for longer stretches much less frustrating.

The Meta Quest 2 Elite Strap comes with special adjustable straps, a weight-balancing design, and bracing to help keep your headset in place and stabilized while you're messing about online. All you need to do is just strap it on and adjust as necessary around your face and head.

You can get the Meta Quest 2 Elite Strap for 37% off at Amazon right now. That makes it just $38, down from its normal price of $60 -- that's the lowest price we've seen it go for yet.

Upgraded charging dock with LED light for Oculus Quest 2: 25% Off

Amazon

While the Meta Quest 2 is perfect for long stretches of playtime, it will of course run out of battery at some point. Then you've got to stop playing while you charge it up.

With the upgraded charging dock with LED light for Oculus Quest 2, you can just toss your unit on the charger and let it juice up for a quick and easy charge, all back to 100% in just four hours with both controllers. This dock can even charge up other devices simultaneously.

Right now, the dock is just $35, down from $46 thanks to a 25% off on-page coupon. Be sure to clip the coupon before purchase and the discount will be applied automatically.

Meta Quest 2 carrying case: 12% off

Amazon

Since the Meta Quest 2 can be played just about anywhere, you'll probably want to take it with you on the go. Get a workout in at a friend's house or enjoy a game together in the backyard. It's possible!

But you don't want to just toss your headset into the backseat and go. Put it in something that can protect it -- you don't want to ruin your investment, after all. Keep your Meta Quest 2 safe with this official carrying case. Its contoured foam moulding inside keeps everything in place and secure. It can even carry your VR accessories, so you know everything's accounted for even when you're out and about.

Right now, you can get the Meta Quest 2 carrying case for just $53, which is 11% off its normal price of $60. It's the best case on the market, and it comes with the Meta seal of approval. Grab one now at a Black Friday discount.

Related content from CBS Essentials